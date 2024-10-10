Overwatch 2 Season 13 Spellbinder — Release Date, Skins, Rewards, New Hero
Halloween is almost here, and Blizzard has released Overwatch 2's official Season 13: Spellbinder information. Let's explore everything we know about the next Overwatch season, its new Mythic skin and the fall festivities it includes!
What is Overwatch 2's Season 13: Spellbinder?
Overwatch 2's newest Season has a unique magical theme: Spellbinder. Like every Season, it introduces a new Battlepass and resets Competitive ranks. Season 13 is also special because, like every Overwatch fall Season, it includes the game's classic Halloween Terror event, which has occurred yearly since 2016.
Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder Release Date
Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder's official launch date is October 15th 2024. The update will arrive shortly after Overwatch 2 Season 12: New Frontiers ends on this date at 2:00 P.M. EST.
Release Times in Different Timezones:
- EST: 2:00 P.M.
- PST: 11:00 A.M.
- CEST: 8:00 P.M.
- KST: 3:00 A.M.
- JST: 3:00 A.M.
Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder Contents
Returning Halloween Events and Skins
Halloween Terror returns in Season 13 and revamps map aesthetics with fall decorations. Eichenwald and Hollywood will be redecorated with festive touches. In addition, the event will include the seasonal game mode Junkenstein's Revenge and reintroduce purchasable Halloween skins and cosmetics from the past.
New Battlepass
The new Overwatch 2 season will include a fresh Battlepass with unique cosmetic rewards. Battlepass items include skins, voice lines, emotes, sprays, Overwatch coins, Mythic Prisms and more. The Battlepass will have free and Premium tiers, and some content is exclusive to Premium Battlepass holders.
Junkenstein's Laboratory
In the Halloween game mode Junkenstein's Laboratory, Overwatch heroes can experiment with and utilize Talents to alter their abilities. For example, Moira can use a Doppelganger talent to create multiple orbs and Reaper can utilize a Soul Harvest buff ability.
New Mythic Shop Aspects
Purchasable Aspects will now accompany Mythic skins in the Overwatch 2 shop. Aspects change a Mythic Skin's appearance or features. For example, the Gilded Aspect will turn Mythic skins golden. We know Mercy and Kiriko will have Gilded Aspects upon Season 13's release.
Map Updates
Season 13 is adding spooky season flair to several maps. These maps will certainly receive cosmetic renovations, but it's uncertain if the updates will alter any features in their layouts.
- Circuit Royale
- Dorado
- Havana
- Numbani
New Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder Mythic Skin
Spellbinder Widowmaker is Overwatch 2's newest Mythic skin. It features the game's DPS sniper Widowmaker as a mysterious researcher whose experiments have had unintended magical effects. The skin is witch-themed with heavy steampunk and academic influences. Widowmaker's Spellbinder skin has wings, orange and purple magical accents and accesories including goggles and potion bottles.
My Hero Academia x Overwatch 2 Collab
Overwatch 2's My Hero Academia collaboration will arrive in Season 13. The partnership includes Overwatch skins inspired by several key characters in the heroes-and-villains shonen anime. All Might, Deku, Uravity and other household names are all included in the release!
Overwatch 2 MHA Collab Skins:
- All Might Reinhardt
- Deku Tracer
- Uravity Juno
- Tomura Shigaraki Reaper
- Himiko Toga Kiriko
Overwatch 2 Season 13: Spellbinder New Hero Teaser
Blizzard still has some surprises in store after the Spellbinder reveals. The final few moments of the official Spellbinder trailer showcase bright graffiti in a wrecked laboratory. The art pieces read "Phreaks" and "Fight back!" and have a purple, pink, yellow and neon blue color scheme. This cutscene might be teasing a new Overwatch hero — it's accompanied by intense music and a voice saying "It's looking like a revolution." The snippet has a recognizable accent. Could the new Overwatch 2 hero be Scottish? We'll have to wait and see.