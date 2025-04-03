Pokémon's Forgotten GameCube Games Will Be Revived on Nintendo Switch 2
- Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness will finally get a modern launch on Nintendo Switch 2
- The games will be part of the massive GameCube library joining Nintendo Switch Online
- Different ways to battle Pokémon are becoming more and more accessible this year
Nintendo is finally putting a spotlight on GameCube titles using Nintendo Switch Online for the Switch 2, which includes the revival of Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness after more than two decades.
Pokémon fans have been begging for The Pokémon Company and Nintendo to re-release Pokémon Colosseum and Gale of Darkness for over a decade. Now both titles will be coming to Switch 2 after the console launches, with some slight updates that will give some polish to the older titles.
How to Play Pokémon Colosseum and XD Gale of Darkness on Nintendo Switch 2
Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness will be coming to the Nintendo Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription tier’s exclusive library of games. They will be added alongside other titles under the Nintendo GameCube - Nintendo Classics section, which was previously just called the Nintendo Switch Online library.
Colosseum and Gale of Darkness will not immediately be available when the Switch 2 launches on June 5. Nintendo has only confirmed that The Legends of Zelda: The Wind Waker, F-Zero GX, and Soulcalibur II will be included in the library at release.
Based on how Nintendo operates when adding games to the Nintendo Classics collection, Colosseum and Gale of Darkness will likely be staggered releases over the next year or so. Something similar happened with Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2 for the Nintendo 64 library, as Stadium was released on April 11, 2023, and Stadium 2 dropped a few months later on Aug. 8.
When the games do get added to the service, as long as you are a Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscriber, you can download a GameCube Classics app that will let you play every game included in the library.
Will Pokémon Colosseum and XD Gale of Darkness be on Switch 1?
Both Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness will not be available on the original Nintendo Switch system. The entire GameCube Nintendo Classics library will be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch 2 via the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription.
Related Article: A Dream Reveal - Nintendo Switch 2 Release Date, Full System Specs, Price
Pokémon Colosseum and XD Gale of Darkness - Nintendo Switch 2 Features
Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness will get a handful of updates and new features when released on the Nintendo Switch Online service. However, not every feature included in the original game will function as intended due to how they are being ported.
As part of Nintendo Switch Online, both games will include clearer image quality and higher resolution than the original GameCube releases. The NSO menu will also let you create or load Suspend Points whenever you want during a game, making it easy to jump around between saves if you lose a battle or want to scout out an NPC’s team.
Players should also be able to use the NSO app to play select modes of both Colosseum and Gale of Darkness locally or online with friends.
Just like with Pokémon Stadium and Pokémon Stadium 2, it is unlikely that Nintendo and The Pokémon Company will include any way to import Pokémon from other games into Colosseum or Gale of Darkness. This means you will only be able to use Rental Pokémon teams or the player’s in-game party.
There is no native way to import Pokémon to the games on Switch since the GameCube titles only support Pokémon games from the Game Boy Advance era—Ruby and Sapphire, FireRed and LeafGreen, and Emerald. No Pokémon HOME compatibility has been added to older titles since the Nintendo 3DS Virtual Console releases of Red, Blue, Yellow, Gold, Silver, and Crystal, which were made compatible via the Poké Transporter.
There is a small chance that additional content like some form of HOME connectivity will be added to either game, though that won’t be announced until the games get an NSO release date if it happens.
Pokémon Colosseum and XD Gale of Darkness - Nintendo Switch 2 Esports Impact
Unfortunately, if anyone thought that Pokémon Colosseum and Pokémon XD: Gale of Darkness being re-released digitally for Nintendo Switch Online would be a big win for any part of competitive play, no needle is moving for either title.
Both Colosseum and Gale of Darkness served an important role back in the early 2,000s by providing players with legal ways to obtain rare Pokémon and complete their various Pokédexes. Without the ability to transfer Pokémon from either game to Pokémon HOME, that usefulness is no longer a factor.
That doesn’t mean the games don’t have inherent competitive value, however. You can still enjoy a selection of modes to battle other players using the NSO features depending on if you are playing Colosseum or Gale of Darkness, even if they are limited to Rental Teams.
The important thing here is that Nintendo is still releasing some older Pokémon games via NSO. That means there is a chance, even if it is slowly growing smaller, that we will get Game Boy or Game Boy Advance Pokémon titles included at some point—potentially for the 30th Anniversary of the franchise next February. So far it has just been spinoffs and side titles like Stadium.
You can also look forward to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet getting a Switch 2 update, along with Legends: Z-A launching on the system with enhanced visuals and performance.