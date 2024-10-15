How to Unlock Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass
Overwatch 2 is entering a new era this fall. Season 13: Spellbinder will include Overwatch's classic autumn-themed activities, seasonal skins and more. The game is also getting a new Battle Pass featuring fresh Legendary and Mythic skins plus tons of other Halloween treats. Here's everything we know about Overwatch 2's Season 13: Spellbinder Battle Pass, including release date, contents, cost, how to buy and more!
Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass Release Time
The Season 13: Spellbinder Battle Pass will release with Overwatch 2 Season 13 on October 15 2024. It will appear in the game after Season 12 ends at 2:00 P.M. EST.
Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass Release Time All Time Zones:
- EST: 2:00 P.M.
- PST: 11:00 A.M.
- CEST: 8:00 P.M.
- KST/JST: 3:00 A.M.
Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass Items
The Season 13: Spellbinder Battle Pass includes five Legendary skins and one Mythic skin. It also includes plenty of cosmetics, voice lines, emotes, Overwatch Coins and Mythic prisms. Sojourn, Ana, Junker Queen, Sigma and Torbjorn's skins will be Legendary tier, while Widowmaker's skin will be Mythic. The skins carry on the season's overall Spellbinder theme, which features witches, magic and science experiments gone wrong.
Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass Skins:
- Spellbinder Widowmaker
- Bog Witch Ana
- Necrotic Witch Junker Queen
- Monstrous Sigma
- Gnome Torbjorn
- Witchbane Sojourn
Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass Cost
The Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass contains a free tier and a paid tier. Players can unlock free Battlepass rewards by just playing the game and collecting experience. The paid Battle Pass tier will cost 1,000 Overwatch Coins. This is roughly equivalent to $10.00. Since Premium Battle Pass holders still have to unlock tiers with experience, players can also opt to purchase the Premium Battlepass with 20 additional tiers unlocked for 2,200 Overwatch Coins or $20.00. Some Overwatch 2 Battlepasses offer exclusive rewards in a bundle, which costs around $39.99.
Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass Tiers:
- Free: $0.00
- Premium: $10.00
- Premium + 20 tiers: $20.00
- Exclusive Premium Bundle: $39.99.
How to Buy the Overwatch 2 Season 13 Battle Pass
To buy the Season 13 Battle Pass, head to the main screen in Overwatch 2. On the far left, a "Battle Pass" option should appear. Clicking on this will lead the player to a dedicated Battle Pass screen, with an "Upgrade Battle Pass" option on the far left. Players can select a Battle Pass tier to purchase and complete the transaction here.
This screen also displays options for viewing your collected rewards and entering the Mythic Shop. In the Mythic Shop, players can trade the Mythic Prisms they receive in the Battle Pass for rare Mythic tier skins.