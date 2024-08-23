Esports illustrated

Pokemon Championship Tournament Locations for 2025

Get ready to compete in the TCG and VGC all over the world.

Olivia Richman

The 2025 competitive Pokémon season is almost upon us and Pokémon International has revealed more locations to round out the next year.

Worlds has just wrapped and competitive TCG and VGC trainers are already getting ready for next season's grind. It may be even tougher to get a Worlds invite, so serious competitors are looking at attending Regionals all over the world.

Now, Pokémon has revealed new locations.

New Pokémon Regionals Revealed For 2025

Pokemon battle

Related Article: Pokémon TCG Player Caught On Film Cheating at Worlds

Here are the new Regional events that have been added:

North America

  • March 7-9: Vancouver
  • May 2-4: Milwaukee

Europe

  • January 18-19: Birmingham
  • March 22-23: Stockholm
  • April 26-27: Seville
  • May 17-18: Utrecht

Oceania

  • December 7-8, 2024: Perth
  • March 29-30: Brisbane

Latin America

  • January 18-19: Rio de Janeiro
  • February 8-9: Merida, Mexico
  • March 8-9: Fortaleza, Brazil
  • April 19-20: Monterry, Mexico
  • May 17-18: Santiago, Chile

The full schedule can be found here.

Published
Olivia Richman

OLIVIA RICHMAN

Olivia is a long-time esports journalist and editor who covers just about every game but has a deep love for the FGC. Her goal is to find community-driven stories that bring a new perspective to the esports scene. In the past, she has worked for Team Liquid, Rogue, Inven Global, Dot Esports, Upcomer, and more. Outside of esports, Olivia enjoys Kirby, Pokemon TCG, Fallout, and writing science fiction. She can be found trying out new foods, traveling, or hanging out with her two orange cats.  Fun fact: Olivia can do some video game and cartoon impressions! 

Home/Pokémon