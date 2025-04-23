How to Go First Person in Overwatch Stadium Mode
Overwatch players are rejoining in droves with a fresh perspective after the title's new Stadium Mode drop. The format has many features that are distinct from other game modes, including a controversial third-person POV. Let's explore a quick tutorial on how players can change Stadium Mode to a first-person POV, and what advantages each perspective type may have.
Stadium Mode Is Here
On April 22 2025, Overwatch's Stadium Mode arrived in the game alongside an Initiation event with free prizes. The mode allows players to compete with detailed builds, which are more complex than the regular Competitive Perks system. It also includes unique maps and shorter matches.
The most controversial aspect in Stadium Mode is definitely its third-person POV, which the game assigns to players by default. It can be disconcerting for users who are used to first-person precision on characters like Ashe. If you'd prefer to play in first-person POV, don't worry: we've attached a quick tutorial on how to change this setting below. However, there are also third-person advantages, so make sure to read fully before proceeding.
How to Switch to 1st Person in Overwatch Stadium Mode
Here's a quick tutorial on how to change the POV from third-person to first-person in Overwatch Stadium Mode:
- Step 1: Enter the game.
- Step 2: Press "Esc."
- Step 3: Select "Options."
- Step 4: Select "Controls."
- Step 5: Select "Stadium" on the bar at the left side of the screen.
- Step 6: Click the "Camera Perspective" drop-down bar at the top of the screen and select "First Person."
After making these changes, they should immediately apply in your Stadium Mode matches.
Esports Meta Impact: Is Third-Person or First-Person Better in Overwatch Stadium Mode?
By design, Stadium Mode is meant to be played in third-person POV. First of all, third-person POV gives players more vision on the map. With the third-person camera enabled, it'll be much easier to see if enemies are sneaking up on you. Since Stadium Mode matches are shorter and maps tend to be close-quarters, flanks are common. The extra vision could prevent ambushes and traps.
Third-person POV's vision advantage is also crucial for teamfights, since it allows players to easily spot and prioritize squishy targets. Plus, it can help Support players better keep track of their team.
All this being said, it's still possible to perform well in Stadium Mode with first-person POV, even though third-person carries a variety of advantages that will make your gameplay far easier and more effective. In higher ranks, Stadium players will almost exclusively adapt and use third-person due to its obvious vision advantage.
Generally, third-person is most important for DPS and supports since tanks are paving the team's path in the frontline anyway. First-person may also result in easier aiming for precision-based DPS. Stadium Mode ranked is a team effort, so play with the settings that let you perform best and set your allies up for success.