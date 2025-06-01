How to Get the Overwatch Pride 2025 Rewards: Free Soldier 76 Skin
Overwatch's Pride 2025 event will celebrate its wide array of players and Heroes, who each have unique strengths and identities. This year's festival includes map decorations, a free Soldier 76 skin and more. Let's explore everything to know about the event, including which items are available and how to redeem them.
Overwatch Pride Month is Here
Overwatch is entering a month of Pride celebration in the June 2025 update. A May 29 Blizzard news release states:
"We know how important Pride is for so many of you—it’s special for many of us that work on Overwatch 2 as well—and we love being able to take this time to stand up and celebrate the unique diversity that all of us share [...] We will always celebrate our LGBTQ+ Heroes, players, fans, and team members who play, build, and support Overwatch 2 all year round."
Overwatch's popular Midtown map is also joining the festivities with decorations. The city now sports hanging Pride flags, confetti, a rainbow Pride crosswalk and more. The changes will occur in Quick Play, Competitive and Arcade modes.
For lore enthusiasts, Blizzard has also dropped a new short story featuring Soldier 76. Titled "Futures Past," it is "a sobering tale of Soldier: 76 looking back not only on his past, but more importantly, looking forward and fighting for what matters: a bright future for everyone."
Overwatch Pride Month: Free Soldier 76 Skin and Emote
In addition to Overwatch's Pride festival decorations, all players will earn a free 'Resilient' Soldier 76 skin. In the cosmetic, Soldier 76 dresses up in a vibrant purple, blue and mint green jacket. Soldier 76 is canonically a member of the Gay community, and the skin's colors represent its pride flag. Another free reward, the 'Rainbow Smoke Bomb' emote, lets players wave rainbow-colored smoke around their Hero.
How to Get the Free Pride 2025 Overwatch Items
Since the Pride 2025 Overwatch items are completely free, all players need to do to get them is log in to the game during Pride Month. After doing so, the 'Resilient' Soldier 76 skin and 'Rainbow Smoke Bomb' emote will immediately appear in their inventory.
When Are the Pride 2025 Overwatch Items Available?
The Pride 2025 Overwatch Items will be available between Saturday, May 31 2025 and Monday, June 30 2025.
Esports Impact
Like all games, Overwatch's player base allows its esports sphere and competitive circuits to thrive. The Pride 2025 event will celebrate Overwatch's diverse community and encourage all players to take to the battlefield with confidence.