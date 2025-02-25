Best Decks from EUIC 2025 on Pokémon Trading Card Game Live
With the Prismatic Evolutions format in full swing in the Pokemon Trading Card Game, Players are chomping at the bit to build the best strategies on the online client for the game Pokemon Trading Card Game Live. However, figuring out which decks to build can be costly and time-consuming as there many options out there. However, thanks to the results from the latest major event, the European International Championship and the analysis from Esports illustrated’s TCG expert, figuring out what the best decks to build has never been easier.
While major events are typically played using the physical cards, all meta-relevant game pieces are available on the digital client. So, if you want to play in online esports tournaments or climb the ranked ladder, you should still keep an eye on the best decks used at EUIC 2025.
Here are the top three decks that players should build in PTCG Live for the Prismatic Evolutions format.
Klawf Terapagos
One of the coolest things about the Pokemon TCG is that sometimes in the middle of the metagame chaos, something unexpected can rise up and take a tournament by storm. Japanese player Ryuki Okada punched his ticket to the 2025 Pokemon TCG World Championships over the weekend by winning the EUIC with Klawf Terapagos.
The deck is weird and aims to win by exploiting special conditions, specifically Poison. The Poison exceptional condition simply states that in between turns, the poisoned active pokemon takes an additional 10 damage. This alone doesn't seem like a big deal, but that's where Klawf comes in. Klawf is an unsuspecting basic Pokemon with 120 HP but has the attack “Unhinged Scissors” which does 30 damage, plus an additional 160 if it's affected by a special condition. As for how Klawf gets poisoned, that's Brute Bonnet’s job.
Brute Bonnet has the ability “Toxic Powder” which states that if it has the Ancient Booster Energy Capsule tool attached to it, it can once per turn poison both active Pokemon. But the damage keeps pilling on thanks to the other tool the deck plays, Binding Mochi which when attached to a Pokemon that is poisoned, does an additional 40 damage bringing Klawf’s damage output to 220, with the minus from Double Turbo Energy.
And to take advantage of all the support Pokemon, the deck also runs Terapagos ex as an additional attacker, which also ironically hits for 220, which is usually enough to one-shot knock out opposing basic Pokemon ex’s. The deck also has a fantastic supporting cast to make the poison damage more annoying to deal with, as Pecharunt and Radiant Hisuian Snaeasler increase the damage counters placed in between turns. And to take advantage of all the support Pokemon, the deck also runs Terapagos ex as an additional attacker which also ironically hits for 220 which is usually enough to one-shot knock out opposing basic Pokemon ex’s.
Klawf Terapagos Deck List
Pokémon: 16
- 2 Brute Bonnet PAR 123
- 2 Budew PRE 4
- 2 Terapagos ex SCR 128
- 2 Lumineon V BRS 40
- 1 Pecharunt PR-SV 149
- 1 Radiant Hisuian Sneasler LOR 123
- 1 Latias ex SSP 76
- 1 Squawkabilly ex PAL 169
- 1 Fezandipiti ex SFA 38
- 1 Oranguru V ASR 133
- 1 Klawf PAR 105
- 1 Munkidori TWM 95
Trainer: 39
- 3 Boss's Orders PAL 172
- 2 Arven OBF 186
- 2 Iono PAL 185
- 2 Professor's Research SVI 189
- 1 Colress's Tenacity SFA 57
- 1 Carmine TWM 145
- 1 Kieran TWM 154
- 4 Nest Ball SVI 181
- 4 Switch Cart ASR 154
- 3 Ultra Ball SVI 196
- 2 Hisuian Heavy Ball ASR 146
- 2 Night Stretcher SFA 61
- 1 Precious Trolley SSP 185
- 3 Ancient Booster Energy Capsule TEF 140
- 3 Binding Mochi PRE 95
- 2 Forest Seal Stone SIT 156
- 3 Area Zero Underdepths SCR 131
Energy: 5
- 4 Double Turbo Energy BRS 151
- 1 Darkness Energy SVE 15
Dragapult
Despite being one of the played decks in the entire format, Dragapult came into the EUIC surprisingly under the radar, as it has only amassed two top-eight placements over the previous three Regional tournaments. However, it had a big comeback party in London by matching its total top-eights with two including a 9th and a 10th place finish as well.
The highest-placing Dragapult player was Natalie Millar, who managed to take the deck all the way to the finals of the over 3000-player tournament.
