Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft — 20th Anniversary Celebration Guide

Here's what we know about the collaboration event so far.

Olivia Richman

Get ready for World of Warcraft and Overwatch 2 to collide later this month.

Overwatch 2 is no stranger to crossovers within Blizzard's IPs, including Diablo 4. Now, the controversial hero shooter is getting some skins and hopefully more gameplay opportunities. Here's what we know so far.

Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft Collaboration Date

Overwatch 2's latest collaboration will begin on September 17, 2024.

This is part of Overwatch 2's Season 12, which has been quite eventful so far. We've also met new support hero Juno, who has been dominating competitive matches due to her mobility. Season 12 also includes the addition of Clash mode.

Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft Skins

Four Legendary skins have been revealed as part of the Blizzard collaboration. This includes:

  • Sylvanas Windrunner Widowmaker
  • Lich King Reinhardt
  • DIamond Magni Torbjorn
  • Thrall Zenyatta
Overwatch 2 WoW skins

Overwatch 2 x World of Warcraft Collaboration Event: What's In It?

Aside from the skins, is Overwatch 2 getting anything else WoW related? In the trailer, we see the heroes guiding an amusement park ride through a theme park attraction track. But aside from the skins, we don't see much else.

It can be expected that heroes will also get sprays, voice lines, and other cosmetics related to World of Warcraft. But as far as gameplay is concerned, we are not yet aware if there will be any map updates, limited time modes, or any other big updates.

Published
