Pokémon Black Bolt and White Flare - Product, Price, and Meta Guide
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet - Black Bolt and White Flare are some of the most unique Pokémon TCG sets to be released in quite some time, featuring distinct card lists split between both themed packs and a new rarity for three cards specifically.
The Pokémon TCG Black Bolt and White Flare set is special in that it contains all 156 Pokémon from the Unova region and is the first time an English set release isn’t just a single product, but rather two distinct sets with unique card lists. That means, with this Gen V-themed release, you will need to keep a close eye on which cards you want and where you can pull them from.
Pokémon TCG Black Bolt and White Flare - Pack, Price, and Product Guide
As a special set, Pokémon TCG - Black Bolt and White Flare will have various products hitting store shelves starting on July 18. There are no Booster Boxes available, just individual products like Elite Trainer Boxes, Booster Bundles, or things like Binder Collections.
Black Bolt and White Flare not only includes all 156 Pokémon from the Unova region, but it also gives them a chance to shine in a unique way.
Within the set, every Gen V Pokémon has received an Illustration or Special Illustration Rare art, along with their base card. This means, if you are a fan of any Unovan Pokémon, you will be able to get an Illustration Rare of some kind to add to your collection.
It is important to note that some Illustration Rares have been pulled from the actual set and moved into the role of promo cards for other products. This includes Victini, Reuniclus, Gothitelle, Thundurus, and Tornadus.
With all of that in mind, here is a full breakdown of the available Black Bolt and White Flare Pokémon TCG products during the release window and the packs you will find inside, which will pair with other content like a binder or promos exclusive to each product:
Product Name
Product Type
Prices
Elite Trainer Boxes
Nine Black Bolt or White Flare Packs
$59.99
Unova Poster Collection
Two Black Bolt and Two White Flare Packs
$29.99
Unova Mini Tin
One Black Bolt and one White Flare Pack
$24.99
Booster Bundles
Six Black Bolt or White Flare Packs
$26.94
Binder Collections
Five Black Bolt or White Flare Packs
$59.99
Sticker Collection
Three Black Bolt or White Flare Packs
$34.99
Victini Illustration Collection
Two Black Bolt and Two White Flare Packs
$59.99
Pokémon TCG Black Bolt and White Flare - Black and White Rares, Explained
As an added bonus for this special set, Black Bolt and White Flare introduce a new monochrome rarity called Black and White Rare. This brand new rarity only features three cards: Zekrom ex, Reshiram ex, and Victini.
As expected, Zechrom ex is a monochromatic black and Reshiram ex is monochromatic white. Victini is a special case, appearing in a monochromatic red. It was actually a promo card in the Japanese release, being used as tournament pricing, though it is officially included in Black Bolt and White Flare.
Pokémon TCG Black Bolt and White Flare - Meta and Esports Preview
Sadly, there aren't that many big new decks coming out of this set. Outside of Zekrom ex, the power level of Black Bolt and White Flare's launch is a bit underwhelming if you don't count the multitude of cards that can slot into existing decks.
Jellicent ex is the perfect example of a card being released in a new set that adds a new layer to an existing strategy.
Dumping Jellicent ex into a Gardevoir ex deck doesn’t necessarily make it completely unbeatable, despite how strong and consistent the Psychic strategy already is. Instead, it gives Gardevoir ex players more options to stall out their opponents since its Oceanic Curse Ability makes it so they can’t play Item or Tool cards from their hand while it is in the Active Spot.
Pairing that with Munkidori’s game warping Adrena-Brain just gives Gardevoir ex a new look as a top control deck in a format that it was already taking top wins in.
In terms of a card bringing a strong deck back in a more powerful form, Zekrom ex and the slightly reworked Elektrik from Black Bolt and White Flare will really help any Electric strategy stabilize itself. Specifically, the pairing can stand on their own, but fit perfectly into a few different builds of Miraidon ex, as you can play for Miraidon in the early game and then pivot to Zekrom to maximize its Voltage Burst, which does 130 base damage plus 50 for each Prize Card your opponent takes.
Reshiram ex has some potential, as it has the exact same moves as Zekrom ex and can be a late game buster in certain Fire strategies. One build using the new Emboar line as an engine could work with more testing in other decks, but it doesn't have the early game punch of Miraidon to help it along. In other words, it doesn't have the sauce you need to make it work on its own right now.
Not having the sauce is a good descriptor for this entire set when it comes to strong decks, actually. You are more likely to find some fun strategies to try rather than anything competitively viable in Black Bolt and White Flare, which means it is more of a collector's set.
If you are just looking for the best cards to pull from your own packs, the Black and White Rares are definitely the chase cards. The Victini already has a market price of around $400, with Zekrom ex also fetching over $400 in that rarity at least a few times in the days after release.
Special Illustration Rares for Zekrom ex and Reshiram ex are also fetching a pretty penny, with listings ranging between mid $200 and $300 depending on the marketplace. Overall, there are dozens of Illustration Rares in the set that sell for over $25, so there is a decent chance you can get a hit if you open a few packs.