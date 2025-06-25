Overwatch Season 17 Patch Notes: New Map, New Mode, Stadium Balance Changes
Overwatch is kicking Season 17 off with a new Flashpoint map, a limited-time Hacks & Hijinks mode, a Map Voting system and major Hero changes. The Stadium Mode and Competitive metas will shift, and players can experiment with more build options than ever. Let's recap in a Patch Notes summary.
How Will Overwatch Season 17 Affect the Meta?
Overwatch Season 17's changes fundamentally alter all three Hero Classes (Tank, DPS and Support) in both Competitive and Stadium Mode. The sheer amount of updates makes it difficult to estimate exactly how the ecosystem will settle, but there are several key tweaks that provide hints in the right direction.
First, developers are focusing on wider build variety in Stadium. Heroes like Reinhardt and Ashe, who were previously restricted to one or two optimal build paths, will have more freedom to experiment. In addition, Stadium Mode is receiving three new Heroes: Sigma (Tank), Junkrat (DPS) and Zenyatta (Support) will all arrive.
The Overwatch team has previously indicated a desire to refresh and refine Flashpoint maps. This fast-paced mode will receive several map changes throughout Season 17, but Aatlas is the first addition. This new map is inspired by Morocco's vibrant streets, and it will be far easier to navigate than previous iterations.
Overwatch Season 17 Biggest Winners and Losers
Overwatch 2 Season 17 arrives with major changes for 2 core game modes: Stadium and Competitive. Since both changes are extremely different, let's run through a quick list of which Heroes are winners (receiving buffs) and losers (receiving nerfs) for each:
Competitive Winners
- Junker Queen
- Mauga
- Ramattra
- Zarya
- Bastion
- Echo
- Reaper
- Tracer
- Venture
- Lifeweaver
- Lucio
- Moira
- Zenyatta
Competitive Losers
- None
Stadium Winners
- Sigma (New Hero)
- Junkrat (New Hero)
- Zenyatta (New Hero)
- D.Va
- Orisa
- Freja
- Reaper (Ability Power Builds)
- Ana
Stadium Losers
- Junker Queen
- Zarya
- Cassidy
- Mei
- Juno
New Map: Aatlis
Overwatch's Flashpoint mode has divided the game's community. While many appreciate its layered defenses and king-of-the-hill playstyle, players have also ciriticized its maps for being hard to navigate and too vast to make an individual impact on. Developers have taken this information in stride and announced massive upcoming map changes in Season 17, but before any of that arrives, the new map Aatlis will test a more streamlined design approach.
As of Season 17's arrival, Aatlis is available in all Flashpoint-applicable modes. It is based on Morroco's sprawling streets, complete with mosaic walls and geometric designs. It also includes a "hyperloop rail:"
"This stunning new flashpoint map shows off the beauty and culture of Morocco. From a high-end resort to historical artisan guilds, Aatlis has it all. And when you're ready for your next destination, hitch a ride on Aatlis' high-tech hyperloop rail that can take you anywhere!"
Hacks & Hijinks Mode
A limited-time Hacks & Hijinks Mode will let players "[flip] the script every round with rotating match modifiers that twist gameplay in wild, unpredictable ways. From low gravity jumps to Ultimate charge granting health packs, every match demands fresh strategies and quick thinking." The Mode is 6v6 and will run from Tuesday, July 15 2025 to Monday, July 28 2025.
Some of the most interesting Hacks and Hijinks possibilities are:
- Players can become invisible while crouching.
- Players can become 50% smaller.
- Players can hunt down a Buffed Hero to gain power-ups.
Map Voting System
Previously, Overwatch introduced a Hero Bans system to add structure into matches, widen the Hero pool and make games more enjoyable. A similar Map Voting system arrives in Season 17, enabling teams to select maps together before entering a round. Here's how it works:
- The Map Voting system occurs before the Hero Ban phase.
- Teams receive a selection of 3 maps. Each player votes for their favorite.
- The algorithm considers each option and, weighted by vote percentages, randomly picks a location.
- If players overwhelmingly vote for one map, it will automatically be selected.
- This system applies to Quick Play and Competitive.
Overwatch Season 17: Competitive Hero Changes
Overwatch Season 17 will reallocate power to damage-heavy Heroes like Tracer and Reaper after more Hero Ban flexibility, rework Junker Queen's strengths and slightly shrink Bastion's hitbox. Here's a summary of all Hero Changes:
Junker Queen
- Commanding Shout:
- Junker Queen overhealth increased from 175 to 200.
- Allied overhealth increased from 50 to 75.
- Duration for self-reduced from 5 to 4 seconds.
- Allied duration increased from 3 to 4 seconds.
Mauga
- Berserker: Overhealth conversion rate 40% > 50%.
