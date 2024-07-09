All Overwatch 2 x Transformers Skins
Heroes in disguise are coming to Overwatch 2 as part of the highly anticipated Transformers collaboration. Overwatch x Transformers is coming tomorrow, introducing some exciting new skins.
Overwatch 2 heroes are joining the epic battle between Autobots and Decepticons in the hero shooter's latest collab. On July 9, four new skins are coming to the game inspired by the nostalgic cartoon.
Transformers Skins Coming to Overwatch 2
Four Overwatch 2 heroes will be getting recognizable skins inspired by the stars of the Transformers cartoon, which originally aired in the US in the 1980s. They are:
- Bastion as Bumblee
- Illari as Arcee
- Reinhardt as Optimus Prime
- Ramattra as Megatron
These transformations really make sense. Bastion, like Bumblee, doesn't speak but instead makes a lot of emotion-filled sound affects. He looks great in yellow, especially when he turns into a car in the trailer. Some fans have even asked for him to move around as a car when he's in his turret mode. Illari looks very convincing as Arcee and has a lot of similar abilities. Reinhardt being the righteous leader is a clear choice since he's all for doing good and leading teams to victory. Ramattra being a villain is also not a stretch and he fits Megatron's style perfectly.
Overwatch 2 has been getting more crossovers recently and most have been a massive hit. Cowboy Bebop, One Punch Man, and Le Sserafim were the latest, all using Overwatch's unique angle of making heroes appear as if they are in cosplay. The Transformers one is a lot more, well, transformative and it's unclear if it fits into the lore at all. Either way, fans are excited about the skins, even if they may cost a bit.