Overwatch May 20 Mid-Season Patch Notes: Stadium Mode Changes, Street Fighter Collab
Overwatch's latest update will pay renewed attention to the title's Competitive game mode. Major updates are here for Hanzo, Hazard, Illari, Sombra, Widowmaker and more Heroes. Big Stadium Mode changes are also arriving, and Freja will join the format's hero roster. In addition, Overwatch Classic is back, and several fresh cosmetics, like a Street Fighter 6 collab, will enter the shop. Here's a quick update summary, including its full Hero changes and meta impact.
How Will Overwatch's May 20 Patch Affect the Meta?
Overwatch's May 20 Patch is unique from previous adjustments since it will affect both Competitive and Stadium Mode. Many of the update's adjustments focus on positioning heroes and ranged abilities. This is likely due to Overwatch's newest Hero, Freja, joining Stadium Mode's roster. Freja is a highly mobile ranged character who has been quite strong in the meta, and her unique ability set has introduced fresh dynamics to the game.
Hanzo and Widowmaker, two long-range snipers, see major improvements. Illari's Solar Rifle range has also significantly increased, giving her more impact and damage potential since she is often positioned away from her team.
In addition, Blizzard struck Pharah (who has overperformed in high ranks) and Sombra with big nerfs. Sombra's are particularly devastating for her mains, as they further affect her Stealth abilities shortly after previous nerfs. Meanwhile, underappreciated tank Hazard gets a huge indirect Lifesteal buff from his Anarchic Zeal Major Perk. This will likely increase his dwindling pick rate in Competitive queue. Notably, there are no Sojourn nerfs in this Patch.
Overwatch May 20 Patch Notes: Biggest Winners and Losers
Let's walk through which heroes are the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of this patch:
Winners
- Hazard
- Reinhardt
- Hanzo
- Reaper
- Soldier 76 (Competitive)
- Widowmaker
- Illari
Losers
- Freja
- Pharah
- Soldier 76 (Stadium)
- Sombra
Overwatch May 20 Patch Notes: All Changes
Competitive Hero Changes
A host of heroes are seeing updates in Overwatch's May 20 Patch, but DPS will receive the most changes. Hazard, Hanzo, Pharah, Sombra, Widowmaker and Illari have significant stat adjustments. Reinhardt, Freja, Genji , Reaper, Soldier 76 and Lifeweaver will see smaller tweaks.
Tank
Hazard
- Vault (Passive): Ledge climb animation time: 0.6 > 0.4 seconds.
- Anarchic Zeal (Major Perk): Spike Guard Lifesteal 25% > 40%.
Reinhardt
- Fire Strike: Projectile speed 25 > 30 meters per second; Recovery time 0.63 > 0.45 seconds.
DPS
Freja
- Quick Dash: Cooldown 3.5 > 4 seconds.
Genji
- Shuriken: Ammo 30 > 24; Projectile speed 60 > 75.
Hanzo
- Storm Bow: Draw time 0.8 > 0.72 seconds.
- Sonic Disruption (Minor Perk): Health pack hack time increased 12 > 30 seconds.
Pharah
- Drift Thrusters (Minor Perk): Movement speed while using Barrage reduced by 20%.
- Concussive Implosion (Major Perk): Distance pulled reduced by 50%.
Reaper
- Dire Triggers (Major Perk): Recovery 0.7 > 0.5 seconds.
Soldier 76
- Stim Pack (Major Perk): "Anti-heal removed. Now deals 75 self-damage on use. Is now activated by using Weapon Swap."
Sombra
- Translocator: Fade in time 0.15 > 0.3 seconds; Stealth reveal duration on taking damage 1 > 1.3 seconds.
Widowmaker
- Widow's Kiss: Maximum spread 3 > 2 degrees; Damage 13 > 14.
- Deadly Deux:
Venom Mine's bonus damage 50% > 100%.
Support
Illari
- Solar Rifle: Range 15 > 20 meters.
Lifeweaver
- Healing Blossom: Auto-Charge rate increased by 25%.
- Superbloom (Major Perk): Number of hits to trigger 20 > 16.
Stadium Mode Updates
Freja Joins Stadium
Danish bounty-hunter Freja is Overwatch's newest hero and has only been in the game for about a month. During this time, she has settled into the meta quite nicely and players have experimented with her high mobility ranged playstyle. As of May 20, Freja will appear in Overwatch's Stadium Mode, allowing the community to test her potential in a fresh environment.
Freja's arrival adds many new Stadium Powers and Hero Items:
Powers:
- Cyclone: When you use Updraft, fire a Take Aim bolt at your crosshair.
- Seekerpoint: When Take Aim bolt sticks an enemy, automatically fire 3 additional crossbow shots at them that deal 66% reduced damage.
- Seismic Shot: Take Aim explosion radius is increased by 33%. Double this if the bolt is stuck to a target.
