New Perks, Stadium, New D.va Perks: Overwatch Season 16 Patch Notes
Overwatch Season 16 has officially launched, ushering in a new era of competitive play. Blizzard has released its full details, including Stadium Mode specifics and important hero-balancing information. Let's explore a summary of Overwatch Season 16's final Patch Notes and how the changes within will affect the meta.
Overwatch Season 16: Esports Meta Effects
Many of Overwatch Season 16's main modes are receiving attention in this patch. Classic Ranked, 6v6 Mode and Stadium Mode will all see separate updates, so the meta will slightly diverge in each game version. For example, some Wrecking Ball and Zenyatta changes will only apply to 6v6 mode. In addition, since Stadium Mode has a limited hero roster, its featured lineup may see an increase in their pick rates.
Perks are also significantly shifting to shake things up. These Perk changes will result in a major Tracer nerf, possibly ending her domination over the Season 15 meta. Roadhog's Hog Toss has also been replaced with a better Perk, making him a more viable Tank pick. Juno receives a similar shift resulting in a buff. Mei's new Deep Freeze perk will bring back a classic 'Deep Chill' feature from 2023, but in a more nuanced and fair context.
Stadium Mode is Here
Stadium mode has fully launched, and players can enter ranked queues. Blizzard describes Stadium as "an all-new way to play Overwatch 2 where customization takes the reigns in a fun, best of seven, round based fight."
Users who reach Stadium's Elite rank and above will receive celebratory skins. In addition, the Stadium launch will spark a limited-time Stadium Initiation event. This event will allow players to compete and unlock in-game rewards including Soldier 76 and Juno skins.
- Complete Initiation challenges: Earns Soldier 76 Rookie skin
- Reach All-Star in Stadium Season 16: Earns Season 16 All-Star Juno Skin
- Complete general challenges: Earns loot boxes
Stadium is a 5v5 game mode. It is only playable through a role queue, meaning teams must combine DPS, tank and support characters. It's also important to note that Perks are not available in Stadium Mode. There are also no Ranked party restrictions.
Stadium includes nine maps currently and has three formats: Control, Clash and Push. Not every Overwatch hero is available in Stadium, and the selection is limited:
- Tank: D.Va, Junker Queen, Orisa, Reinhardt, and Zarya.
- DPS: Ashe, Cassidy, Genji, Mei, Reaper, and Soldier: 76.
- Support: Ana, Juno, Kiriko, Lucio, Mercy, and Moira.
Players upgrade heroes through a Stadium match using Stadium Cash, which they earn from damaging enemies and assisting teammates. Bounties also appear for players who perform particularly well, and players earn increased health as the game progresses. Stadium Cash can modify weapons and hero traits through the Armory, and players can apply items to their heroes for unique builds.
There are seven Overwatch Stadium ranks:
- Rookie
- Novice
- Contender
- Elite
- Pro
- All-Star
- Legend
Freja Fully Added
Freja previously appeared in a Hero Trail play test to mostly positive results. In Season 16, she fully releases with some small changes. Freja will be available to play in all Overwatch modes, including Competitive queue.
New Mythic Cosmetics
Several new Mythic cosmetics are immediately joining the game. Mythic Heart of Hope Juno has launched as part of the Season 16 DokiWatch magical girl collection. The skin has four VFX stages and three variants. It is one of Overwatch's most dynamic skins launched.
Heroes with Mythic skins can also upgrade to a new Iridescent Aspect with a holographic purple hue. Juno's Iridescent Aspect will launch immediately, but it will be available for all Mythic hero skins as of May 20 2025.
Streamer Protection and Reporting
In an effort to further protect content creators, Overwatch is upping its Streamer Protections system. Outside of the general Streamer Mode, which anonymizes players within a match, players can now choose to hide their player title, icon and name plate as well.
In addition, players who report a user will receive feedback if that user is banned. According to developers, "The Instant Reporting Feedback feature will immediately inform the player of the fact that banned or suspended players have been actioned when they are reported." To make reporting even more efficient, a report option has been added to the game's Replay feature.
Competitive Updates
While Stadium Mode is the main Ranked shake-up in Season 16, the classic Competitive queue is still receiving plenty of updates and hero balance changes. Perks are rotating around to give less-appreciated heroes time to shine, and overpowered characters from Season 15 are being nerfed.
Hero Bans
Hero Bans have arrived in all Overwatch competitive games. This addition allows teams to vote and select two characters each to ban per match, resulting in four heroes banned in total. Banned heroes will not be accessible during the game in initial lock-ins or swaps. For a detailed Hero Ban explanation including an FAQ, check out our related article below.
