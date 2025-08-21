Overwatch Season 18 Gives Stadium a Makeover and Adds a Crazy New Collab
Overwatch Season 18 is upon us, and it's bringing some of the game's most significant Stadium Mode updates yet. Alongside a new Payload Race mode, two new maps, and three new Stadium Heroes (Tracer is arriving mid-season, so get ready to sing the 'I'm already Tracer' song), players can expect over 60 new perks, Wuyang's Ranked debut and a mysterious Persona 5 collab. Let's recap how Season 18 will affect Overwatch's meta, when it will arrive and more.
When Does Overwatch Season 18 Release?
Overwatch Season 18 will release on Tuesday, August 26 2025. Most of its changes will go live immediately, but some, like Tracer's addition to Stadium Mode, will occur later in mid-season.
How Will Overwatch Season 18 Change the Meta?
Overwatch Season 18 will have the most effects on Stadium Mode, since it introduces a new pre-game draft system, a Payload Race mode and several new Heroes. Since Winston and Tracer are both arriving (alongside Pharah, who has some great synergy with them), dive comps could become a lot more common.
In regular Competitive play, Heroes will receive "over 60 new perks" and Wuyang will officially transcend to Ranked. It's difficult to predict how the Perks will change the meta until they actually arrive.
We've already seen some of Wuyang's meta effects during his trial period, but even more will come to light as he phases into competitive play. Despite being a Support, Wuyang is capable of dealing plenty of damage. He can also finish low-health enemies off by sending his orb after them, and provides AOE pressure. Wuyang's Ultimate serves several purposes: it can heal, damage enemies and also produce knockback on clustered teams. His abilities have relatively short cooldowns, so teams will have to keep their reaction times up and be especially aware of their positioning to avoid being caught off-guard by his Ultimate.
New Hero Wuyang
Elemental hero Wuyang, hailing from China, is officially joining Overwatch after a trial period. As a Support, his primary function is to heal his teammates and supplement their abilities. Wuyang's powers revolve around water, and his Ultimate grants one ally AOE damage while also healing them. Wuyang's abilities are:
- Xuanwu Staff: "Fire a damaging water orb. Hold to control its trajectory and empower its explosion."
- Restorative Stream: "Place a passive healing stream on an ally. Hold on the target to manually heal at an improved rate, consuming resource."
- Rushing Torrent: "Ride water to move faster and jump higher."
- Guardian Wave: "Send a water wave forward that increases the amount of healing received by allies and knocks back enemies."
- Tidal Blast: "Protect an ally or yourself with water that detonates after a short duration. The explosion knocks down enemies and massively heals the host target."
Wuyang will not appear in Stadium upon release.
Big Stadium Changes
Stadium Mode was one of Overwatch's biggest hits this year. By introducing an in-depth build system for each Hero, the mode reinvigorated Overwatch's Ranked community and introduced new ways to play.
New Modes: Payload Race and Stadium Quickplay
In Season 18, the Overwatch team is capitalizing on Stadium Mode's success and introducing several quality-of-life reworks. First, players can experiment with several additional game modes: in Payload Race, they escort a cart across the map to a designated objective point. In a surprise twist from the normal payload push, this mode includes two payloads: one for your team and one for the enemy. Players must push their own as far as possible while also defending space against the enemy's progress. Payload Race is exclusive to Stadium Mode.
Stadium Quickplay will also arrive on August 26 for players who want to try out unconventional builds or get used to the new playstyle, but want to avoid intense ranked games. It's important to note that these modes will also bring several new maps to the game.
Crossplay Enabled
As soon as Season 18 launches, it will reportedly enable Stadium Mode Crossplay. This means console Overwatch users can join in and battle alongside PC players.
Stadium Mode Draft Phase
A Stadium Draft mode will introduce a pre-game phase where players can declare intention, ban Heroes and lock into their picks. This will help reduce unsavory matchups, ensuring skill (instead of team comps) decide match outcomes. Notably, players can still pick mirror comps.
New Overwatch Season 18 Stadium Mode Heroes
Several new Heroes will also join Stadium Mode. Tank Winston, support Brigitte and DPS Pharah will join the Overwatch squad immediately, with fresh build pathways and new strategies. Tracer will also arrive in the upcoming mid-season patch.
New Rewards
Stadium offers several new rewards, including a fresh D.Va skin and other cosmetics.
'Over 60 New' Season 18 Perks
Blizzard teased at least three new Hero Perks in its Gamescom trailers, but "over 60 new perks" will arrive in Season 18. Juno will receive a burst-fire, Illari can opt for a stronger heal, and Mei can now form ice pillars, allowing her to jump in the air and take vertical angles (this is in Stadium Mode and was previously an April Fool's addition). Moira can also send out and recall her Orbs like boomerangs.
Summer Games Mode
Overwatch's Summer Games Mode lets users chill in out-of-the-box activities resembling real sports. Players can pick from Lucio Ball, Lucio Ball Remix and Winston Volleyball. Active participants also receive several rewards, like a World Cup Lucio Skin.
New Overwatch Season 18 Collabs and Mythics
Persona 5 Collab
Alongside major meta changes, Overwatch is hinting at new cosmetics and collabs. One of these is a Persona 5 event, paying homage to one of Sega's most beloved franchises. The series follows iconic protagonist Joker as he leads the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, a group restoring justice by fighting evil in their enemies' subconscious.
Sojourn and Cassidy Mythics
Sojourn and Cassidy, two top-tier DPS, are both grabbing Mythic cosmetics this Season. Sojourn's Mythic Ultraviolet Sentinel Hero Skin includes 4 upgradeable tiers with a futuristic black and red colorway, and can toggle VFX at its final form. Meanwhile, Cassidy's Mythic Blazing Sunsetter Weapon Skin reworks his gun with a flaming core, fresh animations and new mid-combat VFX.
Overwatch Season 18 Battle Pass
With every new season, a hot new Battlepass enters the Overwatch villa. This upcoming release includes two Legendary skins and plenty of goodies for free and paid players:
- Poolside Wuyang Legendary Skin
- Lily Roadhog Legendary Skin
- 2,000 Overwatch Coins
- Legendary Loot Box (Free)
- 600 Coins (Free)
- 1,500 Credits (Free)
- Two Epic Skins (Free)
For a full Patch Notes including hero progression changes, check Overwatch's official release here.