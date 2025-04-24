Overwatch Stadium Mode Beginner's Guide - Developer Interview, How to Play
Overwatch 2 just introduced potentially its biggest change ever with its new Stadium mode, which provides an entirely fresh experience where they can customize their heroes with custom buffs and powerful modifiers.
Stadium is not just a new game mode for Overwatch 2, it is a key feature that Blizzard is working to expand on moving forward. From a dedicated ranked system to an entirely new way to play and experience OW2, Stadium is here to stay and is definitely worth a look for new and returning players.
What is Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode?
Stadium is a game mode in Overwatch 2 that pits two teams of five against each other in a best-of-seven series, where the focus is on playing well and upgrading your hero between rounds.
Players in Stadium will use Stadium Cash to purchase items in the Armory between rounds that improve different aspects of their selected hero. Those items can then be sold in later rounds for further customization options, paired with Powers that are permanent enhancements handed out during specific rounds.
From a flying Reinhardt to an Ana that is capable of double Nano Boosts, the sky is the limit when you enter the Stadium.
“Stadium, for most of its life, has always existed as a distinct mode within Overwatch. We've been working on this for several years, and most of the abilities that we've developed for it have grown over the course of that development. And we have been able to look back on some of the abilities that we had in the PVE mode, and we still have a lot of people on the team that worked on that mode,” Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller said in a media interview. “ But I think that really what we're seeing now is the expertise that we've developed over the course of the last few years, especially as we've worked on game modes like Junkenstein's laboratory and even our perks, we've seen that expertise kind of contribute to the development of all of the powers that we have in stadium. The types of abilities you need for a PVP experience, a lot of times, they're going to be different from the ones that work right in a PVE experience.”
All Stadium Rules and How to Play in Overwatch 2
For Stadium, the regular rules of Overwatch go out the window. You might see some familiar sights, but the gameplay is completely different, and you will have a lot of things to micromanage along with your normal abilities and gameplay.
Basic Rules
- 10 players, split into teams of five.
- Best-of-seven format.
- The first team to four points wins.
- Played on mostly custom Push, Control, and Clash maps designed for Stadium’s gameplay.
- No hero swapping allowed.
- Locked heroes are allowed.
New Systems
- Mercy Rule: If a team loses the first three rounds and is at a deficit of 15,000 Stadium Cash delta, the match will automatically end, with the team at advantage taking the victory.
- Bounty System: High-value targets on both teams who have confirmed multiple eliminations without respawning are highlighted during gameplay, with benefits for taking them down.
- Cash Boost: Teams ending a round with a Stadium Cash deficit of 3,000 or more will automatically receive a Cash Boost for the next round, which increases Stadium Cash earned via damage and healing done.
- Stadium Ranked: Stadium is a ranked mode, which will feature rank promotion and regression based on multiple modifiers exclusive to the mode.
Camera Swapping
Stadium can be played in first or third person view, though it defaults to third person initially—a first for the Overwatch franchise.
Upgrading Powers
Between rounds, players will be able to buff and customize their hero of choice with various bonuses, modifiers and upgrades. These are typically purchased using Stadium Cash earned based on your in-game performance each round.
Powers are different, as they are transformative to a hero’s core abilities and are given out for free at specific intervals of the Stadium series. In rounds one, three, five, and seven, players will select Powers to permanently upgrade their heroes for the duration of a series. These can’t be swapped or sold later, so choose wisely when you begin building your loadout.
Stadium Cash
Stadium Cash is used in the Armory to purchase upgrades in the Armory. Each player starts a Stadium series 3,500 Stadium Cash and earns more based on their performance or other multipliers during gameplay. This will typically be divided up based on eliminations, assists, and healing done on a per-player basis.
At the end of every round, all players will receive a completion bonus, and one player will be named the round’s for each team. Those MVPs get a bonus 1,000 Stadium Cash to use in the following rounds.
All Heroes in Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode
At launch, Stadium features 17 Overwatch 2 heroes. More heroes will be added over time, with the newest hero, Freja, set to join Stadium as part of Season 16’s midseason patch.
- D.Va
- Junker Queen
- Orisa
- Reinhardt
- Zarya
- Ashe
- Cassidy
- Genji
- Mei
- Reaper
- Soldier: 76
- Ana
- Juno
- Kiriko
- Lúcio
- Mercy
- Moira
The reason the roster is so limited for Stadium is simple: the developers have to make sure each hero fits the mode and brings a certain amount of depth to its experience before pushing them live. This is a process that takes a lot of time, though the team is already fast-tracking testing new things now that the mode is ready for the public.
“There is no grand reveal, that’s actually a phrase we try to avoid,” Overwatch 2 senior game designer Dylan Snyder said. “[Heroes are] in maybe a week or so after their first pass on their abilities goes in. just to start seeing those interactions and finding those edge cases as soon as possible, because there will be plenty since we don't only have Powers and hero items for the specific heroes. We have a set of general items as well, that this same group works on and implemented into the game. And so we have to see, you know, so many combinations of these different items and abilities that make sure there isn't one that can lead to… like there was definitely one early on that led to D.Va not being able to lose health or like Genji was immortal at one point, with with a very specific set of purchases.”
All Maps in Overwatch 2 Stadium Mode
Stadium does not just play on the same maps as other Overwatch 2 game modes. The dev team instead introduced a mix of new maps alongside reworked existing locations designed to function with the Stadium’s chaotic potential in mind.
- Clash: Hanaoka, Throne of Anubis
- Push: Colosseo, Place Lacroix, Redwood Dam
- Control: Arena Victoriae, Ilios Ruins, Gogadoro, Nepal Shrine
Keller also noted that maps could be pulled from Stadium on a seasonal basis, but that it isn’t in the cards this early on.