Tank Hell — Overwatch 2 Season 11 Mid-Season Patch Notes
The Overwatch 2 mid-season patch notes are here, bringing Transformers, a Mythic weapon skin, and Summer Games to Season 11. Here are the highlights of the Season 11 mid-season patch!
Transformers x Overwatch 2
The most iconic Transformers characters from the OG 80's cartoon has come to Overwatch 2 in the form of nostalgic skins. Bastion appears as Bumblee, Illari as Arcee, Reinhardt as Optimus Prime, and Ramattra as Megatron. Each skin is part of a bundle that also has highlight intros, victory poses, player icons, and name cards.
Summer Games Return to Overwatch 2
It's not a surprise to see events returning to Overwatch 2. Blizzard loves bringing back the same events every year, bringing familiar game modes to Arcade and giving players another chance to get the event-exclusive skins. This time it's Summer Games 2024, which includes the return of Lucio Ball as well as Winston's Beach Volleyball. Summer-themed skins are also back.
On July 30, lifeguard themed skins are also coming to Overwatch 2. This includes lifeguard skins for Roadhog, Lifeweaver, Kiriko, and Mercy. Lifeguard Lucio and Lifeguard Junkrat will also be available in the Premium Battle Pass.
Quick Play Hacked Introduces Pickable Passives
Quick Play Hacked is a limited event that will start July 15 and last for two days. In Quick Play, both Role Queue and Open Queue, you can pick "powerful passive upgrades" for each role. You can choose between three different passives:
- Tanks: More armor, resisting status effects, speeding up cooldowns when low on health
- Damage: More ammunition, increased movement speed, spotting low-health targets behind obstacles
- Support: Increase cooldown speeds with reduced healing, identify when allies and enemies have ultimates ready, burst of speed when low on health
First Mythic Weapon Skin
For the first time, the Mythic Shop will have a Mythic weapon skin. Called Bound Demon, this is Reinhardt's Mythic weapon skin. When equipped, you'll have a fiery hammer "with the burning rage of a demon." Enemies will burst into flames when eliminated with this weapon. Blizzard also claims the weapon will grow in power and react to your gameplay.
