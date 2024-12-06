Overwatch Season 14 Release Date: 6v6, Hazard, Venture Gets A Skin
Overwatch 2 is leaving spooky Season 13: Spellbinder and entering snowy Season 14, and the title is introducing plenty of new features and winter-themed additions to the game. As temperatures drop, it's the perfect time to snuggle up and play Winter Wonderland or lock in with a new, limited-time 6v6 mode. Overwatch 2 Season 14 will add Tank hero Hazard, include an Avatar: The Last Airbender collaboration and bring a new Mythic. Plus, Venture may finally have a new skin — here's everything we know about Overwatch 2 Season 14 and what fans can expect.
New Hero: Hazard
Overwatch 2's newest Tank Hazard featured briefly in Season 13: Spellbinder during a trial period from November 22-25, where players could test his abilities and see how he interacted with other heroes. Hazard will now return permanently in Season 14 and be available as a selection in the competitive Overwatch 2 queue.
Hazard is a punk anarchist from Scotland who brings chaos and color to the battlefield. He has spike-themed abilities. According to Overwatch 2 developers, Hazard is a "brawl dive Tank [and] a disruptor unlike any other with high mobility, and a unique blend of offensive and defensive capabilities that he uses to fight for the greater good." For more information about Hazard, check the related article below.
Venture Finally Gets A Skin
Fans have long been frustrated that DPS hero Venture has no skins yet in Overwatch 2 despite being in the game for over ten months. Overwatch 2's Game Director Aaron Keller took to X.com in August to state that the team has "a really exciting skin coming out for them in S14". With recent developments, the Overwatch 2 community's dream of a Venture skin may soon become a reality.
Avatar: The Last Airbender x Overwatch 2 Collab
According to Overwatch Cavalry's official X.com account, Season 14 will feature an Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender skin collaboration. While official Overwatch 2 sources have not released any further information about the event, alleged leaked photos have surfaced online and the Season 14 Venture skin is reportedly included in this collaboration.
Overwatch 2 x Avatar: The Last Airbender Skins:
- Zenyatta as Aang
- Venture as Toph
- Kiriko as Suki
- Orisa as Appa
- Genji as Zuko
New Overwatch 2 6v6 Experimental Queue
Activision Blizzard developers announced earlier in the year that they planned to bring back 6v6 game modes, and the team is staying true to their promise. Overwatch 2 Season 14 will include an experimental 6v6 limited-time mode where players can battle with unique 6-player compositions.
Mythic Thor Reinhardt
A new Mythic skin will arrive in Season 14: Mythic Thor Reinhardt displays glowing accents, runes carved around its neckline and intricate Norse-themed detailing. The skin has a horned Viking helmet and blue and orange color modes. Players can obtain the Mythic Thor Reinhardt skin from the in-game Mythic Shop using the 80 Mythic Prisms in the Season 14 Premium Battle Pass.
New Season 14 Battlepass
Like every Overwatch 2 Season, Season 14 will include an entirely new Battle pass with unique rewards. It seems Norse-themed, and Premium Battlepass holders can earn multiple new skins. The Battlepass will include 80 Mythic Prisms, which players can use to unlock Mythic Thor Reinhardt and will also contain sprays, weapon charms, voice lines and other cosmetics.
Overwatch 2's Premium Battlepass costs 1,000 Overwatch Coins or about 10 USD. If players want to collect the Battlepass rewards as soon as possible, they can complete tiers without in-game experience by purchasing them with additional Overwatch Coins. Players can still earn various free rewards with in-game experience points if they opt not to purchase the Premium Battlepass.
Known Season 14 Battlepass Rewards:
- 80 Mythic Shards (Premium)
Season 14 Battlepass Skins:
- Junker Queen (Norse-themed)
- Sigma (Norse-themed)
- Lifeweaver (Norse-themed)
- Hazard (Punk-themed)
- Moira (Punk-themed)
- Cassidy
- Mei (Celestial-themed)
- Sojourn (Casual/Winter sweater themed)
Season 14 Shop Skins
Season 14's in-game shop skins continue the Norse theme. Sombra, Widowmaker and Juno all sport elegant armored designs with interlacing lines and gold motifs. Reaper has a menacing Norse wolf skin with glowing eyes, and Mercy will become a true Valkyrie with a golden crown and armor. Pharah, Lifeweaver and Roadhog will also sport Norse designs while D.Va and Bastion's new skins are made from cardboard with colorful crayon scribbles.
All Season 14 Shop Skins:
- Sombra (Norse themed)
- Juno (Norse themed)
- Widowmaker (Norse-themed)
- Reaper (Norse-themed, Wolf)
- Mercy (Norse-themed, Valkyrie)
- Pharah (Norse-themed)
- D.Va (Cardboard)
- Lifeweaver (Norse-themed)
- Roadhog (Norse-themed)
- Bastion (Cardboard)
Winter Wonderland Mode
Overwatch 2's Winter Wonderland mode is a community classic which has taken place annually since 2016. It occurs during the winter season and includes seasonal cosmetics and limited-time game modes. During the event, maps are decorated in a Christmas theme and players can complete various challenges. The game mode lasts from mid-December to mid-January.
Winter Wonderland Game Modes:
- Mei's Snowball Fight: a 5v5 where Mei is the only available hero.
- Yeti Hunt: a five-player mode where five Meis hunt down a Yeti (Winston)
- Freezethaw Elimination: a 4v4 game where players must freeze the enemy team and thaw their team back to life.
- Snowball Deathmatch: An eight-player deathmatch using only snowballs.
Lunar New Year
During Overwatch 2's 2024 Lunar New Year event, Lijiang Tower will be redecorated with bright red, orange and yellow colors to fit the Lunar New Year theme. Players can participate in unique Arcade modes and purchase special Lunar New Year cosmetics.
Moth Meta
Overwatch 2 is taking fans on a trip down memory lane lately. In Season 14, the game will bring the community back to the Mercy 'Moth Meta' with a nostalgic Classic Mode.
Overwatch veterans may remember the OG Moth Meta from Season 6 and Season 7 with amusement: Mercy had instant resurrections that recharged as soon as she used her Ultimate, and Valkyrie lasted for 20 seconds. At this time, Mercy had a ridiculously high pick rate and was a deciding factor in games. The Season 14 Moth Meta mode will function similarly and initiate Overwatch newbies into its competitive lore.
When does Overwatch 2 Season 14 Release?
Overwatch 2 Season 14 releases on December 10 2024. Like most Overwatch 2 seasons, it will last for about nine weeks.
