Pokémon Championship Series - How to Get All Ace Trainer Rewards
As part of the continued shakeup for the Pokémon Championship Series, The Pokémon Company is introducing a set of Ace Trainer Rewards that players can earn during the 2025 season.
Pokémon Championship Series: Ace Trainer Rewards is something TPC is using to incentivize players further to compete in various events. But what exactly are these rewards, and how would you earn them?
What Are Pokémon Championship Series: Ace Trainer Rewards?
The Pokémon Company made several changes to the Pokémon Championship Series for the 2025 season, starting with updated requirements players need to meet in order to qualify for the Pokémon World Championships. However, Ace Rewards is just now becoming official after being teased back with those other updates to the circuit.
According to TPC, Ace Trainer Rewards is a program that “celebrates Trainers who participate in tournaments in [Championship Point]-earning regions.” The goal is to provide players of all experience levels something beyond Championship Points to compete for, starting with a previously exclusive physical reward.
Previously exclusive to CP-operating regions in Asia starting in 2021, now all players in participating regions can earn a Play! Pokémon-stamped Celebratory Fanfare Pokémon TCG card.
“Celebratory Fanfare has been awarded as a promo card to Trainers in Asia since 2021, often featuring unique artwork that celebrates the spirit of the season,” TPC said. “New artwork will be created to celebrate the 2025 season, and the newest version of Celebratory Fanfare will be distributed to Trainers outside of Asia for the first time!”
While it won’t be used in any competitive decks, Celebratory Fanfare is a nice collectible, just like the Pokémon World Championship Paradise Resort promos. All four previous versions of Celebratory Fanfare are Stadium cards that allow either player to heal 10 damage from all Pokémon on the field in exchange for ending their turn.
This means eligible players who achieve Ace Trainer status will get the 2025-exclusive Celebratory Fanfare promo card, along with exclusive deck box and card sleeves in Pokémon TCG Live. Full artwork and designs for these rewards will be shared at a later date.
How to Earn Pokémon Championship Series 2025: Ace Trainer Rewards
Ace Trainer Rewards will only be available to a select number of players across eligible regions who reach what The Pokémon Company is calling “Ace Trainer status.” The requirements for reaching this status differ depending on the game you are playing, though you need to compete at official Play! Pokémon events across the board.
If you are playing Pokémon Go, the Pokémon TCG, or Pokémon VGC, you can reach Ace Trainer status by obtaining 200 Championship Points as an individual across the 2025 season. Your CP will be calculated at the end of the season, and you must opt in for rewards using your Pokémon Trainer Club account.
For reference, placing first at a League Challenge or League Cup event, which are smaller tournaments officially recognized Play! Pokémon in local communities, you earn between 15 and 50 CP for placing first. That quickly scales up for bigger online VGC events, Regionals, and International tournaments.
Related Article: Trick Room Dominates Pokémon VGC Vancouver Regional 2025 - Recap and Meta Usage
Pokémon UNITE players will be subject to team eligibility instead of individual performance, meaning your team needs to finish above a certain point in their regional leaderboards. Ace Trainer status is awarded to all six players who are on a team that meets those requirements at the end of the season, regardless of if there have been roster changes in that same period of time.
The top 12 UNITE teams in Europe and North America at the end of the 2025 season will earn Ace Trainer status. Only the top two teams in Oceania will be eligible to collect Ace Trainer rewards.
TPC also clarifies that Ace Trainer status does not include other benefits and that the distribution of rewards might be subject to product availability, depending on stock. All qualifying trainers will be notified and reminded to opt in for rewards and to fill out delivery instructions.
All of these Ace Trainer status requirements currently apply to players in North America, Europe, and Oceania.
Pokémon Players are Mixed on Ace Trainer Rewards
In response to Ace Trainer rewards being announced, there is a very mixed reaction coming from the Pokémon community. Some players are happy to finally know what these rewards are and to have a shot at a new promo card, while others think more should be done.
The most vocal players speaking out against Ace Trainer status are those based out of Latin America, as The Pokémon Company continues to list reasons for skipping out on support for the region in the competitive scene.
According to the announcement, “logistics issues” have led to a long list of countries in LATAM currently being ineligible for the program. This includes Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guatemala, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago, and Uruguay.
With Ace Trainer promos not being available and no dedicated streams for events like Regionals in the region, players in LATAM feel like they are slowly being sidelined from the Championship Series.
“First of all, you should start investing in streaming LATAM regionals, and then you could just simply bring these promos to their Regionals so they can pick the card up in person at the event… come on, I know you can do better.” Pokémon Go player StrangehToP said.
Other players are happy with the promo cards but wish TPC would do more for the individual games. Just providing TCG Live accessories doesn’t benefit VGC, Go, or UNITE players who don’t use the TCG app. And if the exclusive items are added directly to a player’s Trainer Club account, they won’t even be able to gift them to someone who might use them.