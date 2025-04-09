Pokémon Atlanta Regionals 2025: Where to Watch, Meta Shifts, and Key Storylines
- The Play Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championship will be a showcase for new TCG and GO metas
- How will trainers adjust in the final VGC tournament in Regulation G?
- Which trainers will cement their spot in the Pokémon World Championships?
The 2025 Play Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships will be held April 11-13 at the Georgia World Congress Center (coverage begins April 12th). This event will be a pivotal event across all Pokémon competitive formats: Video Game Championships (VGC), Trading Card Game (TCG), and Pokémon GO.
As the final regional of the current VGC regulation period coincides with the introduction of the new TCG rotation and the first event in the Might and Mastery Meta, this tournament will showcase incredibly unique strategies in the highest levels of Pokémon gameplay. With the event winners getting an automatic World Championship qualification, the stakes couldn’t be higher.
Pokémon VGC Atlanta Regional Event Schedule and Where to Watch
Game
Date
Start Time (EDT)
Stream Link
VGC Masters
April 12 / April 13
9:15 AM / 10:15 AM EDT
TCG Masters
April 12 / April 13
12:00 PM / 10:45 AM EDT
Pokémon GO
April 12 / April 13
9:45 AM / 9:45 AM EDT
Note: Seniors and Juniors divisions for VGC and TCG will start 30 minutes later than the Masters Division
If you miss any of the action, head over to the official Pokémon YouTube channel to catch up on the most recent gameplay.
Last Event Under Current VGC Regulation
As VGC Regulation I is less than a month away, the Atlanta Regional is the last chance for players to battle in the current ruleset. The new regulation will allow players to bring an additional Restricted Pokémon into their lineup, allowing for incredibly diverse combinations. This gives trainers one last chance to make the most of Regulation G before the meta shifts.
For a full breakdown on how Regulation I will shake up VGC as the season comes to a close, check out our full analysis here.
This event is a critical opportunity for top players to solidify their qualification for the Pokémon World Championships this summer. Most notably, Nicholas Morales and Paul Chua, who faced off in the Baltimore finals are expected to be competing in this event.
Having already qualified for the World Championships, Morales is looking to build upon his 2025 resume and Chua is looking to boost his point total and lock in his qualification. With many others looking to pick up additional points, the Atlanta Regional couldn't be more crucial as we head closer to World Championship season. Below are the top end of the current Championship Point totals for the VGC Masters division:
New Releases Heavily Impact TCG Decks
The Atlanta Regional is bringing huge changes for TCG as the new Standard format rotation will be going into effect on day one of the tournament. Card legality is no longer based on the expansion in which it was released. Any card with the “F” regulation mark will not be allowed, while “G” and “H” marks will be legal. This rotation will remove older expansions from competition, which will challenge players to create new, unique decks that require better diversification.
Impactful New Cards
The TCG meta has been impacted heavily by recent expansions that have introduced powerful cards that will be utilized this weekend:
- Giratina ex: Introduced in the Shining Revelry expansion on March 27th, Giratina ex is a psychic-type with 150 HP. Its ability, Broken-Space Bellow, allows players to attach an extra psychic energy to Giratina ex which works really well if you have to go first in battle. Its attack, Chaotic Impact deals 130 damage while also dealing 20 damage to itself. These two abilities make this card extremely viable as a first-turn choice, making it a top pick for heading into Atlanta.
- Celebi ex: Featured in the Mythical Island expansion in December of 2024, its Powerful Bloom attack has proven to be extremely powerful. Trainers will pair this card with Serperior to enhance energy acceleration making this card deal tons of damage very fast.
Many of the new cards from recent releases are expected to have a huge impact on deck choice this weekend. With trainers preparing to compete on the new format, decks should see some major alteration. As we head into the tournament, here are what the top end of the championship point totals are looking like for the top 12 trainers:
Might and Mastery Meta Sparks Huge Pokémon GO Meta Shifts
The POGO metas have seen drastic shifts in the last month as the Might and Mastery event kicked off. This season had a number of critical move adjustments that have vaulted new Pokémon to the forefront. This is the first USA & Canada regional that will be played on the new meta so we will get to see some brand new lineups during the event.
The Regional Championships in other regions have given some insight into how this meta will look in Atlanta. Below are the top 12 Pokémon used on Day one of the Brisbane Regional (@dracoviz on X.com). All move-set data is from PvPoke.com.
Pokémon
Usage Rate (%)
Fast Move
Charged Moves
Key strengths
Azumarill
45.5%
Bubble
Ice Beam, Play Rough
Bulky HP and Fairy typing make it a perfect counter to Dark, Dragon and Fighting types
Clodsire
37.1%
Poison Sting
Sludge Bomb, Earthquake
Super bulky with great typing; counters Azumarill, Drapion and Lapras
Lapras
35.4%
Psywave
Sparkling Aria, Ice Beam
Strong Water/Ice; counters Mandibuzz and Jumpluff
Cradily
32.0%
Bullet Seed
Rock Tomb, Grass Knot
Rock/Grass typing counters Azumarill and Talonflame
Drapion (Shadow 83.3%)
30.3%
Poison Sting
Crunch, Aqua Tail
Versatile attacker with spammy charged moves; counters Psychic and Fairy
Talonflame
25.3%
Incinerate
Fly, Brave Bird
Fire/Flying typing counters Cradily and Clodsire
Sableye (Shadow 71.4%)
23.6%
Shadow Claw
Foul Play, Dazzling Gleam
Top safe swap; destroys Psychic and Ghost types
Mandibuzz
18.5%
Snarl
Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace
Very bulky; matches up against Psychic and Fighting-types
Primeape
18.5%
Karate Chop
Rage Fist, Close Combat
Fighting-type counters Normal, Steel and Dark-types
Claydol
16.9%
Mud Slap
Rock Tomb, Ice Beam
Unique typing of Ground/Psychic
Jumpluff (Shadow 70.0%)
16.9%
Fairy Wind
Aerial Ace, Energy Ball
Strong Flying/Grass; counters Azumarill and Clodsire
Guzzlord
15.2%
Dragon Tail
Brutal Swing, Sludge Bomb
Very bulky Dark/Dragon; can be good safe swap
Lapras, Cradily and Sableye are new additions to the Might and Mastery meta as they saw their movesets heavily buffed. While the mainstays of Azumarill and Clodsire are still relevant, trainers are sure to be developing creative lineups in Atlanta with these new additions to the meta. Below are the current Pokémon GO Championship Point totals at the top end:
The 2025 Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships is guaranteed to be a crucial event, as the top players in each game will be competing to lock in their spots for the World Championships this summer. Be sure to tune into each game’s respective streams as the action gets underway on April 12th.