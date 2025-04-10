New Overwatch Perks are Coming for Sombra, Mercy and Juno
Among Overwatch 2's heroes, several stand out as fan favorites. DPS Sombra sneaks around the battlefield, easily hacking and eliminating opponents, while Mercy and Juno provide crucial healing to their teammates. All three frequently receive dev attention with skins and updates, and Overwatch 2 Season 16 will be no exception: Sombra, Mercy and Juno are all getting new perks in the update. Let's explore how these changes may impact the meta and what they entail.
What are Sombra, Juno and Mercy's New Perks in Overwatch 2?
While developing and announcing the Perks system, the Overwatch team has explained that they aim to keep hero Perks continually rotating to shake up the game's meta. Several characters, reportedly including Tracer and Mei, will receive immediate Perk changes in Season 2.
While full Perk changes are currently under wraps, we know for sure that Sombra, Mercy and Juno will all receive new Perks in Season 16. Thanks to the news account @OWCavalry on X.com, we also know exactly what these Perks will be. Let's take a quick look:
Sombra
Viral Replication (Major Perk)
- Sombra's Virus can spread to nearby enemies.
Mercy
Angelic Resurrection
- Gives 100 Overhealth upon casting Resurrect.
Juno
Locked On (Major Perk)
- Gives a lower cooldown for Pulsar Torpedoes for every enemy hit.
ReBoots (Minor Perk)
- Will replace Hyper Boost as a Minor Perk.
How Will the New Overwatch 2 Perks Impact Esports?
The new Sombra, Mercy and Juno Perks will arrive in an entirely new competitive ecosystem alongside many other Perk and stat changes, so the possibilities for hero interactions are endless. However, it's easy to identify how these Perks will impact the individual characters as they stand in the current meta.
First off, Sombra's new perk will generally result in a buff. Blizzard may have intended this to combat previous reworks that affected her power levels. The virus spread mechanic will also encourage Sombra to play in more crowded environments and teamfights instead of her typical playstyle, which rewards 1-on-1 assassinations on isolated players.
It's unclear if Mercy's perk will add Overhealth to Mercy herself or her target upon revival. Blizzard also has not confirmed if this is a Minor or Major Perk. If Mercy receives the Overhealth buff, she can engage in riskier rezzes. If the buff only extends to revived targets, it will still buy critical time in overtime scenarios and teamfights.
Finally, the Overwatch community widely regarded Juno's Perks in Season 1 as lacking, so Juno's new Locked On Perk will provide a much more useful build option. It will replace Re-Boots as a Major Perk. Re-Boots will also take Hyper Boost's place as Juno's new Minor Perk, which represents a significant buff overall.