Ramattra
- Nanite Repair: Healing/second 50 > 75.
Zarya
- Graviton Crush: Damage dealt over time increased from 30% > 40% of maximum health.
- Spotter: Movement speed increased from 15% > 25%.
Bastion
- Model and hitbox are now 10% smaller.
Echo
- Primary Fire: Spread decreased from 1.4 to 1.1 degrees.
Pharah
- Helix Shields: Shield health regeneration triggers when landing direct hits with rockets.
Reaper
- Hellfire Shotguns: Damage per pellet increased from 5.4 to 5.75 (108 to 115 per volley).
Tracer
- Pulse Pistol: Damage increased from 5.5 to 6.
Venture
- Smart Excavator: Recovery time reduced from 0.7 to 0.6 seconds.
Lifeweaver
- "Life Grip cooldown is reduced by 4 seconds if a debuff is cleansed."
Lucio
- Crossfade: Base healing increased from 16 to 20 health per second.
Moira
- Biotic Grasp: Healing per second increased from 70 to 80.
Zenyatta
- Duality: Increased converted damage from 30% to 40%.
Overwatch Season 17: New Stadium Heroes
Overwatch's team has stated they will bring its full 43-hero roster into Stadium Mode gradually with each update. Season 17 will welcome 3 new heroes to the Stadium battlefield: Tank Sigma, DPS Junkrat and Support Zenyatta will all join the fray. Here's a quick look at their most important Powers:
Sigma:
- Zero Gravity
- When you use an ability, gain the ability to fly for 2.5s.
- Hyperloop
- Hyperspheres direct hits reduce the cooldown of [Accretion] by 0.5s.
- Trinisphere
- Your primary fire launches a third [Hypersphere] that deals 50% reduced damage.
- Event Horizon
- Damage absorbed by Kinetic Grasp also restores Experimental Barrier's health. Excess is converted to Overhealth.
- Symphonic Syzygy
- When Kinetic Grasp ends, for every 100 damage absorbed gain 10% Attack Speed for 4s, stacking up to 4 times.
- Orbital Barrier
- Get a mini Experimental Barrier that orbits around you. It has 50% reduced health.
- Philharmonic Fortitude
- Experimental Barrier has 25% increased Max Health. Barrier health regenerates constantly but 50% slower while deployed.
- Mass Driver
- Accretion projectiles that pass through [Experimental Barrier] gain 300% increased projectile speed and deal 20% increased damage.
- Singularity
- Accretion splash damage is increased by 25% and enemies are pulled towards its explosion.
- Maestro
- 50% Ultimate Cost Reduction
- Gravitic Flux radius is reduced by 50%.
- Apogee Alignment
- When you use an ability, create 2 Hyperspheres that orbit around you. Orbiting [Hyperspheres] deal 50% reduced damage.
- Astrophysical
- Quick Melee causes enemies hit to levitate into the air for 1s. (10s CD)
Junkrat:
- 2 Frag 2 Furious
- Frag Launcher has a 25% chance to shoot an additional projectile that deals 66% reduced damage.
- Big Bang
- When a Frag Launcher shot bounces, its projectile size increases by 33%.
- Soot Shaker
- After detonating Concussion Mine, gain 15% increased Attack Speed for 1.5s and refunds 20% Max Ammo.
- Bango!
- Frag Launcher Direct Hits without bouncing burn for 20% extra damage over 2s
- Bingo!
- Frag Launcher Direct Hits without bouncing reduce cooldown of all abilities by 25%.
- It's A(nother) Trap
- Gain 1 additional charge of Steel Trap.
- Trap II, Esquire
- After Concussion Mine has landed for 0.5s, detonating it will spawn a mini Steel Trap that slows instead of immobilizing.
- Slapnel
- Quick Melee explode for up to 100% Quick Melee damage, knocking you and nearby enemies back. (10s Cooldown)
- Hop Boom
- After launching yourself with Concussion Mine, detonate a Concussion Mine wherever you land with 50% reduced effectiveness.
- Rainin' Lead
- After launching yourself, drop 1 Total Mayhem bomb with 25% reduced damage every 0.4s while you are airborne.
- Gachabomb
- 20% Total Mayhem Explosion Radius Total Mayhem creates a random number of additional bombs.
- Rip Roll
- 20% Ultimate Cost Reduction
During your ultimate, enter your Rip Tire. Launch out when it is destroyed or triggered.
Zenyatta:
- Flying Kick
- While airborne, Quick Melee becomes a dash kick that stuns if it knocks an enemy back into a wall. (5s Cooldown)
- It's Orbin' Time
- Orb of Destruction's secondary fire can charge up to 3 additional orbs.
- Seeking Salvation
- Orb of Destruction's secondary fire projectiles home when aimed at a target below 35% Life.
