Overwatch Xbox Servers Are Down
A Sombra hack can't explain this one — Overwatch's Xbox Console players are struggling with server outages. The issue is part of a larger problem in Xbox's servers and has yet to be resolved. It also affects other beloved Xbox titles including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III, Fortnite, VALORANT Console, XDefiant and Rocket League. Here's everything we know about Overwatch's downtime on Xbox as the situation unfolds.
When did Overwatch Xbox servers go down?
Overwatch's Xbox servers shut down as part of a greater Xbox server issue sometime between 2:00 P.M. EST and 3:00 P.M. EST on June 2nd, 2024. Other popular Xbox titles, including Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and VALORANT Console, were also affected. At 2:55 P.M. EST, Xbox Support's Twitter.com account tweeted stating they are "aware that some users have been disconnected from Xbox Live." Another tweet followed at 4:08 P.M. EST, where @XboxSupport notified the community that their "investigation is taking longer than expected" and thanked them for their "patience and reports."
At 5:49 P.M. EST, @XboxSupport tweeted that the "investigation continues into issues impacting users ability to sign in to Xbox Live and services." The account also thanked community members for their patience and reports. As of 6:42 P.M. EST, Xbox's server issues have persisted for over three hours. The issue is marked as a "major outage," so it will likely take a while to fix.
When will Overwatch Xbox servers be back up?
While we have no idea when Xbox servers will be back online, we can assume from @XboxSupport's 4:08 P.M. EST update that reopenings may take longer than expected. This could range from hours to a day or more. Overwatch's Xbox servers obviously cannot reopen until Xbox remedies its greater server issues. Players can follow @XboxSupport on Twitter for real-time updates or check Xbox's status page for live info.
What issues will players experience on Overwatch currently?
As of now, Xbox users are unable to log in on console. In addition, the community cannot log in to Xbox Live on Microsoft or PC platforms. Since players cannot log in to Xbox Live, they will be unable to play Overwatch until Xbox resolves the issue.
With any luck, Xbox's support team is hard at work so the members of Overwatch can return to saving the world soon. If only Winston's chronal accelerator could speed things up until maintenance is done! Keep watch for more updates as the situation unfolds. Plus, stay tuned for more Overwatch esports and game news and updates!