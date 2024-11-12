Your Guide To Play Overwatch: Classic
Overwatch: Classic is a new type of game mode in the popular first-person shooter that is set to bring content back from previous years to create an unforgettably nostalgic experience for fans. Although there will be multiple events, the current iteration will focus on Overwatch's launch heroes, maps, and balance.
By competing in Overwatch: Classic, you'll be able to revisit the year that started all the FPS fun. We're bringing you this guide to explain all the gritty details that Overwatch mega-fans need to know about Classic mode, the rewards you can earn, and how to win in the new game mode.
What is Overwatch: Classic?
A new limited-time 6v6 game mode called Overwatch: Classic has been introduced in the first-person shooter, and it's packed full of nostalgic action. In this mode, you'll only be able use the original cast of characters and play on maps from Overwatch's release.
Overwatch: Classic Release Date
Overwatch: Classic kicked-off today and will be around in the hero-based shooter until December 2, 2024. You should play the limited-time game mode now if you don't want to miss out on returning to the OG days of Overwatch. If you happen to miss it, that's all right because there will be more Classic events in future action-packed updates.
Overwatch: Classic Rewards
Unfortunately, there aren't any unique rewards to earn from the limited-time mode, but Overwatch may add dazzling cosmetics in future Classic events.
Heroes Available in Overwatch: Classic
There are 21 heroes available in Classic mode, so only characters who were present in Overwatch at launch are in the roster. Unfortunately, this means that heroes like Ana won't be making an appearance. Every character will have their original balance restored to allow you to relive the glory days of powerful heroes like Roadhog. We've listed the nostalgic roster below, and it's worth mentioning that each character will only have access to their original default skin.
Support Characters
Mercy
Lúcio
Zenyatta
Symmetra
Tank Characters
Roadhog
Winston
D.Va
Zarya
Reinhardt
Offensive Characters
Genji
Pharah
Cassidy
Tracer
Soldier: 76
Reaper
Defensive Characters
Mei
Bastion
Junkrat
Widowmaker
Hanzo
Torbjörn
Maps in Overwatch: Classic
Like heroes in Overwatch: Classic, maps are also limited to the original release locations. You'll be able to play on 12 maps, and they will surely bring back OG fun for thousands of Overwatch players. Here's every map available in Classic mode.
Map
Type
Route 66
Escort
Derado
Escort
Watchpoint: Gibraltar
Escort
Lijang Tower
Control
Ilios
Control
Nepal
Control
Temple of Anubis
Assault
Hanamura
Assault
Volskaya Industries
Assault
Numbani
Hybrid
Hollywood
Hybrid
King's Row
Hybrid
Pro-Tips for Overwatch Classic
Although the combat and game modes in Overwatch: Classic are familiar, there are a few things you should know when revisiting the OG release patch. Specifically, certain heroes are now much stronger than usual. To help players compete effectively, we've organized some information about the best characters to use in Classic mode, along with how to properly utilize their dynamic abilities.
Teleport Away from Enemies as Tracer
Tracer offers a teleport ability that you can use to create massive distance between you and an enemy when you're in a tight spot. If you don't like direct combat confrontation, then pick Tracer for a hero who can escape any dire situation that comes your way.
There aren't many original heroes with instant teleport abilities, so Tracer has a core skill that you often can't find elsewhere. Make sure to verify that there aren't any nearby holes in the map when you teleport, otherwise you may throw yourself into the void.
Try Roadhog
Roadhog is already a popular character, but the Classic mode will be bringing back his original skill-set, which was massively powerful. At launch, Roadhog was one of the strongest characters by far. As his core ability, this hero can pull enemies towards him using a hook, which allows you to secure a finishing blow with his shotgun.
Roadhog can even heal himself, so this mighty tank is gearing up to see some major action in Overwatch: Classic. Make sure to utilize Roadhog's high health, deadly hook, and strong healing ability while the event lasts.
Set All of Symmetra's Turrets in One Location
Symmetra was widely considered to be one of the weakest heroes in Overwatch at launch; however, that's partially because players didn't know how to properly utilize her turrets. The trap-based turrets can be set up anywhere, but you should prioritize placing them in the same location for the best results.
Find a small room that players regularly use for cover from enemy fire, then place your turrets on the ceiling or on corners. The top of each room, along with the edges, are the perfect place to plant your stationary weapons since players rarely look up upon entering a building. Next, hide behind an object or wall and wait for your opponent so that you can finish them off unexpectedly with Symmetra's gun.
