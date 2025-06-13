Pokémon Announces Twitch Trivia Show Featuring Droupout Star at NAIC 2025
While hundreds of Pokemon fans gathered to compete for World Championship points and prestige at NAIC 2025, The Pokemon Company had a surprise announcement for fans that grabbed the attention of even the best players.
In the morning during a teaser broadcast, the NAIC organizers played a video that featured popular internet personality and Droupout cast member Brian David Gilbert. In the video, BDG announced that he had teamed up with TPC and would be hosting a new trivia game show live on Twitch in the near future.
Gilbert currently serves as the fact-checker and de-facto co-host of Um, Actually on streaming service Dropout, but is perhaps best known to Pokémon fans for his YouTube video recreating the beloved Pokerap (the song that played at the end of the Pokemon cartoon we all watched as kids.
According to Esports on SI reporter Cale Michael, who was on-site during the reveal, the appearance of BDG got a huge pop from the audience.
Per Michael: "The trailer itself was a brief overview of the rules, which includes details for how the Twitch chat can get involved, some featured Pokemon, and key mechanics. It sounds like it will be an easy-to-watch and participate kind of game."
Related Article: Pokémon NAIC 2025 - How to Watch, Stream Schedule, and Giveaways
Serebii.net shared the full details, stating that the show will kick off on June 27 at 8am ET / 11am PT
Esports Impact
TPC choosing to announce this new show in the middle of its biggest esports competition (aside from Worlds) is a pretty clear indicator that the organization is taking note of just how big competitive Pokemon has become since the release of Scarlet & Violet.
The announcement even caught the attention of Pokemon VGC world champion Wolfe Glick, who immediately took to Twitter with the news.
While it doesn't reach the same level as a new game announcement, this is merely the first day of NAIC, if TPC is already trying to get its esports fans and competitors excited for new content on day 1, who knows what they might have in store for the Finals?