The deck revolves around Dragapult ex, a stage 2 attacker with the attack Phantom Dive, which does 200 damage to the opponent's active Pokemon and spreads six damage counters to the opponent's bench Pokemon in any way they like. This provides some very explosive setups where a player can easily take four prize cards in a single turn, especially combined with Dusknoir, which is another Stage 2 Pokemon with the ability Cursed Blast, which lets the player knockout their own Dusknoir to put 13 damage counters on any one opponent's pokemon.
Outside of that, the deck is surprisingly consistent despite having two crucial Stage 2 Pokemon. That's thanks to Drakloak, which is part of the built-in Dragapult line. Drakloak has the ability Recon Directive, which lets the player look at the top two cards of their deck once per turn, add one of those cards to their hand, and send the other card to the bottom of their deck.
Dragapult Deck List
Pokémon: 22
- 4 Dreepy TWM 128
- 4 Drakloak TWM 129
- 3 Dragapult ex TWM 130
- 3 Duskull BRS 60
- 2 Dusclops PRE 36
- 1 Dusknoir PRE 37
- 1 Budew PRE 4
- 1 Rotom V LOR 58
- 1 Lumineon V BRS 40
- 1 Fezandipiti ex SFA 38
- 1 Radiant Alakazam SIT 59
Trainer: 32
- 4 Arven OBF 186
- 3 Lance SIT 159
- 3 Iono PAL 185
- 1 Boss's Orders PAL 172
- 1 Professor Turo's Scenario PAR 171
- 4 Buddy-Buddy Poffin TEF 144
- 3 Ultra Ball SVI 196
- 2 Night Stretcher SFA 61
- 2 Rare Candy SVI 191
- 2 Counter Catcher PAR 160
- 2 Nest Ball SVI 181
- 1 Earthen Vessel PAR 163
- 1 Sparkling Crystal SCR 142
- 1 Rescue Board TEF 159
- 1 Forest Seal Stone SIT 156
- 1 Temple of Sinnoh ASR 155
Energy: 6
- 3 Fire Energy SVE 10
- 3 Psychic Energy SVE 13
Snorlax Stall
For the players that like to watch the world burn and paint dry, one of the most frustrating decks to play against had its most impressive showing of the format at the EUIC, tying Dragapult with the most Top 8 appearances, with two. And that deck is none other than Snorlax stall.
Snorlax stall doesn't run any energy cards. The deck does not run a single Pokemon that will use any attack. In fact, the deck is just comprised of 4 Snorlax and sometimes an additional “wall” like Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex or some draw support like Rotom V. How this deck wins is by making the opponent lose by deck out or conceding the game before reaching the inevitable point of losing by deck out.
This is made possible thanks to Snorlax’s ability, Block. Block states that as long as Snorlax is in the active Spot, your opponent’s Active Pokemon can’t retreat. So, the strategy is rather simple. Get the opponent to put something that can't damage Snorlax into the active spot and pass the turn. There are very few ways, especially when decks are not prepared for Snorlax, to deal with this sort of strategy and with only one random Top 16 Appearance in the last 3 months, everybody let their guard down, which allowed Snorlax to rise up and now players can terrorize others on PTCG Live with Daniel Magda's list as he was one of the players that managed to make it all the way to the quarterfinals of the EUIC.
Snorlax Deck List
Pokémon: 6
- 4 Snorlax PGO 55
- 1 Rotom V LOR 58
- 1 Cornerstone Mask Ogerpon ex TWM 112
Trainer: 54
- 4 Arven OBF 186
- 4 Penny SVI 183
- 2 Cyllene ASR 138
- 2 Miss Fortune Sisters LOR 164
- 2 Boss's Orders PAL 172
- 1 Eri TEF 146
- 1 Giacomo PAL 182
- 1 Erika's Invitation MEW 160
- 1 Team Yell's Cheer BRS 149
- 1 Xerosic's Machinations SFA 64
- 1 Iono PAL 185
- 4 Counter Catcher PAR 160
- 4 Accompanying Flute TWM 142
- 4 Pokégear 3.0 SVI 186
- 4 Boxed Order TEF 143
- 3 Nest Ball SVI 181
- 2 Pal Pad SVI 182
- 2 Night Stretcher SFA 61
- 1 Hisuian Heavy Ball ASR 146
- 1 Secret Box TWM 163
- 2 Handheld Fan TWM 150
- 1 Bravery Charm PAL 173
- 1 Forest Seal Stone SIT 156
- 3 Temple of Sinnoh ASR 155
- 2 Artazon PAL 171
Energy: 0