Best Heroes in Overwatch Stadium Mode: Full Season 16 Tier List
Overwatch's Stadium Mode meta is settling down, and the community is identifying which picks are the best to rise through its ranks. Some (like Soldier 76 and Juno) are crushing the competition, while others are struggling to adapt. Let's explore a full tier list of all Stadium Mode Heroes and find out why they work (or don't!).
How Does This List Work?
In Stadium Mode, every Overwatch Hero can shine and play well with the right build. However, some characters have a higher power cap than others and will usually outperform their competitors. In the current meta, a few stand out as particularly OP picks in each category. This list will compare Stadium Mode Heroes by their highest potential, in addition to their consistency throughout ranks.
Tanks
1. Zarya
Zarya is one of the strongest tanks of Stadium Mode alongside Orisa and Reinhardt. She has high base damage output and provides immense team value through her shielding bubbles. This gives her an edge when building for sustainability, thanks to survival and barrier duration upgrades, making her strong, all-around and flexible.
She is also great for Stadium since she is a strong counter to many other Tank options, including Orisa, whose Fortify build is otherwise difficult to out-damage, and D.Va, who has one of the weaker Stadium Mode kits. While Reinhardt and Junker Queen are more fearsome opponents, Zarya can still cleanse JQ's Ultimate with her bubble and hold her own against Rein's damage in close quarters.
2. Reinhardt
Reinhardt's Stadium Mode builds can absolutely pummel opponents for damage, and he (Iike Zarya) is a Tank designed for close-range combat. He can bully enemies on Stadium Mode's smaller objectives, and several of his build paths allow for team value by granting allies overhealth, move speed and healing. Rein is equally as deadly in Stadium's early and late matches. It's no wonder the community has dubbed him an "unkillable raid boss."
3. Orisa
Orisa's Fortify ability, which allows her to preserve health for long periods, makes her a naturally solid choice for Stadium Mode. In addition, many of Orisa's build paths amplify Fortify and even allow her to self-heal. Orisa is extremely easy to get value out of in any composition. Just by staying alive and correctly cycling her abilities, she can buy time on the objective and even completely reset losing fights.
4. Junker Queen
As the Stadium Mode meta has settled, the community has discovered several useful Junker Queen builds. She isn't as overpowered as Zarya and Reinhardt, and JQ does not hard counter any of the Stadium Mode tanks. However, she is still a solid pick with the right builds.
Players can focus on Ability Power with Commanding Shout or Carnage to maximize JQ's kit. After taking one or two rounds to find her footing, she does a good job of staying alive and outlasting opponents in fights.
5. D.Va
D.Va is generally the worst Stadium Mode tank due to her lack of build paths and limited flexibility. For example, one of her main (and strongest) build options focuses on her Self-Destruct Ultimate. It is still extremely situational and requires developed game sense to utilize correctly. D.Va is a strong dive tank, but Stadium Mode gives no information about the opposing team's composition and does not allow counter-swapping, so she is a risky pick.
If D.Va runs into a hard counter like Zarya or tries to dive survivable DPS and Supports with escape mobility, there is very little she can do to supplement her kit, and she is stuck at a disadvantage for the rest of the game.
DPS
6. Soldier 76
Soldier 76 is dominating the DPS competition in Stadium Mode right now, to the point that developers are planning a hotfix nerf. This is partially due to his OP Powers and Armory Items, which grant him one of the highest possible damage outputs of any Stadium Mode DPS. Soldier 76 can opt for a self-sufficient build, which allows his Biotic Field to follow him while he moves, or choose a deadly Helix Rocket build that makes him painful to play against.
Some builds also supplement his auto-aim and Tactical Visor. Once Soldier scales into later Stadium Mode rounds, he is hard to counter since he deals heavy damage rapidly and has auto-aim tracking. Mercy can also pocket him and amplify his damage even more with her beam.
7. Reaper
Reaper's kit is best suited to flanks and dipping in and out of fights, but he can also hold his own in clustered Stadium Mode battles. While his team value does not compare to other DPS (for example, Soldier 76, who has a healing Biotic Field), his damage is fine. Reaper also excels at close combat and can become extremely self-sufficient by prioritizing a fade healing and fade duration build. His Ultimate is amazing for maintaining objective control and quickly wiping out the enemy team.
