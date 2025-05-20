Esports illustrated

Overwatch x Street Fighter Collab - All Skins, Prices, and Event Rewards

  • Overwatch 2 is collabing with Street Fighter for its biggest crossover ever.
  • Eight new skins and tons of additional rewards are available for a limited time.
  • Get ready to grind some Event Challenges for more exclusives.

Cale Michael

Image via Activision Blizzard

Overwatch 2 just launched its biggest collaboration ever, working with Capcom to bring multiple iconic Street Fighter characters to the game in the form of hero skins. 

Not only does the Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter collab feature more skins than you might expect, it also offers players bonus rewards like exclusive voice lines where Overwatch heroes spout classic Street Fighter phrases. If you want to make the most out of this limited-time crossover event, here is everything you need to know about its dates, skin bundles, and other details.

When Does the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Collab Start and End?

Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter - Heroes
Image via Activision Blizzard

The Overwatch 2 x Street Fighter will start on May 20 and end on June 2, giving players just under two weeks to grab any of the collab skins or bundles featured in the shop as part of the mid-season update. 

On June 2, all Street Fighter-related items will be removed from the in-game shop, along with any other event promotions such as missions and additional rewards ending. If you want any specific skin or bundle, you have until then to purchase them, with no guarantee that they will ever return to the game. 

Typically, Overwatch 2 runs some events back, but collaboration content is not always treated the same. There have been multiple LE SSERAFIM collaborations, and some skins were brought back to celebrate unique milestones. Other IP collaborations with things like anime or games are less likely to return.

"[Collabs are] always something that when I was on the team, I wanted to do, And mor ethan anything else, I just feel incredibly proud of the team because we've done so many skinns in the past already and they just keep one-upping themselves," former Overwatch character art director Arn Tsang said to Esports Illustrated. "Every time I see the skins I'm like 'damn, the Overwatch art team is still kicking ass.' I'm super proud of them... I'm just super happy to see it."

All Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Skin and Item Bundle Prices

Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Group
Image via Activision Blizzard

There are eight total Street Fighter 6 skins available in the Overwatch 2 shop for a limited time, each available individually or as part of multiple different bundles.

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Mega Bundle 1

The Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Mega Bundles each feature a set of four skins and all of their connected cosmetics. Mega Bundle 1 costs 5,900 Overwatch Coins and includes the following items:

Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Chun-Li
Image via Activision Blizzard

Category

Items

Skins

Chun-Li Juno skin
Dhalsim Zenyatta skin
Ryu Hanzo skin
M. Bison Sigma skin

Highlight Intros

Psycho Power - Sigma
Scrap Heap - Ryu
Spinning Bird Kick - Juno

Emotes

Chun-Li Wins - Juno
Spinning Bird Kick - Juno
Dhalsim Wins - Zenyatta
Hadoken - Hanzo

Victory Poses

Chun-Li Wins - Juno
Dhalsim Wins - Zenyatta
Ryu Wins - Hanzo
M. Bison Wins - Sigma

Weapon Charms

Chun-Li Mari

Name Cards

Chun-Li Juno
Dhalsim Zenyatta
Ryu Hanzo

Player Icons

Chun-Li Juno
Dhalsim Zenyatta
Ryu Hanzo

Voice Lines

Hanzo - Hadoken
Hanzo - Shoryuken
Juno - Lighting Kicks
Sigma - Psycho Crusher
Sigma - Psycho Power
Zenyatta - Yoga Fire
Zenyatta - Yoga Flame

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Mega Bundle 2

Just like Mega Bundle 1, the Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Mega Bundle 2 goes for 5,900 Overwatch Coins and includes the other four hero bundles.

Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Cammy
Image via Activision Blizzard

Category

Items

Skins

Blanka Winston skin
Cammy Widowmaker skin
Guile Soldier 76 skin
Juri Kiriko skin

Highlight Intros

Cammy Wins - Widowmaker
Guile Wins - Soldier 76
Scrap Heap - Winston
Time to Play - Kiriko

Emotes

Blanka Wins - Winston
Cammy Wins - Widowmaker
Guile Wins - Soldier 76
Killer Beam - Kiriko

Victory Poses

Blanka Wins - Winston
Cammy Wins - Widowmaker
Guile Wins - Soldier 76
Juri Wins - Kiriko

Name Cards

Cammy Widowmaker
Juri Kiriko

Player Icons

Blanka Winston
Cammy Widowmaker
Juri Kiriko

Voice Lines

Kiriko - I'm Game If You Are
Kiriko - Kyu Piiin Tte Ka
Soldier 76 - Rookie Mistake
Soldier 76 - Sonic Boom
Widowmaker - Cannon Spike!
Widowmaker - Spiral Arrow!

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Ultra Bundle

The Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Ultra Bundle costs 9,900 Overwatch Coins and includes everything featured in both Mega Bundles. This means you will get every Street Fighter skin, emote, voice line, player icon, name card, victory pose, and highlight intro released for the collab,.

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter 6 Individual Skins

If you don't want to buy any of the bigger bundles, all eight Street Fighter skins are avialable to purchase individually. They will all cost 2,800 Overwatch Coins, except for M.Bison Sigma, which only costs 2,000 because it does not include a player icon, name plate, or any emotes.

All Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Collab Missions, Rewards, and Other Content

Overwatch x Street Fighter 6 Ryu
Image via Activision Blizzard

Event Challenges return for the Street Fighter collab, which give players a chance to unlock even more rewards by meeting certain requirements during matches. This includes a number of exclusive voice lines, sprays, and the usual Battle Pass XP available until June 2.

Challenge

Reward

Round One: Play 25 games. Wins and Stadium games grant double progress.

Juri Kiriko Spray
10,000 Battle Pass XP

Play 50 games. Wins and Stadium games grant double progress.

Sigma Voice Line - You are a bore
10,000 Battle Pass XP

Final Round: Play 99 games. Wins and Stadium Games grant double progress.

Widowmaker Voice Line - Target's been silenced
Widowmaker Voice Line - Mission complete

Knee Bazooka: Use ultimates 30 times (excluding in Total Mayhem and co-op modes.)

Guile Soldier: 76 Spray
10,000 Battle Pass XP

K.O.: Complete 20 games queued as Damage or All Roles. Wins grant double progress.

Ryu Hanzo Spray
Dhalsim Zenyatta Spray

Of Course!: Complete 20 games queues as Tank or All Roles. Wins grant double progress

M. Bison Sigma Spray
Blanka-chan Weapon Charm

Kikosho: Complete 20 games queued as Support or All Roles. Wins grant double progress.

Chun-Li Juno Spray
Cammy Widowmaker Spray

Raging Demon: Deal 30,000 damage with abilities (excluding in Total Mayhem and co-op modes.)

Hanzo Voce Line - Tatsumaki Senpu-kyaku
10,000 Battle Pass XP

World Warrior: Complete 8 Challenges from the Street Fighter 6 event.

Street Fighter - Player Title

Overwatch 2 Street Fighter Collab - Esports Impact

While the impact of these Street Fighter skins won’t be felt in the competitive scene, this collab opens the door for Overwatch 2 to do a lot of future promotions that might. 

For example, the first trailer for these Street Fighter skins was shown during Evo Japan, exposing an entirely different gaming community to Overwatch through the lens of an IP those players know well. And, while the fighting game community will obviously overlap with Overwatch in some ways, this type of marketing allows both games to appeal to players in the others’ community that don’t cross over. 

There is no promise that other games with a competitive element will collab with Overwatch in the future, but it does look more likely now that the first barrier is down. Blizzard could also double down depending on how successful this limited-time release is, potentially going back to Capcom for another wave of Street Fighter skins or other IP collabs, such as Devil May Cry or the like.

Blizzard also noted that competitive or esports-specific collaborations could be something the team looks to at some point, but most collabs are something kept away from the core competitive game in order to maintain competitive integrity without restricting the creative process.

