Blizzard Deletes Overwatch Youtooz Ad After AI Art Allegations
Blizzard has a complex relationship with the Overwatch community. Since the game's 2016 release, users have largely blamed the studio for poor development decisions and a significant decline in the subsequent player base.
In recent years, Overwatch's team has made strides in reconnecting with its audience through frequent updates and competitive restructures. The game's Perks patch and Stadium Mode introductions were smash successes, and popular opinion began to turn cautiously positive. However, a new roadblock has emerged on Blizzard's quest for redemption: fans have caught the studio using AI art, and the internet is abuzz. Here's everything to know.
Overwatch's AI Art: What Happened?
One aspect of Overwatch that fans have loved since the beginning is its distinct art style. The title's cinematics and lore comics delight its players, and in the past, Blizzard frequently hired independent artists and designers to create them. They are also wildly successful in terms of engagement: for example, the Bastion cinematic above has attained over 27 million views throughout its lifespan. Alongside Riot Games, Blizzard was one of the first game development studios to truly invest in visual media and artists for more than mere game graphics, inspiring many others in the industry.
On August 7 2025, community members noticed one Overwatch social media post that didn't quite resemble previous creative works. @PlayOverwatch posted an advertisement for its collaboration with Youtooz, a content creator and brand toy company, which appeared to have AI art in its background. At first glance, the image seems normal, but eagle-eyed fans quickly noticed several inconsistencies.
First, the social media investigators said that Tracer's face looked extremely odd. She sports an 'uncanny valley' type of look, with uncharacteristic duck lips and strange, unfocused eyes. On the far left, D.Va's hand looks like it got hit with a D.Va bomb, and has clumpy flesh masses instead of fingers. Finally, something about Genji doesn't seem quite right... he has odd, asymmetrical armor and a suspiciously sporadic streaked background.
However, one part of the poster looks just fine: the advertised Busan Cow plush is chilling in the foreground with a slight outline, as if it had (theoretically, in Minecraft, allegedly) been photoshopped on another layer.
As of the afternoon of August 7, Overwatch has deleted its initial Youtooz advertisement.
Internet Outrage Over AI Art...Again
The Overwatch community immediately began chatting about the development, questioning Blizzard's potential role in the debacle and analyzing the post. Several high-profile creators have also spoken out about the incident, including famed tank main and Twitch streamer Flats, who said:
"I'm guessing that Overwatch tweet was a graphic provided by Youtooz [...] I refuse to believe the Overwatch team would be ok with AI art in any form [...] AI is becoming more and more common, AND harder to identify and brands who don’t care can damage ones that do."
While Flats made his stance against AI use explicitly clear, he also found it hard to believe that Blizzard intentionally decided to approve and post the image knowing it contained AI content.
Notably, the Overwatch leak and news account @OWCavalry responded to Flats' post at 2:03 PM saying: "They reached out privately and confirmed that was not the case. This comes from Blizzard unfortunately." Flats also responded to this message, disappointed at Blizzard's (alleged) actions. Overwatch Cavalry later deleted this post for unknown reasons.
At 2:12 PM, Overwatch Cavalry replied to another community member @GloomyWaifuWu with a similar statement, saying "We've heard otherwise, it appears this comes from Blizzard." This post remains active.
At the time of writing, Flats' post has received over 1,000 likes and over 30,000 views. Many replies chastise Blizzard for the decision, and the community generally perceives it as a lack of effort. User @Shrek5onBluRay writes:
"it's still insane it happened... [they could have] literally just used a shot from busan... you know... where the cow is from?"
Indeed, the Busan Cow hails from one of Overwatch's most famous maps, a common sight in Competitive queue.
What Does This Mean for Esports?
Blizzard isn't the first studio to face controversy for AI art. Bungie's upcoming extraction shooter, Marathon, famously fumbled the bag by allegedly copying existing artwork and AI-generating assets, and Pokémon's trading cards have struggled to avoid AI-generated art submissions.
Riot Games may be following the same path. A Chinese Wild Rift trailer published in early August raised alarm bells in fans, who noticed inconsistent character designs alongside other telltale signs of AI. The move similarly sparked immediate backlash.
AI has broad implications for the gaming industry. Some hail it for its efficiency and optimization potential — for example, rendering systems can use AI to hide and reveal polygons, reducing the computer's load. However, many communities feel AI use has negatively impacted innovation, often calling it "AI slop." In addition, creatives are concerned AI will take over jobs they rely on. By employing artists and designers, development studios are able to sustain and create a positive effect on their local communities. With the esports industry already struggling with team shut downs and layoffs, gamers are quick to push back on AI art that could threaten the jobs that remain in the creative parts of the ecosystem.
Regardless of whether AI art itself is the issue, game studios are certainly losing trust from fans by failing to disclose their AI use and disguising it as handmade work.