8. Mei
Mei thrives on close-range maps, and Stadium Mode is a perfect fit for her with its smaller-scale setups. She can provide massive team value with her abilities, and Weapon Power builds make her a massive threat to squishy enemies. One of Mei's build options, Coulder, lets her be an absolute nuisance as she rolls around the map and distracts DPS and Supports. Plus, her Blizzard Ultimate is amazing for stalling on the objective and turning the tides in losing matchups. Enemy teams have no choice but to respect it, and her Cryo-freeze and wall buy important time for allies to regroup.
9. Cassidy
Cassidy is another Stadium Mode hero who can build for serious Weapon Power damage and is deadly with a Mercy pocket. He provides value in both close-quarters and ranged combat situations. Plus, several of his build paths grant him almost unlimited ammo if he cycles his abilities correctly, so he doesn't have to worry about enemies outlasting his cooldowns. Cassidy ranks slightly below Soldier 76, Reaper, and Mei, as he is harder to aim with and has recently received a small hotfix nerf.
10. Ashe
Ashe can struggle in Stadium Mode due to her kit, which prioritizes ranged combat. She is extremely squishy, weak against dives and close-range engagements on the Mode's smaller maps and performs poorly in the early game.
Ashe can scale well into later Stadium Mode rounds and profits from builds that add Burning to her Coach Gun and Dynamite, which can compensate for her dive vulnerability. However, many heroes in the current Stadium Mode pool (Reaper, Kiriko, and Moira, to name a few) have cleanse abilities and can easily negate her burn build's damage.
11. Genji
Genji struggles in Stadium Mode since he has a lower damage output than other DPS and is tricky to build correctly. Genji is also difficult to learn, and he has a high skill floor. He can scale well into Stadium Mode's later matches but is generally easy to deal with in early rounds and lower ranks. In addition, many Stadium Mode supports are opting for survivability builds and playing close to their teammates, which makes it hard for Genji to get individual picks. Players choosing him must carefully examine the enemy's playstyle and adapt accordingly.
Supports
12. Juno
Like Soldier 76, Juno's auto-aim Powers and Armory Items solidly place her as the most threatening Stadium Mode Support. With a build focused on her Pulsar Torpedoes, she can land rapid hits with aim assist and deal damage comparable to some DPS. Juno will also reportedly receive a hotfix shortly, so take advantage of her kit while you can!
13. Mercy
Mercy's main strength lies in being hard to kill. Though they take a bit of getting used to, her mobility options are generally better than other Supports, and she can easily evade many Stadium Mode DPS. Mercy is also usually a more flexible pick since she can either heal or damage boost, compensating for whatever aspect her team is not prioritizing with builds. In addition, Mercy is currently a fantastic pocket when paired with Soldier 76 or Cassidy, two high-performers in the Stadium Mode meta.
14. Lúcio
Lúcio isn't as frequent a pick as other Supports, but he provides consistent value and high healing output. His AOE kit lends itself well to clustered objectives, and an Ability Power build makes him valuable to offset scaling enemy damage. Stadium Mode is definitely Lúcio's time to shine.
15. Kiriko
Kiriko is a fine pick in Stadium Mode for her relatively high damage potential as a Support and her useful cleanse abilities. In addition, her Swift Step teleport is great for staying alive in teamfights on Stadium Mode objectives.
16. Moira
Moira is not the strongest Stadium Mode pick at the moment. However, she ranks above Ana for her orb build paths, which cause significant disruption to the enemy team and provide easy team value. Maximizing Biotic Orb potential scales well, resulting in massive AOE healing in the late game. Moira is also slightly more survivable during teamfights due to her fade.
17. Ana
Ana is another hero who is traditionally long-range and can struggle in the Stadium Mode environment. She is extremely squishy with low mobility and is easy for dive DPS and tanks to pick off. Ana does have build paths that allow her to defend herself with higher damage and self-healing, but these routes come with a harsh opportunity cost and reduce potential team value.