Path of Exile 2’s early access release is less than one month away as fans are itching to pick up the game and journey through Wraeclast as a group.
The popular role-playing game is finally receiving its long-awaited sequel and gamers will be able to enjoy a new and enhanced experience of difficult boss battles and new character classes. However, what truly sets Path of Exile 2 apart from other titles is its immersive experience of gathering a group of friends and playing the game together in a campaign filled with heartbreak, joy, and sabotage depending on your friend group.
As a result, many fans are wondering how big a Party Size can be in the upcoming sequel. Here is everything you need to know about the Path of Exile 2 Party Size and how you can join parties.
What is the Path of Exile 2 Party Size?
The Path of Exile 2 Party Size is six!
This six-person party size dates back to the original Path of Exile as the upcoming sequel is set to follow these similar party size rules. Players will be able to create or join Path of Exile 2 parties that can go up to six players. However, parties do not need to be exactly six players so if you are a group of four, that is perfectly fine as well.
How do you join a Path of Exile 2 Party?
You can join a Path of Exile 2 party by going to the Notice Board in town or by opening up the “Social Window” in the main hud. Players can also invite their friends to a party by selecting that player’s username in the chat or by using the in-game chat console by typing "/invite" followed by their username. For now, players should think about which character class they want to choose so that their journey through the new six-act campaign will be at its strongest.
Path of Exile players will be able to try out the upcoming sequel starting on December 6, 2024, through the early access stage of the game. Path of Exile 2 will be available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
Additionally, players looking for more information on the game should check out our comprehensive Path of Exile 2 Release Guide where we detail everything from the release date, delays, and crossplay functionality. Players looking to get early access should also check out our guide on how to get that set up.