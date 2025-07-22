First Look at Team Building, Currency, Game Modes in Pokémon Champions
Pokémon Champions looks like it will be the perfect answer to what competitive Pokémon players have been asking The Pokémon Company to release for years, with multiple ways to team build, train directly in the game and different ways to battle.
During the July Pokémon Presents stream, we got our first real look at actual Pokémon Champions gameplay, along with details about how the game will handle letting players use their existing Pokémon versus training up a team using nothing but the in-game system. This led to a small overview and plenty of speculation about how Champions might change Pokémon in the long run.
How to Build a Team in Pokémon Champions - HOME and Recruitment
As expected, Pokémon Champions will feature its own teambuilding options baked directly into the game, meaning players will not need to own another Pokémon game to play Champions and train up a powerful team to compete in battles. However, if you do have compatible Pokémon available in other games, Champions also features Pokémon HOME compatibility.
Again, it is important to note that not every Pokémon will be available in Pokémon Champions right away. The Pokémon Company has not clarified how many Pokémon will be featured, though all of the wording points to some kind of limitation, with the number of Pokémon available likely to be increased over time just like in other Pokémon games post-Sword and Shield.
Recruitment is a new mechanic for Champions that will let players choose the Pokémon they want to use in battle on a trial or permanent basis.
Trial Recruitment allows players to use selected Pokémon for up to seven days, and can be used once per day at no cost. This will allow them to test out different team compositions and Pokémon builds without committing resources to Pokémon they might end up bending later after the trial period.
Permanent Recruitment lets players grab any Pokémon they think fits one or more of their teams and keep them in their PC for future use. This option costs Victory Points (VP), the game’s currency, to utilize, with the demonstrated recruitment in the trailer costing 1,000 VP.
Pokémon can also be trained in Champions by using VP. You can alter their stat totals, abilities, nature, moves, and more at any point while they are recruited to your team.
Multi-time Pokémon VGC Champion Wolfe Glick observed that the Effort Values (EVs) system may have been rebalanced to make stats simpler overall, while Individual Values (IVs) might have been removed or changed too. Either way, the way stats work in Champions might differ from previous Pokémon games, lending credence to the idea TPC won’t just outright replace battling or VGC in the mainline games with Champions moving forward.
What is VP in Pokémon Champions?
VP or Victory Points are the new in-game currency used in Pokémon Champions to facilitate transactions. This includes recruiting Pokémon to use in team building and training those Pokémon the exact way you want.
According to The Pokémon Company, VP can’t be purchased directly via microtransactions. The main way to earn VP is through playing Ranked Battles and other modes in Champions, though the developers also note that it can be gained in “other places.”
Just like how Pokémon TCG Live does not offer any form of microtransaction, it is likely Champions will find different ways to reward players with VP. Battling will be the main and most reliable method, but VP could be gained through completing specific objectives and also appear as rewards in something like a battle pass.
We also aren’t sure if Champions will exclude microtransactions. The wording from TPC specifically notes that “VP cannot be directly purchased,” which leaves the door open for other premium methods to obtain more of the currency you will need to build out your team.
Pokémon Champions, Game Modes Explained
At launch, Pokémon Champions will offer three different battle modes for players to participate in. Each mode will also offer Single and Double Battle options, so players can enjoy running singles, doubles, or other formats in the game.
- Ranked Battle
- Casual Battle
- Private Battle
Ranked Battles is the main mode that will have players build competitive teams to challenge players around the world. This mode will likely have multiple formats available to participate in and use various forms of restrictions.
VP is also earnable in through Ranked Battles, with the amount you gain depending on the outcome of the battles.
Casual Battles will be unranked matches with no real pressure or restrictions. Expect to see plenty of players testing out new teams or builds here before jumping into ranked play.
The final mode available is Private Battles, which function as exclusive rooms where you can select specific formats and battle with friends directly.
Is Pokémon Champions Free to Play?
The current expectation is that Pokémon Champions will be a free-to-play game, however, The Pokémon Company has not confirmed this yet.
Pokémon Champions will release on the Nintendo Switch family of systems along with mobile devices, with cross-play, giving more players access to official competitive Pokémon battling than ever before. With this distribution in mind and all of the changes TPC is making to ensure Champions is accessible to as many players as possible, it is unlikely the company would charge a premium upfront to download the game.
If anything, Pokémon Champions will include something like Pokémon TCG Pocket, where players can pay a monthly fee or small microtransactions to unlock cosmetics and exclusive missions that will reward players with more items in-game, without affecting the competitive balance at all.
Pokémon Champions Release Date and Platforms
Pokémon Champions is set to release in 2026 on Nintendo Switch, Switch 2, and mobile platforms. No information has been shared about a potential PC client yet, though that might also be on the table given the competitive nature of the game.
No specific release date has been shared for Champions yet, but we should see the game again at the February 2026 Pokémon Day Presents, where that information is more likely to be confirmed.
Is Pokémon Champions like Showdown? Esports Impact
At a glance, Pokémon Champions does look like the closest we will ever get to an official version of battle simulators like Pokémon Showdown. It isn’t a one-to-one comparison and was always going to include some tedious features to bog down progress while potentially adding ways to generate profit, but Champions still appears to be close enough to what competitive players have wanted for more than a decade.
I mean, we got a percentage health bar for the first time in franchise history. Isn’t that enough to celebrate?
Seriously though, Pokémon Champions will change the face of competitive and even casual Pokémon battling forever when it releases. It will provide an accessible way for players to train and battle their Pokémon without needing to hassle themselves with doing any transferring or other work in a mainline game, even if the process has been improved in every new release.
Whether Champions ends up replacing the current form of VGC or becoming its own competitive format moving forward, battling at the highest level will never have been easier.
“The main point though is accessibility - the biggest uphill battle for competitive Pokémon has always been the time it takes to get Pokémon in game,” Wolfe said. “Being able to instantaneously train a Pokémon competitively, and to do it on your phone, means anyone who wants can start playing.”