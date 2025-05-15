A New Skin Bundle is Bringing Royal Vibes to Overwatch
Overwatch's newest skin set could turn the battlefield into a royal court. The Royal Bundle will reportedly include fresh costumes for several Heroes, cosmetic items and even a macaron weapon charm. Let's explore everything to know about the drop, including its impact, release date, cost and how players can obtain it.
Overwatch is Adding a Royal Skin Bundle: FAQs
On Wednesday, May 14 2025, Overwatch leaker @Llamalaxy posted a freshly leaked skin bundle on X.com. The information originates from Blizzard China, which revealed the set before other regions. The 'Royal Bundle' will reportedly be Legendary tier and include new skins for at least four Heroes. It has a regal theme and dresses the characters in elaborate suits and dresses with luxurious jewelry.
When Does the Overwatch Royal Bundle Release?
According to @Llamalaxy, the Overwatch Royal Bundle will release on June 3 2025. This release date reportedly applies to the US and surrounding locations. In China and other Asian regions, the bundle may launch on June 4 instead due to time differences. It's important to note that @Llamalaxy calls these "estimated" release dates, so the bundle release could be subject to change.
What Heroes Are in the Overwatch Royal Bundle?
Hanzo, Mercy, Lifeweaver and Lúcio will all be included in Overwatch's Royal skin bundle. Each of their skins represents a member of a royal court:
- Royal Archer Hanzo is dressed up in a dapper suit and a bright red vest. He has longer auburn hair and wears pristine white gloves.
- Royal Princess Mercy wears a puffy sky-blue outfit reminiscent of Cinderella's ball gown. She accentuates the look with fancy gold jewelry, white fishnet gloves and a sparkling tiara. Mercy's wings also get a royal makeover with bright pink colors.
- Royal Butler Lifeweaver has elegant glasses and wears a dashing suit. His wings have been replaced with ornate tableware and multicolored macarons, and his leg holster now holds silverware instead of weapons.
- Royal Prince Lúcio is runway-ready with a sleek black and blue suit. He has a bright gold belt with a royal crest and square sunglasses.
What Else Does the Bundle Include?
Along with the Hero skins, Overwatch players who purchase the Royal Bundle will get several cosmetic items. Here's a quick list:
- Macaron Weapon Charm
- Three unknown Sprays
- Two unknown Name Cards
- Three unknown Player Icons
How Can Players Get the Overwatch Royal Bundle?
Once the Overwatch Royal Bundle goes live, players can purchase it from the in-game Shop. This is located on the title's home screen immediately upon launch. Clicking on the Shop button will open an array of item offers. Since the Royal Bundle is a new release, it will likely appear in its own Featured tab. If players select the tab, they can view the bundle's contents and select to purchase it.
The Royal Bundle is also Legendary, so players must obtain the game's premium currency, Overwatch Coins, to purchase it. Overwatch Coins are available through a separate currency shop that users can access by clicking an orange '+' button on the top right of the home screen.
Once players purchase the skins, they can equip them using the "Heroes" tab. Here, they should click their desired Hero and navigate to the 'Skins' section on the left side of the screen. The newly purchased Royal skin should appear alongside the character's other costumes.
How Much Does the Overwatch Royal Bundle Cost?
@Llamalaxy alleges that the full Overwatch Royal Bundle will cost 4,500 Overwatch Coins, or around 40-45 USD. It will cost ¥240 in Chinese regions, equal to about 33 USD. Blizzard has not confirmed whether skins and items in the set will be available for separate purchases. If this is the case, individual items will each have unique costs below the full set's price, but the entire bundle may be a better value overall.
Esports Impact
Overwatch's new skin drops usually cause a small spike in its player count. According to the stat-tracking website SteamDB, the title's population nearly doubled after DokiWatch went live on April 22, spiking from around 36,000 to over 60,000. The Royal Bundle could have a similar effect, and users might experience faster queue times and more active lobbies in Ranked and other modes.
In addition, the Heroes in the bundle might see increased pick rates. In particular, Mercy mains have struggled to get playtime after Hero Bans were added, as opponents often eliminate her from Hero options before the game even starts. The fresh Mercy skin could make this less frequent since more players want to experiment with her new cosmetics. Hanzo, Lifeweaver and Lúcio will see similar effects. Outside of different pick rates, skin drops do little to alter the game's mechanical meta. The affected Heroes' hitboxes will not change.