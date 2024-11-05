How to Get Path of Exile 2 Early Access
Path of Exile fans have waited 10 years for a sequel to the popular role-playing game as they will finally be able to play Path of Exile 2 to close out 2024.
A sequel to Path of Exile 2 was revealed back in November 2019 during the Exilecon Conference and was expected to release in late-2020. However, due to the Covid-Pandemic, plans of the highly-anticipated sequel that would feature a new storyline were pushed back. Now, Path of Exile fans will finally be able to get their hands on Path of Exile 2 as the sequel is set to feature an immersive six-act campaign and new weapons to journey the world of Wraeclast.
Here is how you can get Early Access to play Path of Exile 2 and the official date of release for the upcoming game.
Does Path of Exile 2 have Early Access?
Yes. While Path of Exile 2 early access is technically “free”, early access will only be guaranteed to players that have purchased certain Supporter Packs which feature early access and in-game transactions.
This early access requirement is nothing new as the first Path of Exile also featured a play-to-play format for its respective early access period. However, players who spent over $500 in Path of Exile will immediately be granted access to Path of Exile 2. So, if you are a longtime fan of the Path of Exile series and have reached this monetary threshold, then you will be granted early access.
That being said, players unable to purchase their way into Path of Exile 2 Early Access can also wait to receive a key as the game will grant 500-1000 players a day early access. Though, this method of access is not guaranteed.
What does Early Access to PoE 2 mean?
Having early access to Path of Exile 2 means that you will be able to play the game before the game’s official release date. This means that early access players will have access to the base skeleton of Path of Exile 2 as the developers continue to develop the game before its official release. So while the game may feature some bugs, just know that these things will be resolved as the game reaches an official release date. For now, Path of Exile fans will be able to play the long-awaited sequel while gaining a headstart over other players ahead of the official launch.
Path of Exile 2 early access will be available on December 6, 2024, through early access on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC. For now, players looking to learn more about Path of Exile 2 should be sure to check out our in-depth release guide on the upcoming sequel where you can learn about the system requirements, release, and crossplay functionality.