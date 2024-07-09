Water Tera Type Pikachu 7-Star Raid Guide
- The 7 Star water type Pikachu will be in Tera Raid battles from 20:00 EST on July 11 until 19:59 EST on July 25.
- Pikachu will have Water tera typing, meaning it will only be weak against grass-type attacks.
- Three best known counters for this water tera type Pikachu are Lurantis, Clodsire, and Arboliva.
The Tera Raid Battle schedule has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. This is a highly anticipated event as the water tera type 7 star Pikachu will finally make another appearance.
Thankfully, this Pikachu has occurred in previous Tera raids which means we mostly know what to expect. However, that doesn't mean everything will remain the same as before. Though using data from past tera raids will help prepare you for what to expect.
Stats on 7-Star Pikachu
The 7-star tera raids are fairly time consuming so you should keep that in mind before initiating it. You will most likely need to complete the main story of Pokémon Scarlet & Violet to participate in tera raids. Even if you have never involved yourself with these tera raids, knowing the possible stats could be the difference between succeeding and failing at this raid.
While it's likely not much will change with this Pikachu compared to the last tera raid one, there's still no way of knowing until the raid occurs. It is suspected that the item drops may be different from the last Pikachu tera raid. You can only catch this special pokemon once in a save file. This means if you previously caught it during the last tera raid event, you might not be able to catch it again. However, you will be able to farm it to collect some high cost items.
- Level: 100
- Hidden Ability: Lightning Rod
- Moves: Thunder, Surf, Play Rough, Iron Tail with additional move most likely Rain Dance which will boost Surf
- Nature: Quiet if it's the same as previously
- Mark: Mightiest Mark
- Unlike other 7 star Tera Raid events, Pikachu will have a held item; the Light Ball. This is most likely due to the fact it isn't the strongest of Pokémon to begin with
- Light Ball: Boosts attack and special attack by 50% when item is held
- 50x multiplier HP
- 252 EVs in Special Attack and HP
What to Expect in Pikachu Raid
Earlier this year, Pokémon Scarlet & Violet implemented Gen 1 Starter Tera Raids. However, this will be the second appearance for the 7-star water-tera type Pikachu as the first appearance was about a year ago. The interactions that Pikachu has should be predictable if it remains the same as before. Keep in mind these are subject to change, however it is thought to be unlikely it will change from before. Immediately Pikachu will put up a shield, use rain dance, then use surf.
- Constant Shield Activation: 99% HP Remaining, 99% Time Remaining
- Rain Dance: 99% Time Remaining
- Surf: 98% Time Remaining
- Reduced Tera Orb Charge: 80% Time Remaining, you will have to spend an extra turn before you can Terastallize
- Stats & Status Reset: 80% Time Remaining
- Reduce Tera Orb Charge: 65% Time Remaining
- Stats & Status Reset: 65% HP Remaining
Do not bring anything that can't be affected through a shield. This includes but isn't limited to fake tears and screech as it won't be very effective. The same goes for acid spray or apple acid as those will most likely be negated early on in the match.
Luckily, none of those interactions will reduce your stat boosters or abilities on your side of the field. One key thing will be if you have access to the TM from the Teal Mask DLC knock off, it will be the key to removing the light ball from Pikachu. Removing it early on will be key to an easier raid.
The Best Counters for Water-Tera Type Pikachu
The following are counters that should be successful against this Pikachu tera raid. These Pokémon will be available in the base game so you won't need the DLC or Pokémon home to have access. These builds were tested by players during the first 7-star Pikachu tera raid.
Keep in mind that these are not the only counters that you could use during this fight as you have many other options. The important thing is to try and utilize a ground or grass typing. If this Pikachu is like the previous one, it will have a fairy move which dragon and dark types will be weak against.
Arboliva
The following are preparations you should take to ensure Arbolivia is ready to face this Pikachu tera event.
- Tera Type: Grass
- Nature: Modest
- EVs: 252 HP, 252 SpA, 4 SpD
- Ability: Seed Sower
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Move Set: Sunny Day, Growth, Giga Drain, Synthesis
You're going to want to start off with Sunny Day to weaken Pikachu's surf. Sunny Day will also boost your special attack and attack by two stages as opposed to just one when there's no sun. That will be boosted to plus six and you're going to use the Synthesis when required to.
Use Giga Drain as your main attack. Once you Terastallize, combining that with your plus six special attack, you should be able to take Pikachu down with no issues. Covert Cloak is suggested as it will help protect against paralysis from thunder attacks.
Lurantis
To ensure Lurantis is ready for this battle, the following preparations are recommended to give you the best chance at this Pikachu tera event.
- Tera Type: Grass
- Nature: Modest
- EVs: 252 HP, 4 Def, 252 SpA
- Ability: Seed Sower
- Held Item: Covert Cloak
- Move Set: Knock Off, Sunny Day, Giga Drain, Leaf Storm
Once again, you will want the Covert Cloak for the held item to protect against paralysis from thunder attacks. You can get Knock Off through the Teal Mask DLC which is important to remove the light ball from Pikachu, giving you an easier time with the battle. Start off with the Sunny Day to override the rain and reduce the damage of surf.
The ability Contrary can flip around to any stat changes you take. With Leaf Storm, you will naturally lower your special attack by 2 stages, but the Contrary will give you a plus two to your special attack. This means you'll only need to really use Leaf Storm a few times during the battle which will be plus six then use Giga Drain to regain health.
Clodsire
Use the following suggestions to ensure Clodsire is ready for the Pikachu tera event to give you the best opportunity possible to win.
- Tera Type: Ground
- Nature: Adamant
- EVs: 252 HP, 252 Atk, 4 Def
- Ability: Water Absorb
- Held Item: Shell Bell
- Move Set: Recover, Mud-Slap, Curse, Earthquake
While Clodsire isn't the fastest, it shouldn't have any trouble against Pikachu. Due to being a ground type, Clodsire will have immunity against any electric type moves. Shell Bell will restore a little HP each time it inflicts damage with an attack, though you could use another item as you see fit. Mud-Slap could help you get to Terastallization at a faster rate.
The water absorb ability is key here as you will have complete immunity to Pikachu's water type attacks. Those water type attacks will be boosted by the rain but instead of taking damage, HP will actually be restored. Terastallize as soon as possible, use curse then spam the Earthquake to quickly take Pikachu down.