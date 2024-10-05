Overwatch 2 Season 13 Release Date & Teaser Explained
Overwatch 2 is well-known for its festive seasonal events such as Halloween Terror. The upcoming Season 13: Spellbinder theme will also pay homage to fall traditions and eerie October activities. Here's a quick look at what we know about Season 13: Spellbinder, when it will launch, its trailer and its possible contents.
Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder Launch Date
Overwatch 2 Season 13 will launch on October 15th, 2024. The update's launch time depends on player locations and different server timezones. While we do not know when exactly Spellbinder will launch, Overwatch 2 Season 12: New Frontiers will officially end on October 15th 2024 at 2:00 P.M. EST, so it's likely to arrive immediately after.
When will Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder's Trailer Launch?
According to Overwatch 2's official YouTube account, the full Season 13: Spellbinder trailer releases on October 10 2024. The Overwatch 2 team has posted a short teaser video to promote this trailer's arrival. It includes pumpkins, hay bales, bats and other Halloween-themed motifs.
What do we know about Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder?
Overwatch 2's Spellbinder Season 13 event will include an entirely new Battlepass, fresh cosmetics, and new skins including at least one new Mythic skin. The event will coincide with fall festivities and the spooky Halloween season. The Spellbinder Battlepass will reportedly be witch-themed. At least one hero (other than Kiriko and Mercy, who already have witch-themed skins) will likely have a witchy skin obtainable through the Battlepass.
Fans speculate that one unreleased Ashe skin teased in Season 10 may finally appear in Spellbinder's season content. It features bronze and turquoise themes with Ashe in a mysterious mask and BOB in ghostly, glowing colors. The community is divided over whether the skin would appear in the Spellbinder Battlepass or in-game store.