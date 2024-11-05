All Path of Exile 2 Classes Explained
Path of Exile 2 is just a little over one month away from its Early Access Release Date, December 6, 2024. The long-awaited sequel will have fans choosing between 12 different classes of characters.
The wait for a Path of Exile sequel is nearly over, as fans of the popular role-playing game will finally have an opportunity to travel the world of Wraeclast and defeat any enemies in their way. Path of Exile 2 is set to unveil an assortment of new items and game mechanics that are sure to enhance the overall player experience.
Here are all the character classes available in Path of Exile 2, their respective attributes, and weapons of choice in the new sequel.
Every single Path of Exile 2 Class
Six new classes have been added to Path of Exile 2, bringing the total to 12 different character classes available for players to choose from. Every class offers specific strengths and weaknesses that help them stand out from one another. So if you were somebody who favors ranged attacks, you may want to stick to the Ranger class and avoid something like the Warrior.
Here are all of the 12 Path of Exile 2 Classes along with their attributes, strengths, and weaknesses to help you choose what class to pick ahead of early access.
Path of Exile 2 Class Name
Primary Attribute
Primary Weapon
Marauder
Strength
Axe
Warrior (New)
Strength
Maces and Hammers
Ranger
Dexterity
Bow and Arrow
Huntress (New)
Dexterity
Spears
Witch
Intelligence
Minions and Spellcasting
Sorceress (New)
Intelligence
elemental spells and staves
Duelist
Strength/Dexterity
Swords
Mercenary (New)
Strength/Dexterity
Crossbows and Grenades
Shadow
Intelligence/Dexterity
Daggers and Traps
Monk (New)
Intelligence/Dexterity
Quarterstaves
Templar
Strength/Intelligence
Flails and Shields
Druid (New)
Strength/Intelligence
Shapeshifting Spells and Staves
Some classes only specialize in one attribute. Meanwhile, hybrid classes like Duelist will be good at two attributes but not masterful at any one. That being said, every Path of Exile 2 class can be tailored to specific player strengths through unique builds and items available in the game. Just know that there will be certain limitations to how much a class can deviate from their initial strengths due to their specific attribute strengths.
What are Attributes in Path of Exile 2?
Attributes are character class traits that make up their identity and playstyle. Path of Exile 2 has three character class attributes: Strength, Dexterity, and Intelligence. Strength is straightforward as it measures a specific character’s power. Intelligence measures a character’s knowledge, while Dexterity is centered around their agility. So, depending on which of these three attributes resonate with you the most, that should dictate the type of character class you may want to start investing some time into.
Nonetheless, the most important thing that Path of Exile fans should do is have fun. Path of Exile 2 has been a sequel years in the making and fans will finally be able to explore the world of Wraeclast once more with new game mechanics and classes to explore.
Path of Exile 2 early access is set for a release date of December 6, 2024, and will be available on PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X and Series S. Players looking to learn more about Path of Exile 2 ahead of its early access release should be sure to check out our release guide on the upcoming sequel. Additionally, players trying to learn more about how they can join Path of Exile 2 Early Access should also check out our guide that explains what you need in order to play early.