- Enlightenment
- Allies affected by Harmony Orb are healed for 35% of the damage you deal.
- Dual Harmony
- Gain a 2nd Harmony Orb but they both heal 45% less.
- Gotta Have Faith
- Harmony Orb targets can be out of your line of sight for 5s longer before Harmony Orb returns to you.
- Inner Peace
- Gain a Harmony Orb that is always attached to you. It heals for 75% less.
- Discord Inferno
- When you critically hit a target affected by your Discord Orb, the Orb of Destruction explodes, dealing (AP)50 damage.
- Discord Fever
- When Discord Orb is applied to a target, they take (AP)50 damage over 5s to the enemy.
- Instant Karma
- When a target of your Discord Orb damages you, restore 30% of that damage over 2s.
- Circle of Strife
- While using Transcendence, apply Discord Orb to all enemies within range.
- Soul Control
- Transcendence can be canceled early, saving up to 65% of your Ultimate Charge.
Overwatch Season 17: Stadium Mode Hero Changes
This Season's Stadium Mode updates focus on expanding build bath options for limited heroes like Lucio, Soldier 76 and Ashe. In addition, it will open up potential to shift the tank meta with D.Va and Orisa buffs and Zarya and Junker Queen nerfs. Since there are a host of changes for Stadium Mode Heroes and items, we will simply summarize the most significant ones here.
D.Va
- Meka Punch:
- Booster elimination also resets cooldown of boosters.
- During boosters, quick melee now gains 50% attack speed (instead of 75% damage).
- Dae-Hyun's Detonator
- Now shows danger warning sign to the enemy if the enemy is within the blast radius.
- Decreased radius to 100% (down from 200%).
- Nano Cola Nitrous
- Increased health stat to 50 (up from 25).
- Removed stat: health increase 5%.
Junker Queen
- Let's Go Win
- Decreased cooldown reduction to 50% (down from 100%).
- Cut 'Em Gracie
- Increased reduction on cooldown to 2s per enemy hit (up from 1s).
Orisa
- Siphonic Spear
- Added stat: 25 Health.
- Arcfinder
- Added stat: 5% Cooldown reduction.
Reinhardt
- Impact Burst
- Now only damages other enemies around primary target.
- Explosion damage increased to 30% of Fire Strike damage (Up from 15%).
- Magma Strike
- Trail of lava now triggers on every second Fire Strike instead of every second Fire Strike cast within 2s.
- Chimera's Maw
- Rarity changed to Epic (from Rare).
- Added 25% Fire Strike Projectile Speed.
- Added "For each additional enemy Fire Strike damages beyond the initial target, reduce Fire Strike cooldown by 5%".
- Rocket Strike has been removed.
- Wilhelmwagen
- Changed to Epic Survival Item (from Power).
- Added 50 Armor.
- 11000 Cost.
- Removed "you heal for 5% of the damage it mitigates".
- Infusion Generator
- Changed to Power (from Epic Survival Item).
- Barrier Field Health increase now only increases from Bonus Max Life.
- Barrier Field Health scaling increased to 250% (up from 100%).
- To Me, My Friends
- Increased healing based on Max Life to 5% (up from 4%).
Zarya
- Passive
- Each Barrier can only grant a maximum of 45 Energy regardless of Barrier Health.
- Barrier Benefits
- Increased Overhealth based on remaining Barrier Health to 100% (Up from 50%).
- Duration reduced to 2s (down from 3s).
- Containment Shield
- Removed "Barrier heals 20 Life, increased by Energy".
- Added "Barrier heals target for 5% of your Max Life every 1s".
- Fission Field
- Added 25% reduced Maximum Energy gain.
- Lifelift
- Bonus Max Life increase now only increases from Max Life added from Items.
- Increased Barrier health scaling to 50% of your bonus Max Life from Items (up from 25%).
- No Limits
- Maximum Energy decreased to 125 (Down from 150).
- Volskaya Vortex
- Fixed an issue where the Vortex from Volskaya Vortex didn't grant Ultimate Charge.
- Damage reduced to 80 (down from 100).
- Bigger Beam
- Cost increased to 12000 (Up from 11000).
- Superconductor
- Removed increased Barrier Duration.
- Added "After Particle Barrier is destroyed or expires, gain decaying Overhealth equal to 50% of damage mitigated during Particle Barrier".
- Lynx's Datadrive
- Removed "Using Projected Barrier on an ally refunds 20% of cooldown".
- Added "Restore your Life equal to 30% of Damage Mitigated by Projected Barrier".
Ashe
- Bob Jr.
- Decreased duration to 10s (Down from 20s).
- Reload Therapy
- No longer generates currency.
