Overwatch 2 Wide Match Explained
Overwatch 2 is a team game that relies a lot on communication, strategy, and teamwork. But what do you do if your friend is a lower rank than you? Luckily Overwatch 2 has something called a Wide Match to address that issue. Here is what you need to know about Wide Match.
What Is Wide Match in Overwatch 2?
Players of any skill level and rank can team up in Quick Play or Arcade but Rank was a different story. For a while, Ranked only allowed players of similar skill level to be in a party together and compete in the same match. This ensured that the match would be competitively viable and balanced.
That strict skill level restriction has changed, however. Wide Matches have removed the usual rank restrictions, allowing friends in different ranks to still team up. This is limited to duo, trio, and five-stacks only, however.
Your wins and losses in Wide Matches have a smaller impact on your rank. This is due to the probability that these matches won't be as balanced skill-wise and could have players a lot more experienced or newer than you. This lets players feel less pressure about their rank as they play with friends.
The concept of a Wide Match isn't perfect, however. You often have to wait longer to find a match and climbing ranks is slower.
What are Narrow Matches in Overwatch 2?
Narrow Matches are the usual Ranked matches in Overwatch 2. These matches have the usual stricter matchmaking that ensure all players have even ranks and skill levels. This is more ideal for solo players that want faster-paced and more impactful matches.