What is the Best Pokémon Generation?
Pokémon is currently in its ninth generation with the introduction of Scarlet & Violet. Each gen adds a new region, characters, and an assortment of exciting creatures to capture. Although all generations shine in their own way, some are objectively better than others due to particularly powerful Pokémon and innovative gameplay mechanics.
With Generation 10 around the corner, we're bringing readers this ranking to show Pokémon fans new and old where each generation stands in terms of quality. Whether you're looking for the hardest games in the franchise or the best Pokémon designs, we'll be covering the best of the best iterations of the franchise and why they're so renowned.
1. Generation 3 - Hoenn
Gen 3 is where the Pokémon franchise truly blew up in popularity. Although some think it had too much water, the overall complaints about the Hoenn region's design and the Pokémon within it are few and far between. Introducing double battles and an evil team unique to each version, Generation 3 is often considered a masterpiece.
Emerald improves on Ruby and Sapphire's flaws, adding in the Battle Frontier and the ability to catch the legendary Rayquaza during the main story. Pokémon Leaf Green and Fire Red were also released in this generation, and many consider them to be the best way to experience the Kanto region due to upgraded graphics that still keep the original soul of Red and Blue. Gen 3 also introduced one of the most popular starter trios to date - Mudkip, Treecko, and Torchic.
2. Generation 5 - Unova
At launch, Generation 5 was met with criticism due to Unova's Pokémon designs and a lack of new features. However, Pokémon Black and White have aged with grace because they are the last games in the franchise to feature pixel art designs, so they gave us the highest quality 2D designs created by Gamefreak.
The addition of triple battles, legendary Pokémon fusion, and a set of sequels in the form of Black and White 2 are only a few reasons fans look back on Gen 5 with fondness. You could only catch Unova Pokémon during the main story of Black and White, but this generation introduced over 150 new creatures to collect, mirroring the Kanto region.
3. Generation 2 - Johto
Pokémon Gold, Silver, and Crystal feature one of the best worlds to explore in the Pokémon franchise. Not only do you have access to the Johto region, but upon defeating the Elite Four, you can travel to Kanto and continue your gym challenge. Starters Totodile, Chikorita, and Cyndaquil are also all popular, as are other fan-favorite Pokémon from the region, like Celebi and Marill.
The only thing Generation 2 lacks compared to others is a secondary set of games or a remake. However, since it was the second generation in the franchise, there wasn't anything to remake at the time. With new systems for day and night, Pokémon breeding, and traveling between regions, Gen 2 will always have a special place in the hearts of early Pokémon fans.
4. Generation 7 - Alola
Generation 7 gave us one of the hardest set of games in the mainline series - Pokémon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Although the first Sun and Moon are great in their own way, the sequels copied the original game for the most part, while adding in new features and tidbits that expanded upon the originals.
Set on four tropical islands, Alola is a joy to explore as you fly, surf, and run across its lands. Replacing gyms, there are four trials to face throughout your adventure, each set on one of the various islands. The true high-point of Gen 7 is the exhilarating battle against Ultra Necrozma in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. This Ultra Beast has a base stat total of 754, can't be captured during the initial battle, and can defeat most Pokemon with a single hit, which is why it's one of the hardest boss fights in Pokemon history.
5. Generation 1 - Kanto
The generation where the creature-capturing first began, gen 1 is still one of the strongest generations in the Pokémon franchise. More challenging than modern Pokémon and packed full of interesting ways to exploit the battle system, there's a lot to love about Red, Blue, and Yellow. Kanto's biggest weakness is its lack of a large Pokédex, since it only features Pokémon from one generation.
However, less total Pokémon doesn't make Generation 1 any weaker, and you can usually only catch a few hundred creatures during the main story in future generations anyway. Catching Mewtwo for the first time is the high point of the franchise for many fans, and trying to find Mew under a random truck is funny to look back on.
6. Generation 4 - Sinnoh
Sinnoh and Generation 4 as a whole are both beloved in the Pokémon franchise. However, there are quite a few flaws in Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum that would need to be addressed before it could be considered one of the best generations of Pokémon. For example, battles are slow-paced, and there is a heavy lack of Pokémon to catch during the main story. The original Sinnoh games have many redeeming features, though, like one of the hardest Elite Four lineups in Pokémon history.
Despite their issues, Diamond, Pearl, and Platinum are a joy to experience even to this day. The Johto remakes, HeartGold and SoulSilver, are also fantastic secondary games in Gen 4. They reintroduced Pokémon following the player outside of battle and the Pokewalker. Generation 4 may not be perfect, but there's still a lot of value to gain from each of its games.
7. Generation 9 - Paldea
Although generation 9 is low in the ranking, it stands on its two legs as one of the most innovative Pokémon entries, for better or for worse. A decisive change in the typical formula, Scarlet and Violet feature a completely open world, and you can even choose the order in which you defeat Paldea's gyms.
In addition to the freedom of an open world, another strong feature in Scarlet and Violet is their graphics, which are the best 3D visuals the Pokémon franchise has seen yet. Although Generation 9 takes the series in a different direction, the addition of an open world, updated graphics, and vehicle-like Pokémon such as Miraidon help make Gen 9 and Paldea an unforgettable experience.
8. Generation 6 - Kalos
Generation 6 is where the Pokémon franchise changed forever because of the addition of an always-active XP share, Mega Evolution, and even the introduction of 3D graphics. Pokemon X and Y didn't give fans too many new Pokemon to collect, and its Pokémon aren't very interesting either, with only a few new legendaries. However, there are a few fan-favorite creatures from the Kalos region that have stood the test of time, like Greninja.
The new XP share and weak trainers in X and Y make it a fairly forgettable experience, but Hoenn remakes Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire help save Generation 6 from obscurity. This pair of games reimagined Ruby and Sapphire with 3D graphics and added Mega Evolutions for one of the most popular starter trios ever: Swampert, Sceptile, and Blaziken. Generation 6 cleaned up its act in the end, and even X and Y are fun video games if you can get past their low difficulty.
9. Generation 8 - Galar
Pokemon Sword and Shield are home to the Galar region, a new land that falls flat while trying to innovate. The Wild Area, the new Dynamax/Gigantamax mechanic, and Galar's Pokemon designs like Zacian and Scorbunny are all very popular. However, Sword and Shield don't feel like a complete product and their end game is lacking if you don't buy the DLC.
Gen 8 had its chance to redeem itself with Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, commonly known as BDSP. Although the Sinnoh reimaginations improved on certain aspects of the original games, including adding more Pokémon to catch during the main story, they removed many fan-favorite features that are present in Platinum. However, Pokémon BDSP did have a challenging champion and extensive gym leader rematches, so there's still a lot to love in the updated Sinnoh region. Legends Arceus saved Gen 8 at the last second, and although it's often considered the weakest generation, it's still a ton of fun watching your Pokémon Dynamax.