Pokémon and Palworld Have a New Farming Game Rivalry
Palworld has drawn direct and indirect comparisons to Pokémon from the first day Pocketpair announced its own monster-taming title, and now it looks like this internet-fueled rivalry is about to get even more intense as both franchises prepare to release their own life-simulator titles.
In the case of Palworld, Pocketpair has just announced its next title, Palfarm, which will take the Pals and some concepts from the original IP and transfer them over into a dedicated farming simulator spinoff. Meanwhile, Pokémon just recently announced Pokopia, which will focus more on befriending Pokémon and general life-sim elements, though the comparisons between both are inevitable.
What is Palfarm? Palworld Farming Game Release Date and Details
As noted in the initial reveal, Palfarm is a spinoff of Palworld that will focus almost entirely on letting players build and manage a farm with the help of Pals. The game is currently in development and already has a page on Steam, though no release date has been shared yet.
“Enjoy a farming life with mysterious creatures known as Pals! Team up with them to grow your farm at your own pace in this brand new creature-collecting farming sim, fully playable in multiplayer!” Pocketpair notes on Steam.
While the game is listed as a farming simulator with multiplayer elements, the actual description of the game does point to other content found in life simulators, such as Animal Crossing or Hello Kitty Island Adventure, also being present too. This includes being able to give gifts, have conversations and “deepen your relationships” with Pals and people that share your island.
Pocketpair even notes that reaching certain milestones in a bond could see players start a “special relationship” with a Pal or resident. This very likely hints at some form of dating or deeper relationship system, similar to those found in Stardew Valley or Fields of Mystria, and something that is almost certainly not going to even be touched upon in Pokopia.
While Palfarm will be focused on farming and characters, combat is still present in the form of defending your farm and other “harvesting” methods that aren’t detailed just yet. Similarly, there is a market available to buy and sell goods, along with a rumored black market that could offer guns, “suspicious fertilizer” and other items that might not be a welcome sight to all on the island.
Much like Palworld, Pocketpair should be sharing periodic updates on the development of Palfarm, leading into an eventual release. It is likely Palfarm will drop in early access at some point in the next year or so, especially as Palworld nears its 1.0 release in 2026.
Palfarm vs Pokopia - New Palworld and Pokémon Rivalry
Pocketpair and Game Freak are once again looking to occupy the same space with new games, and it is likely that both Palfarm and Pokopia will be huge hits when they release.
After Palworld launched to record-breaking success in early access on Steam in January 2024, the game has maintained a rough average of over 20,000 players on the platform. It is by far the most popular non-Pokémon monster catching title in years and Pocketpair has generally been praised for how it has handled its updates and expansions, even if some legal struggles led to some elements needing to be changed.
We likely won’t see any of the same legal conflict between Palworld and Pokémon when it comes to Palfarm and Pokopia, as both titles are spinoffs stepping into a more casual type of gameplay experience. It looks like Palfarm will focus more heavily on the farming and management side of things, while Pokopia appears to be a life simulator with design elements that also include farming.
There will undoubtedly be some similarities between the two games, especially given that most farming sims share core mechanics or systems, but it is unlikely either game will play the same at their core. It is funny to see Pocketpair announce Palfarm as the first major follow-up to Palworld so soon after Pokémon finally decides to step into the casual simulation genre, however.
Palfarm and Palworld Development - Game and Esports Impact
Pokémon’s competitive scene speaks for itself, especially with Pokémon Champions set to release in 2026, however, Palworld also offers PvP content. Palworld’s PvP is centralized in its multiplayer arena, where players can battle in 4v4 matches with other players in their server. Unlike PvP in Pokémon, though, the Arena is a physical location in the game’s overworld that players actually need to unlock before using.
Farming games have a surprising amount of competitive content. Whether its speedruns or unique challenges, we've even seen Stardew Valley creators develop a competitive, team-based format in the past. With Palworld already giving people the "Pokemon but hardcore" fantasy, there's no doubt that competitive, tryhard gamers will want to push this new game to its limits.