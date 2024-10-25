Overwatch 2: When is 6v6 coming back?
After more than two years, 6v6 is finally coming back to Overwatch as Blizzard is ready to begin live testing the format in Overwatch 2.
While the process is still ongoing, Blizzard has provided a roadmap of sorts for how 6v6 will be added to Overwatch 2 and impact the game’s existing 5v5 standard format. Here is everything you need to know about these 6v6 tests and when the format will finally be available to play in Overwatch 2.
When is 6v6 coming to Overwatch 2?
We don’t have an exact date just yet, but Blizzard has confirmed public testing for 6v6 in Overwatch 2 will go live during Season 14 in December. Specifically, Overwatch 2 game director Aaron Keller noted that the first test will launch “a week into the season,” meaning it should be available around Dec. 17.
There will be two tests during Season 14, one that uses a format closer to Overwatch’s 2-2-2 model and another that focuses on testing a new hero limit to judge the community’s “appetite for larger team sizes” and other experimental changes.
The first test at the start of the season will use a new “Min 1, Max 3” Open Queue where each team can have up to three heroes of any role but must have at least one of each. Other changes will also be tested during this period.
For the second 6v6 test running in Season 14’s midcycle, Blizzard will use Overwatch’s classic 2-2-2 composition built around Overwatch 2’s principles—with Keller directly mentioning less CC and hero reworks. You can play both tests like any other unranked mode, as they will be listed as their own queue cards.
There is no confirmed date for when 6v6 might be fully implemented into Overwatch 2, but Blizzard will actively monitor the reception and results of these tests to determine how to proceed and whether the game will permanently change.