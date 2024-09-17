Is Overwatch 2 on Game Pass?
Despite the loss of the Overwatch League, the absence of promised PVE content, and a general perception of decline, Overwatch 2 is very much alive. In fact, the game is about to get a boost in players thanks to its arrival on Game Pass.
Find out how you can earn bonus rewards and experience Overwatch's "sequel" for yourself.
Finally, the answer is yes! Players can get Overwatch 2 on Game Pass starting September 17 on Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox Game Pass for Console, or on PC Game Pass. To celebrate its arrival and incentivize new players to try out the game, Blizzard is also giving away skins from across its most recent seasons.
Link your Battle.net account to Game Pass by November 11 in order to receive multiple rewards. You'll receive the following skins and in-game items:
- Cardboard Reinhardt
- Turtleship D.Va
- Cyberdragon Hanzo
- Street Runner Genji
- Bee Mercy
- Cleric Lifeweaver
- 30 Mythic Prisms
- 10% XP Boost
Additionally, all players who link their account in time will receive access to certain cosmetics from the Overwatch 2 shop. These rewards and shop access will remain in effect so long as your account is linked and has an active Game Pass subscription.
How to Link Your Battle.net Account
To link your account to Game Pass, follow these instructions provided by Blizzard:
- Navigate to your Battle.net Account Connections page.
- Near Xbox Network, check that the Xbox Account with your eligible Game Pass subscription is listed.
- If it is linked, you're done.
- If not, click on +Connect to start the process
- If the wrong Xbox Account is listed and it has been more than 1-year since the accounts were linked:
- Click Disconnect
- Click +Connect to initiate the linking process for the correct Xbox Account