- Silver Spurs
- Increased duration to 5s (Up from 3s).
- Now reloads 25% of max ammo on coach gun use.
Cassidy
- Fan the Hammer
- Only in the Stadium mode, after 6th shot, weapon spread is increased.
- Dead Man Walking
- Bonus ammo is now gained on critical final blow.
- Added max cap of bonus ammo set to 4.
- Just Roll With It
- Decreased damage reduction to 25% (Down from 50%), total damage reduction is now 75% during the combat roll.
Freja
- Increased cash income from damage and healing by 13.3%.
- Little Faelde
- Increased damage to 50% reduced damage (up from 60% reduced damage).
- Added 25% reduced radius on Bola Shot fired by Lille Fælde.
- VFX reduced to reduce visual noise of Bola Shot fired by Lille Fælde.
- Updated tooltip to reflect earlier changes.
- Hunter's Mark
- Added 5% Weapon Power.
- Bonus Cash on Eliminating a target with a Bounty of 750 or more increased to 350 (up from 250).
Genji
- Hidden Blade
- Reduced Quick Melee damage to 15 (down from 25).
- Increased Melee Lifesteal to 60% (up from 50%).
- Ambusher Optics
- Increased cost to 11,000 (up from 10,000).
- Laceration
- Increased damage over time to 35% of Swift Strike's damage (up from 25%).
- Fixed an issue where this power did not benefit from Ability Lifesteal.
- Clean Sweep
- Increase Ability Power to 15% (up from 10%).
Mei
- Avalanche has been removed.
- Cold Blaster
- New Power added.
- Endothermic Blaster's primary fire does 20% increased damage to enemies within Blizzard.
- Permafrost
- Increases Mei's size by 15% when above 30% ability power.
- Himalayan Hat
- Increased attack speed to 15% (up from 10%).
Reaper
- Strangle Step
- Now also has +30% Shadow Step Cast Speed.
- Wraith Renewal
- Reduced healing to 7% (down from 10%).
- The Reaping (Passive)
- Health restored from Lifesteal granted by The Reaping was unintentionally granting Stadium Cash.
- Nightcreeper
- Moved to Rare (from Epic).
- No longer has +30% Shadow Step Cast Speed.
- Cost: 3,750.
- Now Provides: 5% Weapon Power, 5% Move Speed, and after using an ability, nearby enemies are Revealed to you for 3s.
- Crowd Control
- Moved to Rare (from Epic).
- Replaced Ability Power stat with 10% Ability Lifesteal.
- Now grants 4% Ability Power per target (down from 5%).
- Cost: 4,000.
- Crimson Cloak
- Moved from Survival Items to Ability Items
- Changed effect to: "When Death Blossom starts, gain Overhealth equal to 5% of your max Life for each enemy within its range."
- Reduced cost to 9500.
- Devastation
- Replaced Ability Lifesteal stat with 25 Health
- Reduced effect cap to 75 Health (down from 100)
- Cost reduced to 3,750 (down from 4,000)
Soldier 76
- Frontline
- Overhealth now stacks when multiple Biotic Fields are active at once.
- Overhealth based on Max Life reduced to 25% (down from 30%).
Ana
- Double Dosage
- Redesigned to work only on enemies, only up to 30%. Does not stack.
- Decreased cooldown to 30% (Down from 35%).
Juno
- Evasive Glide has been removed.
- Lock-On Shield
- Changed Item category from Ability to Survival.
- Changed Item stat from 10% Ability Power to 25 Health.
- Decreased Overhealth scalar to 25% (Down from 50%).
- Boosted Rockets
- Changed Item rarity from Rare to Epic.
- Changed Item price from 4000 to 12000.
- Updated Item effect: During Glide Boost, gain 10% Damage Reduction.
- Medicinal Missiles
- Removed additional 30 Healing.
Kiriko
- Soothing Step
- Increased Healing to 120 (Up from 80).
- Replaced stat: From 10% Ability power to 10% Cooldown reduction.
- Triple Threat
- Spread reduced by 50%.
- Self-Care
- Redesigned to: When you use Healing Ofuda, each Ofuda thrown heals you for 3% of max life.
Lucio
- Crowd Pleaser
- Healing adjusted from 100% of Crossfade Healing to 20 Healing that is doubled while Amp It Up is active.
- Vivace
- Removed "While you are Wallriding, Soundwave cooldown refreshes 25% faster and adds 1 Max Ammo every 1s until you reload".
- Added "Every 1s Wallriding, you gain 3% Move Speed and 1.5% Attack Speed for 5s, stacking up to 10 times".
- Sonic Boom
- Healing now also triggers on Quick Melee damage.
For a the detailed Patch Notes in full, including minor Stadium item changes and significant bug fixes, check Activision Blizzard's official release here.