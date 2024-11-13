Overwatch Season 13 Mid-Season Patch Notes: Classic Event, Hero Changes
Overwatch 2's latest 11/12/24 patch rounds off Season 13: Spellbinder. While the game's Junkenstein's Laboratory event has ended, players can look forward to a new three-week Classic Mode event. In addition, there are plenty of hero changes in all categories to explore. Let's review everything we know about Overwatch 2's November 12 2024 Patch Notes!
Overwatch 2 Classic Mode
Inspired by popular requests, Overwatch 2 will have a Classic event spanning three weeks from November 12 to December 3, 2024. The mode will resemble the original Overwatch's playstyle and will be 6v6. It will also re-introduce older maps. Overwatch Classic Mode will not limit team compositions, so players can choose a combination of any six heroes in one team — as long as they are part of Overwatch's original roster!
Overwatch 2 11/12/24 Patch Hero Changes
Classic Mode is the main focus of this patch, but it still includes many significant hero changes. A slew of supports are receiving alterations to balance their gameplay. Tanks and DPS heroes will not escape unscathed. Doomfist, Mauga, Hanzo, Tracer, Ana, Kiriko, Lifeweaver and Moira are receiving buffs, while Junker Queen, Junkrat, Reaper, and Juno will be nerfed.
Tank Changes
Doomfist
- Rocket Punch: Angle 44 > 55 degrees
- Meteor Strike (Ultimate): Cost reduced 8%, Healing/second 75 > 90
Junker Queen
- Jagged Blade: Size 0/2 > 0/15 meters
- Adrenaline Rush: Self-healing multiplier 2.5 > 2.25
Mauga
- Overrun: Cooldown 6 > 5 seconds, Charge speed increased 15%
DPS Changes
Hanzo
- Storm Bow: Full charge time 0.87 > 0.80
- Dragonstrike (Ultimate): Damages enemy buildable objects (Mei wall, Illari pylon, Junkrat traps/bombs, Pigpen etc.)
Junkrat
- Concussion Mine: Cooldown 7 seconds > 8 seconds
Reaper
- The Reaping: Lifesteal 35% > 30%
Tracer
- Recall: Cooldown 13 > 12 seconds
Support Changes
Ana
- Biotic Rifle: Damage and Healing 70 > 75
Juno
- Orbital Ray (Ultimate): Cost increased 10%
Kiriko
- Kunai: Recovery time 0.55 > 0.5 seconds
- Swift Step: Cooldown 8 > 7 seconds
- Protection Suzu: Cooldown 15 > 14 seconds
Lifeweaver
- Lifegrip: Cooldown 19 > 18 seconds, Healing 50 > 75
- Tree of Life (Ultimate): Out-of-range time before overhealth drains 2.5 > 6 seconds
Moira
- Biotic Grasp: Self-healing/second 24 > 30