Tank
D.Va
- Bunny Stomp: Now combined with Ejection Suit.
- Bunny Power (New Minor Perk): "Eject grants 75 temporary overhealth and Call Mech’s damage radius is increased by 50%."
- Extended Boosters (New Minor Perk): "Hitting an enemy with Boosters increases the duration by 0.5 seconds."
Hazard
- Off the Top: Leap Slash damage 30% > 50%.
Orisa
- Augmented Fusion Driver: Damage 13 > 14.
- Fortify: Now prevents Hack's ability lockout.
- Heat Dissipator: Heat reduced per headshot by 33%.
Reinhardt
- Fiery Uptake: Removed.
- Crusader's Fire (New Minor Perk): Refund a charge of Fire Strike when you stun an enemy, overfilling up to 3.
- Shield Slam: Distance increased by 50%.
Roadhog
- Hog Toss: Removed.
- Pent Up (New Minor Perk): "When Pig Pen is triggered, refill 50% Take a Breather resource which can overfill."
- Hydrogen Exposure: Radius 8 > 10 m.
Sigma
- Levitation: Holding Jump now allows Sigma to hover.
Winston
- Base health: 225 > 275.
- Base armor: 250 > 200.
Wrecking Ball
- 6v6 Armor health 150 > 100.
DPS
Cassidy
- Past Noon: Removed.
- Even the Odds (New Minor Perk): "Regenerate 20 health per second for each enemy targeted by Deadeye."
Freja
- Minor Perk earning time reduced by 18%.
- Revdraw Crossbow: Shots before spread increase 8 > 12.
- Bola Shot: Damage and explosion radius 5 > 5.5 m.
- Damage over time 75 > 90.
Hanzo
- Storm Bow: Hanzo can preserve his draw progress while climbing.
- Projectile Speed: 110 > 140 m/second.
Junkrat
- Aluminum Frame: Reveals trapped enemies to the team.
- Tick Tock: New description; "Concussive Mine strengthens .5 seconds after landing, increasing damage by 50%, explosion radius by 50%, and health by 200%."
Mei
- Chilling Reach: Removed.
- Biting Cold (New Minor Perk): "Secondary fire hits slow enemies by 20% for 1.5 seconds."
- Deep Freeze (New Major Perk): "Continuously hitting enemies with primary fire freezes them for a short time."
Sombra
- Viral Efficacy: Removed.
- Encrypted Upload (New Minor Perk): "Hack can be used while invisible, successful hacks increase the duration of stealth by 2 seconds."
- Stack Overflow: Removed.
- Viral Replication (New Major Perk): "Hitting a hacked enemy with Virus spreads Virus to enemies within 8 meters."
Soldier 76
- Updated Biotic Field description.
Torbjorn
- Overloaded Turret will become a Level 3 Sentry turret if Overload activates before its completion.
Tracer
- Flashback: Blinks restored 3 > 2.
- Quantum Entanglement: now gives 20 extra ammo.
Support
Ana
- Groggy: Initial slow 75% > 50%; now also deals 50 damage.
- Biotic Bounce: Second bounce effect 50 > 25.
Baptiste
- Biotic Launcher: Healing explosion 50 > 60; Direct impact healing 20 > 30; Maximum ammo 13 > 10.
- Assault Burst: "Will now do instant healing but cannot critically heal low targets."
Juno
- Hyper Boost: Removed.
- ReBoots (New Minor Perk): no longer has a duration increase.
- Locked On (New Major Perk): "Reduce the cooldown of Pulsar Torpedoes by 1.5 seconds for every enemy hit."
Lifeweaver
- Thorn Volley: Projectile speed/second 80 > 100 m.
- Lifeweaving: Bonus Healing 30 > 40.
Lucio
- Groovin': Removed.
- Beat Drop (New Minor Perk): "Amp it Up is active during Sound Barrier."
Mercy
- Angelic Recovery: Removed.
- Angelic Resurrection (New Minor Perk): "Mercy gains 100 overhealth after casting Resurrect."
Zenyatta
- Orb of Discord: (6v6 only) Duration before expiring once LOS breaks 3 > 1.5 seconds.
- Ascendance: Holding down Jump allows Zenyatta to hover.
- Duality: Converted damage 20% > 30%.
For a full list of updates including detailed Stadium info and bug fixes, check Blizzard's official Patch Notes here.