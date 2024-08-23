Pokemon Championship Tournament Locations for 2025
Get ready to compete in the TCG and VGC all over the world.
The 2025 competitive Pokémon season is almost upon us and Pokémon International has revealed more locations to round out the next year.
Worlds has just wrapped and competitive TCG and VGC trainers are already getting ready for next season's grind. It may be even tougher to get a Worlds invite, so serious competitors are looking at attending Regionals all over the world.
Now, Pokémon has revealed new locations.
New Pokémon Regionals Revealed For 2025
Related Article: Pokémon TCG Player Caught On Film Cheating at Worlds
Here are the new Regional events that have been added:
North America
- March 7-9: Vancouver
- May 2-4: Milwaukee
Europe
- January 18-19: Birmingham
- March 22-23: Stockholm
- April 26-27: Seville
- May 17-18: Utrecht
Oceania
- December 7-8, 2024: Perth
- March 29-30: Brisbane
Latin America
- January 18-19: Rio de Janeiro
- February 8-9: Merida, Mexico
- March 8-9: Fortaleza, Brazil
- April 19-20: Monterry, Mexico
- May 17-18: Santiago, Chile
The full schedule can be found here.
Published