Overwatch 2 Stadium Patch Notes: Juno, Soldier 76 and D.Va Nerfs
Overwatch's newest Stadium Mode update is here, and it pays special attention to the most oppressive hero builds in the current meta. Juno, Soldier 76, Orisa and D.Va will all feel Blizzard's wrath, while Mei and Lúcio escape with more nuanced adjustments. Let's explore the full Patch Notes and how they will affect the meta.
How Will the May 1 Overwatch Stadium Mode Patch Notes Affect the Meta?
Since Stadium Mode arrived, Juno and Soldier 76 skyrocketed as popular picks. The two heroes both have build paths and powers that allow auto-aim and cooldown reduction, making them extremely easy to derive value from and strong in all game phases. Juno's Pulsar Torpedo builds let her obliterate targets with damage similar to a DPS while still providing plenty of heals to the team. Meanwhile, Soldier 76's options prioritized his Tactical Visor and applied insane amounts of burst damage to opponents. While not as painful to play against, Zarya also thrived with heavy close-range damage and was generally considered one of the "unkillable raid boss" tanks.
This Patch will end their reigns of terror by severely nerfing Juno and Soldier 76 alongside D.Va, Orisa and Reinhardt. Zarya adjustments also result in an overall power decrease. Stadium Mode tanks should become easier to kill, and D.Va's Nano Cola will be weaker once she is de-meched. Mei and Lucio will both see adjustments that improve some aspects of their kits while weakening others. Lucio's changes will encourage more aggressive builds instead of healbotting, and Mei's refresh makes Coulder less overpowering.
These significant balance decisions may open up space for underappreciated options like Genji and Ana in the Stadium Mode meta. In addition, matches may be more diverse — players won't be stuck against a mirror team in higher ranks.
Overwatch Stadium Mode May 1 Patch: Key Changes
Now that we've examined a broad idea of how the May 1 Patch will affect the Stadium Mode meta, let's take a closer look at its impact on individual heroes.
Tanks
D.Va
- Nano Cola
- Health increase 50 > 25.
Max Life Increase 25% > 5%.
- Nano Boost Duration 8 > 4 seconds.
Orisa
- Restortify (Power)
- Healing 10% of your Max Life every 1 second > 5%
- Solar Regenergy
- Armor Restoration 5% of max life > 3% of Max Life
Reinhardt
- Stadium cash gained from damage and healing: Reduced by 13.64%
Zarya
- Lifelift (Power)
- Particle Barrier health scaling 100% of your bonus Max Life > 50% of bonus Max Life
- Here to Spot You (Power)
- Healing 15% of your Max Life over 3s > 20% of your Max Life over 3 seconds
DPS
Mei
- Coulder (Power)
- Knockback frequency rate reduced by 60%.
- Enemy knockback distance increased.
- Damage per knockback 10 > 20
Reaper
- Stadium cash gained for damage and healing: reduced by 10%.
Soldier: 76
Note: Developers have commented: "Soldier 76 has been consistently making too much money from damage and healing, allowing him to consistently snowball his lead [...] we have always intended for the build centered around Rocket Visor to be a strong accessible build, but not necessarily the build with the highest practical performance ceiling. We've seen that it's overperforming and can feel frustrating to play against. We're hoping to reduce a bit of the power with this change, but we will continue to keep a tactical eye on this build as we move forward with more balance updates."
- Stadium cash gained from damage and healing: reduced by 12.5%.
- Rocket Visor (Power)
- Duration 0.75 > 0.5 seconds.
- Biotic Bullseye (Power)
- Ammo restoration 5% per critical hit > 10% per critical hit
Supports
Kiriko
- Stadium cash gained from damage and healing reduced by 16.67%.
Juno
Note: These Juno changes focus on reducing her Pulsar Torpedo and ability frequency. In addition, they shift her Pulsar Torpedo build path towards rewarding survivability (so she can stay alive to aid the team) instead of aggression. Developers state, "We know Juno has been very popular in Stadium, but we’re addressing some of the most oppressive aspects of those builds in this update."
- Stadium Cash gained from damage and healing increased by 33.33%.
- Cosmic Coolant (Power)
- Cooldown per target hit 1 second > 0.5 seconds
- Pulstar Destroyers
- Removed 15% Ability Power.
- Added 10% Ability Lifesteal.
- Solar Shielding
- Ability Power 25% > 15%.
Lúcio
Note: Lúcio is experiencing the opposite shift from Juno. His update will encourage more damage against the enemy team while lessening his healbot playstyle. This is more of an adjustment than an outright nerf, though it will sting in low-elo where players have less heal-vs-engage decision-making skill.
- Stadium cash gained from damage and healing: increased by 10%.
- Crowd Pleaser (Power)
- Healing 200% of Crossfade healing > 150% of Crossfade healing
- Megaphone (Power)
- Amp It Up duration 20% > 15%
- Signature Shift (Power)
- Increased Projectile Size 20% > 80%