When Is Overwatch 2 Season 12?
Overwatch fans are enjoying the newest Season 11 content which has heroes appearing as iconic Transformers characters. But that doesn't mean they aren't already wondering about Season 12. Here's everything we know so far about Overwatch 2 Season 12.
When Is Overwatch 2 Season 12?
Overwatch Season 12 is beginning on August 27, 2024. If you're on PC, you can preload the update a few days before its release through Battle.net or Steam.
Overwatch 2 Season 12 New Hero
The next hero is going by the codename "Space Ranger." We've started seeing easter eggs in the game itself hinting at who the Space Ranger is and many believe it will be Juno, who is Mei's colleague Jiyayi's daughter.
Blizzard hasn't confirmed any abilities or design details for the upcoming hero. Lead Gameplay Designer Alec Dawson recently said that the next hero will have "utility that only one character has at the moment." There's also been rumors of an ability called Speed Ring that may provide a speed boost.
New Game Mode
It's possible that Overwatch 2 players will see the permanent return of the Clash game mode in Season 12. This hasn't been confirmed, however. There was a trial for the game mode in Season 10, showing players a map with five objectives that open in a linear fashion. The goal is to get five points before the enemy team or by capturing the final objective.
If this is the case, it means a new map will also come to Season 12, Hanaoka. This is a Clash map that takes place nearby Hanamura. It's actually the street over!
Battle Pass and Mythic Skin
If Season 12 follows the pattern of previous seasons, we'll see a new battle pass full of cosmetics for players to grind through. There will be a Premium version with even more cosmetics to unlock. There might also be a new Mythic skin but we still don't know which hero would get the honor this time around.