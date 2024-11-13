Changes Are Coming To Pokémon TCG Pocket
Pokémon TCG Pocket is about to get even more content, with The Pokémon Company confirming plans for new packs, updates, and the slow rollout of trading.
While thanking the millions of players who have turned Pokémon TCG Pocket into a global success, TPC confirmed it plans to run multiple in-game events moving forward to pair with ongoing content like the Lapras ex Drop and Genetic Apex Emblem Event. However, the main focus of this public notice was immediate updates coming to the game over “the next few months.”
According to TPC, new booster packs will be added to TCG Pocket before the end of the year. This will likely be a smaller set of new cards to collect and additional ways to get special Promos—with some details having already appeared in datamines along with upcoming events. No official dates have been given for when the new booster packs, or any new cards, will be added, however.
Along with new cards, the Trading feature is finally being talked about, with TPC noting it plans to launch it with the ability for players to trade “certain cards” with each other in January 2025. The list of cards that can be traded will gradually expand after the initial launch, with no timeline available outside of that.
This simply means a select number of cards will be able available to trade when the feature goes live in January as a way to slowly introduce players to the feature and ensure no bugs cause major issues. Then, once the developers are sure things are running smoothly, additional cards will be added to the list of eligible trades.
Notably, there was no mention of several features that players have been asking about such as additional PvP modes, but TPC did note that it had “other features in development outside of the trade feature.” More details about future updates and features will be shared at a later date, but at least we have some confirmation on trading and new packs coming soon to tide us over.