Pokémon Atlanta Regionals 2025: Where to Watch, Meta Shifts, and Key Storylines

  • The Play Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championship will be a showcase for new TCG and GO metas
  • How will trainers adjust in the final VGC tournament in Regulation G?
  • Which trainers will cement their spot in the Pokémon World Championships?

The 2025 Play Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships will be held April 11-13 at the Georgia World Congress Center (coverage begins April 12th). This event will be a pivotal event across all Pokémon competitive formats: Video Game Championships (VGC), Trading Card Game (TCG), and Pokémon GO. 

As the final regional of the current VGC regulation period coincides with the introduction of the new TCG rotation and the first event in the Might and Mastery Meta, this tournament will showcase incredibly unique strategies in the highest levels of Pokémon gameplay. With the event winners getting an automatic World Championship qualification, the stakes couldn’t be higher. 

Pokémon VGC Atlanta Regional Event Schedule and Where to Watch

Game

Date

Start Time (EDT)

Stream Link

VGC Masters

April 12 / April 13

9:15 AM / 10:15 AM EDT

https://www.twitch.tv/pokemon

TCG Masters

April 12 / April 13

12:00 PM / 10:45 AM EDT

https://www.twitch.tv/pokemontcg

Pokémon GO

April 12 / April 13

9:45 AM / 9:45 AM EDT

https://www.twitch.tv/pokemongo

Note: Seniors and Juniors divisions for VGC and TCG will start 30 minutes later than the Masters Division

If you miss any of the action, head over to the official Pokémon YouTube channel to catch up on the most recent gameplay. 

Last Event Under Current VGC Regulation

As VGC Regulation I is less than a month away, the Atlanta Regional is the last chance for players to battle in the current ruleset. The new regulation will allow players to bring an additional Restricted Pokémon into their lineup, allowing for incredibly diverse combinations. This gives trainers one last chance to make the most of Regulation G before the meta shifts. 

For a full breakdown on how Regulation I will shake up VGC as the season comes to a close, check out our full analysis here.

This event is a critical opportunity for top players to solidify their qualification for the Pokémon World Championships this summer. Most notably, Nicholas Morales and Paul Chua, who faced off in the Baltimore finals are expected to be competing in this event. 

Having already qualified for the World Championships, Morales is looking to build upon his 2025 resume and Chua is looking to boost his point total and lock in his qualification. With many others looking to pick up additional points, the Atlanta Regional couldn't be more crucial as we head closer to World Championship season. Below are the top end of the current Championship Point totals for the VGC Masters division:

Standings showing the current USA & Canada VGC CP totals
Current USA & Canada VGC Masters Championship Point totals / Pokemon.com

New Releases Heavily Impact TCG Decks

The Atlanta Regional is bringing huge changes for TCG as the new Standard format rotation will be going into effect on day one of the tournament. Card legality is no longer based on the expansion in which it was released. Any card with the “F” regulation mark will not be allowed, while “G” and “H” marks will be legal. This rotation will remove older expansions from competition, which will challenge players to create new, unique decks that require better diversification. 

Impactful New Cards 

New Giratina ex & Celebi ex cards
New Giratina ex & Celebi ex cards / Pokemon TCG

The TCG meta has been impacted heavily by recent expansions that have introduced powerful cards that will be utilized this weekend: 

  • Giratina ex: Introduced in the Shining Revelry expansion on March 27th, Giratina ex is a psychic-type with 150 HP. Its ability, Broken-Space Bellow, allows players to attach an extra psychic energy to Giratina ex which works really well if you have to go first in battle. Its attack, Chaotic Impact deals 130 damage while also dealing 20 damage to itself. These two abilities make this card extremely viable as a first-turn choice, making it a top pick for heading into Atlanta. 
  • Celebi ex: Featured in the Mythical Island expansion in December of 2024, its Powerful Bloom attack has proven to be extremely powerful. Trainers will pair this card with Serperior to enhance energy acceleration making this card deal tons of damage very fast. 

Many of the new cards from recent releases are expected to have a huge impact on deck choice this weekend. With trainers preparing to compete on the new format, decks should see some major alteration. As we head into the tournament, here are what the top end of the championship point totals are looking like for the top 12 trainers:

Standing showing the current TCG Masters Championship Point totals
Current TCG Masters Championship Point Standings / Pokemon.com

Might and Mastery Meta Sparks Huge Pokémon GO Meta Shifts

The POGO metas have seen drastic shifts in the last month as the Might and Mastery event kicked off. This season had a number of critical move adjustments that have vaulted new Pokémon to the forefront. This is the first USA & Canada regional that will be played on the new meta so we will get to see some brand new lineups during the event.

The Regional Championships in other regions have given some insight into how this meta will look in Atlanta. Below are the top 12 Pokémon used on Day one of the Brisbane Regional (@dracoviz on X.com). All move-set data is from PvPoke.com.

Pokémon

Usage Rate (%)

Fast Move

Charged Moves

Key strengths

Azumarill

45.5%

Bubble

Ice Beam, Play Rough

Bulky HP and Fairy typing make it a perfect counter to Dark, Dragon and Fighting types

Clodsire

37.1%

Poison Sting

Sludge Bomb, Earthquake

Super bulky with great typing; counters Azumarill, Drapion and Lapras

Lapras

35.4%

Psywave

Sparkling Aria, Ice Beam

Strong Water/Ice; counters Mandibuzz and Jumpluff

Cradily

32.0%

Bullet Seed

Rock Tomb, Grass Knot

Rock/Grass typing counters Azumarill and Talonflame

Drapion (Shadow 83.3%)

30.3%

Poison Sting

Crunch, Aqua Tail

Versatile attacker with spammy charged moves; counters Psychic and Fairy

Talonflame

25.3%

Incinerate

Fly, Brave Bird

Fire/Flying typing counters Cradily and Clodsire

Sableye (Shadow 71.4%)

23.6%

Shadow Claw

Foul Play, Dazzling Gleam

Top safe swap; destroys Psychic and Ghost types

Mandibuzz

18.5%

Snarl

Dark Pulse, Aerial Ace

Very bulky; matches up against Psychic and Fighting-types

Primeape

18.5%

Karate Chop

Rage Fist, Close Combat

Fighting-type counters Normal, Steel and Dark-types

Claydol

16.9%

Mud Slap

Rock Tomb, Ice Beam

Unique typing of Ground/Psychic

Jumpluff (Shadow 70.0%)

16.9%

Fairy Wind

Aerial Ace, Energy Ball

Strong Flying/Grass; counters Azumarill and Clodsire

Guzzlord

15.2%

Dragon Tail

Brutal Swing, Sludge Bomb

Very bulky Dark/Dragon; can be good safe swap

Lapras, Cradily and Sableye are new additions to the Might and Mastery meta as they saw their movesets heavily buffed. While the mainstays of Azumarill and Clodsire are still relevant, trainers are sure to be developing creative lineups in Atlanta with these new additions to the meta. Below are the current Pokémon GO Championship Point totals at the top end: 

Standings showing the top 12 highest Pokemon GO Championship Point totals
Current Pokemon GO Championship Point standings / Pokemon.com

The 2025 Pokémon Atlanta Regional Championships is guaranteed to be a crucial event, as the top players in each game will be competing to lock in their spots for the World Championships this summer. Be sure to tune into each game’s respective streams as the action gets underway on April 12th. 

Published