- Thread the Needle: Take Aim bolts pierce enemies. Additional explosions deal 66% reduced damage.
- Deep Pockets: When you use an ability, restore 50% of your Max Ammo.
- Forager: For 2 seconds after using Quick Dash. Revdraw Crossbow hits heal you for 3% of your Max Life.
- Peak Performance: While firing Revdraw Crossbow, your fall speed is decreased by 80%.
- Redux: Revdraw Crossbow hits against targets stuck by a Take Aim bolt or Bola Shot reduce the cooldown of your abilities by 5% and refunds 1 ammo.
- Volley à Deux: Every fifth Revdraw Crossbow shot fires an additional 2 bolts in a spread that deal 50% reduced damage.
- Lille Fælde: After using Updraft, your next Take Aim while airborne fires a Bola Shot that deals 60% reduced damage instead of an explosive bolt.
- So Cooked: Bola Shot's damaging zone deals 50% more damage and lingers for 3 seconds. Bola shot eliminations count toward Bounty Hunting.
- Mighty Gust: Updraft launches a wind blast toward your crosshair, knocking back enemies and dealing 40 ability damage.
Hero Items:
- Tracker Tag - Rare Hero Weapon Item: 30% Max Ammo. When Take Aim bolt sticks to an enemy, increase your Attack Speed by 20% for 3 seconds.
- Slipstream Scarf - Rare Hero Weapon Item: 25 Health. 5% Weapon Power. 25% Quick Dash Distance.
- Portable Zipline - Epic Hero Weapon Item: 15% Weapon Power. Eliminations reset both charges of Quick Dash cooldown.
- Windwalker Boots - Rare Hero Ability Item: 25 Health. 5% Cooldown Reduction. 20% Updraft Height.
- Magnetic Maelstrom - Epic Hero Ability Item: 15% Ability Power. Bola Shot pulls in nearby enemies even when it misses.
- Hunter's Mark - Rare Hero Survival Item: 25 Health. Enemies with a Bounty of 75- or more are revealed to you within 40 meters. Eliminating them grants 250 additional Stadium Cash.
- Aeroweave Cloak - Rare Hero Survival Item: 25 Health. 100% Take Aim Slowed Momentum Duration.
- Tourniquet - Rare Hero Survival Item: 25 Health. After using Updraft, reset Quick Dash and gain 50 Overhealth for 5 seconds.
- Toxin Tips - Epic Hero Survival Item: 50 Health. Take Aim bolts stick and explosions slow enemies by 30% but take 1 second longer to explode.
For more in-depth information on Freja's Stadium Mode powers and General Items changes, check Blizzard's official Overwatch Patch Notes here.
Stadium Mode's existing heroes also get some attention. Reinhardt's Fire Strike and Melee Builds are getting nerfed, and Soldier 76's Helix Rocket build will be less consistent.
Reinhardt
- Smashing (Power):
- Move Speed per stack 2% > 1%.
- Life Steal per stack 5% > 3%.
- Maximum stacks 5 > 10.
- Duration 3 > 2 seconds.
- To Me, My Friends! (Power)
- Healing based on Max Life 3% > 4%
- Wilhelmwagen (Power):
- Healing from damage mitigated 15% > 5%
- Rocket Strike - Epic Hero Ability Item:
- Fire Strike Projectile Speed 50% > 25%
- Ability Power 20% > 10%.
- Chimera's Maw - Rare Hero Ability Item:
- Ability Power 10% > 5%
Soldier 76
- Cratered (Power
): Increased Explosion Damage 25% > 15%
Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter 6 Collab
Overwatch 2's Street Fighter 6 collab is here, and it includes "an explosive crossover event, celebrating the heart-pounding action of both worlds. [...] with eight hard hitting skins, emotes, plus cosmetic combos inspired by iconic moves and matchups." Fans can purchase Hero cosmetics that pay homage to the franchise's characters:
- Cammy Widowmaker
- Blanka Winston
- Dhalsim Zenyatta
- Ryu Hanzo
- Chun-Li Juno
- Juri Kiriko
- Guile Soldier 76
- M. Bison Sigma
Overwatch Classic: October 2020
The newest Overwatch Classic installment will transport players back in time to October 2020, also allowing 6v6 play. This mode will include the exact balance patch that was live at the time and have a Role Queue option.
Minor Updates
A new Mercy Mythic Weapon, the Merciful Magitech, will arrive to close out Dokiwatch's saga. The Overwatch team states about the item: "The Merciful Magitech Mythic Weapon channels the soul of Eleos, the Hamster of Benevolence, and reimagines Mercy’s Caduceus Staff and Blaster through the radiant lens of Magitech might."
In addition, players will now receive instant notifications if a player they reported has been banned. Now, wondering if the toxic enemy Genji or the Reaper spamming suspicious voice lines are still roaming the Overwatch world won't keep you up at night.