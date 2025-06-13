Overwatch Season 17 Hero Changes: Freja Nerf, DPS Buff, Small Bastion
Overwatch Season 17 is approaching fast and will launch on Tuesday, June 17 2025. The patch will bring plenty of in-game improvements, such as changes to several Flashpoint locations and a new map, Aatlis. A fresh Weekly Recall dev update has also revealed big Damage Hero changes affecting Freja, Bastion and more characters. The DPS Heal Reduction passive is getting a massive buff, and health regeneration cooldowns are increasing. Let's explore everything players can expect and how it will affect the competitive Overwatch meta.
How Will Overwatch Season 17 Affect the Meta? Quick Summary
- Freja will continue receiving changes.
- Sombra will receive a rework or nerf.
- Bastion is now 10% smaller.
- DPS Passive Healing reduction will increase.
Overwatch Season 17 Balance Winners and Losers:
Here's a recap of which characters will be the biggest winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) of Overwatch's Season 17:
Winners
- All DPS
- Bastion
Losers
- All Supports
- All Tanks
Freja Changes
Overwatch's newest Hero, Danish bounty hunter Freja, arrived in the game with an underwhelming performance. The development team implemented a buff soon after to provide a place for her in the meta, but this had unintended results: Freja's mobility and quick ability cooldowns absolutely crushed the competition at all ranks.
In their Weekly Recall, the Overwatch team clarifies that they consistently track win rates and "aim to keep Heroes within a set win percentage range of 45-55." Any characters who deviate from this statistic are closely monitored, and Freja caught Blizzard's attention:
"Freja is an excellent example of how we’ve already used Hero Ban data to make improvements. Her win rates were low after she was introduced, so we strengthened parts of her kit to make her more impactful; however, as players got better with that kit, her Hero Ban rate skyrocketed at the highest skill tiers. Above Diamond rank in Competitive mode, Freja is the most banned Hero in multiple regions! [...] This led us to increase the cooldowns on her movement abilities—Quick Dash and Updraft—while also increasing her primary weapon reload time to avoid such constant spam damage."
Blizzard has also specified they will continue keeping an eye on Freja's performance as Season 17 progresses. She "is still a devastating damage dealer, but small tweaks make her less of a terror to play against," and team members are working to ensure she settles smoothly into the Hero ecosystem.
Incoming Sombra Reworks
Sneaky DPS Sombra is a struggle to fight. In the current Overwatch Competitive Season, she has extremely high ban rates on both Console and PC platforms due to her unique kit. Sombra has a special place in the meta: she serves as a major counter to Heroes like Widowmaker and Tracer who would otherwise reign over the game with terror. However, her abilitities can still be oppressive to many other characters and she is generally considered annoying to play against.
Overwatch's reaction to Sombra is still a work-in-progress:
"...Improvements aren’t so clear or immediate for some Heroes. Sombra’s ban rates are high in multiple regions on both PC and Console and we’re currently discussing future changes. She’s a complex case that can’t be solved overnight, but know the balance team has her in their sights."
Better Bastion Survivability
Battle robot Bastion has oscillated in and out of the meta. He lacked power for a while before Season 15, when the Perks update introduced a menacing build that turned him into a self-healing war machine. Bastion soon received a hotfix and is back to a slightly disadvantaged state.
Part of Bastion's struggle is his bulky frame, which makes him easy to hit. He is also extremely vulnerable to dives due to low mobility. In Overwatch Season 17, the dev team is slightly shrinking Bastion's size to improve his survivability.
- Bastion: Size reduced by 10%.
DPS Passive Buff
Damage is great for DPS Heroes, but impact kills are even better. Most DPS are not built to withstand long-term stalemates, and a good support can often counter aim-based characters by outhealing their damage on a teammate. Overwatch Season 17 will notably increase the DPS Healing Reduction Passive to combat this issue and ensure easier engagements, The team states this "should help damage dealers better contend with the amount of healing that support Heroes are churning out."
In addition, the Passive Healing cooldown for all heroes will increase. This means DPS will have a better chance to hunt their low-health opponent down and go in for the kill before they can escape.
- DPS Healing Reduction Passive: 25% > 30%
- Basic Global Health Regeneration Timer: 5 seconds > 6 seconds
In essence, this change will serve as an overall buff for all DPS Heroes and a significant nerf for all other characters.