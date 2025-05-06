Overwatch x Street Fighter Collab Leaks Early
It's been a big month for Overwatch. Between the launch of Stadium Mode, the surging player count thanks to the ongoing popularity of perks, and a celebrated skin collab with Gundam Wing, the game seems to be in the best state it's been in for years.
Now, Activision Blizzard appears to be continuing that success, albeit while also continuing a tradition that started the Overwatch 2 era off on the wrong foot - major leaks.
Dataminers have discovered that a Street Fighter skin collab is coming, likely by the end of the month. Here's what we know.
Related Article: The Best Overwatch Stadium Builds for All Heroes: Full Guide
Street Fighter Overwatch Skins Release Date
According to dataminer Llamalaxy on X/Twitter, a PlayStation Network update included a store listing promoting a Mid-season Street Fighter 6 collab for Ovewatch. The listing has since been deleted, but not before dataminers and Overwatch fans screenshotted it.
The account also notes that the original file was dated April 24. However, the language in the promotion mentions "Mid-season", suggesting that the collab will launch with the Season 16 mid-season update which is expected around May 20.
Which Characters Will Get Skins in the Street Fighter Collab
No other information has leaked beyond the initial promotional image, but based on other skin crossovers we can make an educated guess about some of Street Fighter's most likely candidates. From Fortnite to Power Rangers: Battle for the Grid, the two most common characters to either guest in a game or receive skins in a collab are Ryu and Chun-Li. The pair are easily the most recognizable male and female characters in the franchise, respectively.
A logical third would be Ken, Ryu's friend and counterpart. However, in a game with so much aerial mobility and uniquely proportioned characters, some of Street Fighter's more fantastical characters could make an appearance.
M. Bison and Dhalsim have teleport abilities, so perhaps they could map onto unique, comical Tracer skins. A big Zangief skin for Reindhardt could also be fun.
The original 8 world warriors are the most common inclusions in every Street Fighter game, and therefore make sense as potential options for a collab. They include:
- Ryu
- Chun-Li
- Ken
- Guile
- Zangief
- Blanka
- E. Honda
- Dhalsim
In the recent, popular Gundam Wing x Overwatch collab, Ramattra, Mercy, Reaper and Soldier 76 all received skins themed after the mobile suits from the show.
Esports Impact
Overwatch is having a huge moment, so any big crossovers that keep eyes on the game can only help the esports ecosystem as it continues to recover from the collapse of the Overwatch League. The characters chosen for the collab, both the Street Fighter combatants and the Overwatch Heroes that embody them, could make an impact on play rates in both franchises.
Now that the news has leaked in a relatively reliable way, it's only a matter of time before Activision Blizzard releases the first teaser for the collab.