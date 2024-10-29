New Overwatch 2 Patch: Tank Tune-Ups
Overwatch 2's final October update is here, and it delivers Junkenstein's Laboratory updates, significant Tank changes and more Sombra alterations. Let's dive into everything we know about Overwatch 2's October 29 2024 Patch Notes!
October 29 2024 Junkenstein's Laboratory Changes
Junkenstein's Revenge has been a classic Overwatch 2 Halloween Terror game mode since its introduction in 2016. In the activity, players battle against mad scientist Junkenstein (Junkrat) and his eerie creations. Developers replaced it this year with Junkenstein's Laboratory, released with Season 13: Spellbinder.
Related Article: Overwatch 2 Season 13 Spellbinder — Release Date, Skins, Rewards, New Hero
Junkenstein's Laboratory allows players to experiment with randomized hero "mutations" and has been extremely popular since its launch. Due to its popularity, the October 29 Patch Notes include several Junkenstein's Laboratory changes. The alterations fine-tune Hero abilities, and the game mode will run until November 4 2024.
Junkenstein's Laboratory Changes:
- Ashe, D.Va, Genji, Kiriko, Mercy, Moira, Orisa, Pharah, Reaper and Zenyatta's abilities will all be affected. For a list of detailed changes, check the official Patch Notes here.
DPS Hero Changes
The Sombra Saga continues as developers adjust her Hack, Translocator and EMP in this Patch. The modifications arrive after a continuous string of Sombra changes: Blizzard developers delivered a devastating Sombra nerf on October 15, followed shortly by a slight hotfix on October 21.
Sombra:
- Hack: Sombra cannot stay in Stealth while hacking an enemy target.
- Translocator: Stealth delay 0.5 > 0.33; Fade time 0.3 > 0.15
- EMP: Cost reduced by 10%
Tank Hero Changes
October 29's Overwatch 2 Patch Notes pay special attention to tank Heroes. Orisa, Ramattra and Wrecking Ball are all receiving adjustments in this Patch. Notably, Blizzard is reverting a previous Patch adjustment which nerfed Ramattra's abilities to interact with shield barriers. Orisa is being slightly nerfed, while Wrecking Ball's ability changes result in a significant buff.
Orisa:
- Base Health: 125 > 175
- Base Armor: 350 > 300
- Energy Javelin: Damage 80 > 70
- Fortify: No longer reduces Fusion Driver heat generation
Ramattra:
- Pummel: Pierces shield barriers; no longer critically damages barriers
Wrecking Ball:
- Quad Cannons: Ammo 80 > 100
- Grappling Claw: Duration 6s > 8s
Support Hero Changes
After quickly becoming meta, Support Hero Juno will be slightly nerfed in this Patch with lower healing from her Orbital Ray ultimate.
Juno:
- Orbital Ray: Healing 100/second > 85/second
Competitive Changes
According to the official Patch Notes, Overwatch 2 will alter its matchmaking pool in Season 13 to combat queue time issues. The changes will only affect players in Open Queue, and Blizzard states that "we now match players in wide groups, narrow groups, and solo players in the same matchmaking pool."