Pokémon Champions Release Date May Have Leaked Along With New Gen 10 Details
Pokémon Champions has the potential to completely change the landscape of the Pokémon franchise from an accessibility and online standpoint, but there are still too many questions left unanswered to really predict how the game will land. Thanks to some potential new leaks, however, it looks like we may have a more detailed release window and some information about how it will coincide with the next generation of Pokémon games.
Based on a new round of leaks making the rounds from various sources, Pokémon Champions might launch earlier than many initially expected and completely shift the focus of competitive battling away from the main series of games. As with all leaks, this information should be taken very lightly until we get confirmation from The Pokémon Company, but with how important Pokémon Champions will be to opening up the series’ core battle system to more players, even unconfirmed information like this is at a premium.
Pokémon Champions Might Release Sooner Than You Think
Two anonymous sources that have been shared on various social media accounts contain a full list of claims that appear to be early information about Pokémon Champions, which has not been confirmed yet. This includes a release date, the number of Pokémon included, modes, non-online content, and more details about the game’s monetization—all of which were shared at least a month before the Pokémon Presents in July.
The biggest piece of news for Pokémon Champions is that the alleged release date is set for Jan. 23, 2026. On paper, that date makes sense, but it is a full month before Pokémon Day 2026 and seems like it might be a bit early since we still haven’t gotten a full release trailer for the game yet.
I would be more hesitant to believe this date if the leak had happened even a few months ago. However, since The Pokémon Company dropped a random release date reveal for Pokémon Legends: Z-A with no warning, and the game will be the first main series title released in October, this might be a move to free up space for Pokémon Day, so better focus on something else. Say, a potential Gen 10 reveal for the franchise’s 30th anniversary.
As for if the game will be free-to-play or not, there are so many conflicting statements going around from leaks or “sources” that claim to be correct. The May leak claimed it would be a free-to-download game. This is what makes the most sense for The Pokémon Company to do since it wants to make Champions the most accessible way for everyone on Switch and mobile.
The leak also claims that 350 Pokémon will be initially available for use in Pokémon Champions, with Pokémon HOME compatibility available at launch for those species. HOME support was confirmed in the July Pokémon Presents, though the number of Pokémon was not shared.
The May leak also talked about Ranked and Casual modes, the existence of Victory Points (VP) as an in-game currency earned by winning battles, all before the July presentation confirmed them. Despite that, the leak does mention the ability to purchase currency with real money, though it specifies that the currency you can buy and VP are different, since TPC already confirmed VP can’t be purchased and must be earned.
That second currency, which can allegedly be acquired via real money is referred to as Challenge Points in the June leak.
The biggest detractor for the May leak might be that it says rental teams will only be available in casual mode, not ranked mode. However, the June leak clears that up a bit by saying that rental teams made by other players are restricted in usage. That means they can’t be used in things like tournaments, seasonal events, or other specific modes, meaning it might be accurate and not referring to part of the Recruitment mechanic.
Another big piece of the May leak is a “Nuzlocke sort of” mode that acts more like a gauntlet where players will face 10 battles in a row, with the 10th battle being from a rotating cast of “familiar” NPCs or Gym Leaders. You can heal your Pokémon after you clear the 10th battle, but fainted Pokémon can’t be used again until you reach “a certain tier.”
That sounds plausible and similar to that of Mr. Battle in Pokémon Colosseum and XD Gale of Darkness, which will become available on the Nintendo Switch 2 Online subscription at some point. It isn’t truly a nuzlocke, but a mode like that would offer offline replayability for those who might not really care for online battles.
A “campaign mode” was also mentioned in the June leak, which says players will choose between two paths, and Pokémon are gated behind progression points, but sometimes allow you to bring your own team when a preset team is not provided. It also notes that Singles, Doubles, Triples, Rotation, Inverse, Type Exclusive, some type of unknown Raid battle and more are all going to be available through this mode, though the specifics are scarce.
Beyond that, here are some other highlights from the leak:
- Special modes will be available with gimmicks such as Level 50, Level 100, Dyanamx-only, and so on.
- A Battle Frontier-style mode featuring unique challenges.
- Players can complete challenges to unlock special rewards that aren’t featured in the game’s shop. This includes clothing, backgrounds for stadiums, held items, and “Pokémon clothes.”
- Whatever non-VP currency is used can be earned in Ranked, Casual, or the “Battle Frontier” matches. It can also be purchased with real money via microtransactions.
- VP can be spent on healing items and held items. The other currency is used for cosmetics and held items. Both leaks mention there being two currencies.
- Seasonal events will allow players to unlock exclusive cosmetics for their characters, Poké Balls, and entrance effects for the stadium.
- Battling friends will allow you to use any available mode, which would make it the first time some things like Rotation and Triple battles have returned to the game in quite some time.
What's in the June Pokemon Champions Leak
The June leak also mentioned that EVs can be adjusted and have been simplified, which was shown in the officially July trailer, and also mentions that IVs didn’t appear to be adjusted. That is something players like Wolfe Glick were questioning after the trailer, since it appeared like all IVs might have been set to 31 by default in Champions.
Pokémon Gen 10 Leak Says It Won't Feature Ranked Battles
Outside of the strictly Champions-related leaks, there was also one big bombshell in the June post that pertains to whatever Pokémon plans to do for Gen 10.
According to previous leaks and speculation, the feeling is that Gen 10 will be revealed on Pokémon Day 2026 for the game’s 30th anniversary and release in, or around, November 2026. That puts it just over a year out from Legends: Z-A, a bit more distance than Legends: Arceus had with Scarlet and Violet in 2022.
With that, the leak claims Gen 10 will feature no competitive battle mode, meaning that Champions would be the full replacement for VGC play. This allows developers to “make the mainline games larger, more expansive, and improve overall gameplay/graphics.”
This is something the community has speculated about since the initial reveal of Champions, although there has been no confirmation from The Pokémon Company or Game Freak. That line of thinking is fine, and very well could happen, but stating that removing a focus on one aspect of online play and little else won’t suddenly lead to an increase in quality everywhere else, at least not at the level referenced in the leaks.
This does not, however, mean that Gen 10 and future Pokémon games will abandon its traditional turn-based gameplay in favor of the evolving real-time combat used in the Legends games. Things will likely remain as they have been since Legends: Arceus, with the franchise balancing both approaches in their own spaces.
Pokémon Champions Release and Changes - Esports Impact
It is true that Pokémon Champions releasing in early 2026 will change a lot of things for the franchise, especially in the competitive scene. It will make battling more accessible than ever before by providing an easy avenue for new players to jump right into the action without the hassle of training up an entire team after completing the main story of as Pokémon game.
In the long run, The Pokémon Company likely wouldn’t lose out on enough sales for Gen 10 and other mainline games by removing or focusing less on competitive battles in those titles. Sure, some players would skip purchasing the main Pokémon games and focus entirely on Champions, but those players would make a small percentage of the millions of players who buy those games and, most importantly, they will still be in the Pokémon ecosystem through Champions.
Either way, TPC won’t be losing players; they will simply be shifting around their products, thus changing where their customers choose to focus, while hopefully keeping them happy with the direction of the franchise. And, if divesting resources from competitive battling or online battles as a whole does allow for the mainline games to improve in other ways, it will likely be a win for everyone involved, as long as Champions is well-received.