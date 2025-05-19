Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Collab Bundle Options Explained
Overwatchs' collaboration with Street Fighter 6 brings the FPS and FGC communities together with fresh new skins and more. As of May 19 2025, the partnership's gameplay trailer is officially live. Let's recap the trailer, which items will be available from the Overwatch x Street Fighter event and how it will affect the game's esports world.
Overwatch's Street Fighter 6 Collab: Gameplay Trailer Release
On May 19 2025, Blizzard Entertainment released Overwatch's official Street Fighter 6 gameplay trailer. The video revealed each upcoming Street Fighter 6 skin and showed the Overwatch crew competing on Hanaoka and King's Row. It pays homage to Street Fighter's flashy fighting-game moves. Juno hits her enemies with spinning kicks, and Hanzo combos basketballs into a hoop.
In an accompanying news release, Blizzard writes:
"Two iconic worlds come together as Overwatch 2 steps into the ring with Street Fighter 6 in a hard hitting collab event. This crossover packs a punch, bringing the fighting spirit of Street Fighter 6 straight into Overwatch’s hero-driven mayhem, complete with fierce new skins, signature moves reimagined, and cosmetic combos worthy of champions. So, whether you’ve been practicing since the arcade days or you’re just here for the new drip, this event is your ringside ticket to the ultimate fight."
What's in the Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Collab?
The Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 collaboration contains eight unique skins. It features familiar original World Warrior faces like Chun-Li and Ryu, but also notably includes additional fan-favorite characters like Cammy and Juri.
- Cammy Widowmaker
- Blanka Winston
- Dhalsim Zenyatta
- Ryu Hanzo
- Chun-Li Juno
- Juri Kiriko
- Guile Soldier 76
- M. Bison Sigma
In addition, Blizzard says, "Each skin is lovingly crafted with nods to iconic moves, stances, and personalities, down to the smallest details to hit every beat." This means they may include unique animations and easter eggs.
Players can purchase the skins in a full Ultra Bundle or two smaller Mega Bundles. They will arrive in the Overwatch Shop on May 20 2025. The Street Fighter 6 collab will also include In-Game Challenges, in which players can earn voice lines, sprays, a player title and 40,000 XP. The event and skins are limited, and will only be available until June 2 2025.
Esports Impact
Overwatch's Street Fighter 6 collab will bring two major esports demographics together, consolidating FPS and FGC interest. Capcom's Street Fighter franchise has existed for nearly forty years and has a loyal fanbase spanning multiple generations. The collab will likely attract these new players to Overwatch, which could assist in its ongoing comeback arc. Existing Overwatch users could also return to check out the new skins. Overwatch's player count will probably increase upon its May 20 launch, leading to faster competitive queues.
The title struggled throughout 2023 and 2024, especially due to fresh competition from Marvel Rivals. However, Blizzard has responded by demonstrating a renewed update consistency and providing major patches like Stadium Mode and Perks. These efforts have helped draw back some of Overwatch's audience, and Blizzard's collabs with fan-favorite franchises like Gundam Wing and Street Fighter will continue this mission.
In addition, the Street Fighter 6 collab's featured heroes will probably see more playtime. Users will want to test out their fresh cosmetics, leading to higher pick rates. In competitive queue, this could also translate to lower bans among this hero pool.