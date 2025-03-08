Pokémon 2025 Vancouver Regionals - VGC, Pokémon Go, Unite, TCG Schedule
Just because the biggest Pokémon tournament of all time just happened, it doesn’t mean the competitive scene is slowing down. Now, it is time for the Vancouver Regionals, featuring Pokémon VGC, TCG, and Go events.
For the Play! Pokémon, the 2025 Vancouver Regionals marks the start of the competitive Pokémon scene’s third quarter. Most regions, including North America and Europe, only have two or three regional events left heading in the season before things start to wrap up ahead of the 2025 Pokémon World Championships.
The 2025 Vancouver Regionals will play a role in getting a handful of players closer to their goal of qualifying for Worlds this year, and here is a full overview of the event.
Pokémon 2025 Vancouver Regional Watch Guide: Full Schedule
The 2025 Pokémon Vancouver Regional Championships will run on March 8 and 9 from the Vancouver Convention Center. It will feature offline brackets for the Pokémon VGC, Pokémon TCG, and Pokémon Go, with Pokémon UNITE running an adjacent event.
Pokémon 2025 Vancouver Regionals VGC Schedule
Every on-stream game for day one and the entire top eight will be streamed live on the main Pokémon Twitch channel.
- March 8 (Day One): Stream starts at 12:30pm ET
- March 9 (Day Two): Stream starts at 1:30pm ET
Pokémon 2025 Vancouver Regionals TCG Schedule
Just like with the VGC, select day one Pokémon TCG matchups and the top eight will be streamed on the Pokémon TCG Twitch channel.
- March 8 (Day One): Stream starts at 1pm ET
- March 9 (Day Two): Stream starts at 1pm ET
Pokémon 2025 Vancouver Regionals Go Schedule
Pokémon Go will stream its matches from the event on the official Pokémon Go Twitch channel.
- March 8 (Day One): Stream starts at 2pm ET
- March 9 (Day Two): Stream starts at 2pm ET
Along with their respective places on Twitch, you can watch all of the non-UNITE broadcasts on the official Pokémon YouTube channel.
Pokémon UNITE will not be a direct part of the Vancouver Regionals and instead is hosting its “Final Stretch Play-Ins” to see which teams will qualify for the North American International Championships in June on March 9 across multiple regions.
Pokémon 2025 Vancouver Regional - Play! Pokémon Leaderboard
Not only are competitors at the 2025 Vancouver Regional going to be playing for cash prizes, but also Championship Points.
Championship Points are totals that players rack up the more they compete and place well at various Play! Pokémon Championship Series events throughout a season. This can be anything from smaller League Challenges to International events, with Championship Points scaling depending on the size of the event.
Players who earn enough Championship Points can qualify for travel coverage to International Championship events or earn an invitation to the Pokémon World Championships. Top performers will even have a chance to qualify directly for day two of Worlds, skipping the opening day of competition and getting more time to prepare for their matches.
The official Pokémon website has a full list of Pokémon VGC and Pokémon TCG players who have earned Championship Points during the 2024-25 competitive season, which is updated after each tournament. A cut-off point for Worlds and day two invites will not be shared until after the North American National Championships in June, which is the final event prior to Worlds itself.
Pokémon VGC Meta Heading Into 2025 Vancouver Regionals
The 2025 Vancouver Regionals likely won’t see too much of a meta shift from recent big events like the European International Championships in February. However, that doesn’t mean that some surprising Pokémon won’t make a statement outside of the existing usage charts.
If we take a look back at EUIC’s usage rates and the current numbers from Pikalytics, Urshifu (Rapid Strike,) Incineroar, Raging Bolt, Amoongus, Ogerpon (Hearthflame), and Rillaboom will likely have the highest appearance totals once more. By those same metrics, you can also expect both Calyrex Rider forms, Miraidon, Zamazenta, and Terapagos should hold down the restricted picks again too.
Wolfe Glick won EUIC using a somewhat unexpected team and an evolved version of his Perish Trap strategy. Only three of his Pokémon, Incineroar, Koraidon, and Amoongus, were included in the top 10 in restricted or unrestricted usage rates.
There is plenty of room for expression in the current meta, even as Regulation G continues to run strong with usage stats that shouldn’t surprise anyone. We likely won’t see a major shakeup to the meta until May, when since Regulation G is set to end on April 30 and new rules will be introduced heading into the summer.