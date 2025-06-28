How to Unlock and Use Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go Fest 2025
Pokémon Go is once again introducing new Adventure Effects for Pokémon Go Fest, this time boosting the power of Zacian and Zamazenta when they are in their Crowned forms.
As part of Pokémon Go Fest 2025, Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta are making their Pokémon Go debuts, giving the Galarian Legendary Pokémon even more power in battle and the overworld. With new Adventure Effects that transform specific moves, the Crowned forms can boost the power of your Pokémon when participating in Raids for an extended period of time.
What Are Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go?
Adventure Effects are special powers given to specific Pokémon, usually Legendaries during big events like Go Fest each year, that allow them to impact the game outside of battle. Players will typically need to pay an activation cost to use these abilities, and each Adventure Effect impacts the game differently.
Originally introduced for Dialga’s Roar of Time and Palkia’s Spacial Rend, those effects would allow player to pause the timers on items like Incense, Lucky Eggs, and Star Pieces without removing their effects or increasing the encounter distance for wild Pokémon on the map, respectively. Since then, Pokémon Go’s Adventure Effects have expanded to allow for manipulating catch rates and limitations on time of day evolutions with Kyurem and Necrozma’s various forms.
Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta bring the first purely battle-related effects to the mechanics during Go Fest 2025, focusing on altering stats during Raid Battles.
Related Article: Every Rare Shiny to Hunt During Pokémon GO Fest 2025
Pokémon Go - Crowned Zacian Behemoth Blade Adventure Effect Guide
To gain access to Zacian’s signature move, Behemoth Blade, you will need to have a Crowned Sword Zacian and the Charged Attack Iron Head. Activating the Adventure Effect from the Pokémon’s summary page will then have Zacian use the move to apply offensive bonuses to all of your Pokémon.
To activate Behemoth Blade, you will need to pay 5,000 Stardust and five Zacian Candy. A single use of the Adventure Effect will boost your Pokémon’s attacks in Raids and Max Raids for six minutes.
According to Serebii and multiple other sources, the attack boost comes out to a 10 percent stat increase in regular Raids and a five percent boost in Max Raids.
Pokémon Go - Crowned Zamazenta Behemoth Bash Adventure Effect Guide
When you have a Crowned Shield form Zamazenta that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head, you can turn it into Behemoth Bash. This Adventure Effect is, predictably, the opposite of Zacian, in that it provides defensive stat boosts to your Pokémon during raids.
Just like Zacian’s Behemoth Blade, Behemoth Bash costs 5,000 Stardust and five Zamazenta Candy to activate once. Doing so will give your Pokémon a 10 percent boost to their defenses in Raids and a five percent boost in Max Raids.
How to Unlock and Use Adventure Effects in Pokémon Go
As noted above, you need to have the Crowned form of either Zacian or Zamazenta that knows the Charged Attack Iron Head in order to use their Adventure Effects. Without both of those elements, you will be unable to use the effects at all.
This means you will need to change your Zacian or Zamazenta’s form which, at the time of the Crowned forms being introduced, can only done one way, and ensure they have the right moves. Once you meet those requirements, the Adventure Effects will always be available to you via the Pokémon’s summary page.
To activate an Adventure Effect, scroll down below where you can change Zacian or Zamazenta’s form and their list of moves on the summary page. There you will see the Adventure Effects section, which details what each ability does and the associated cost.
When activating the Adventure Effect, you can also stack the ability by using more resources. For example, doubling the resources used will result in an Adventure Effect lasting for 12 minutes instead of the usual six.
Just be aware that Candy for Legendary Pokémon like Zacian and Zamazenta is harder to come by than Candy for more common Pokémon, so you will want to use your Adventure Effects wisely unless you have already stockpiled an excess.
Pokémon Go Crowned Zacian and Zamazenta Adventure Effect - Esports Impact
While the Adventure Effects for Crowned Sword Zacian and Crowned Shield Zamazenta won’t impact PvP at all, the ability to directly boost all of your Pokémon during any Raid battle drastically changes the ways in which players can optimize for clearing tough Raids.
The boosts for Max Raids specifically will be something players strategize around since harder Max Raids can be impossible for smaller groups, even after some reworks. Having the ability to strategically go into Raids with the increased stats you need will serve to make some difficult bosses more manageable, or at least allow for faster clear times if you are grinding encounters or Research tasks.
Pokémon Go is unlikely to add Adventure Effects that actually impact any kind of PvP battling, even at a casual level. That would turn the battling scene into a battle of additional resource management reliant on owning specific Pokémon and the items needed to use their abilities before a match.
Considering Pokémon Go just introduced Hyper Training and Gold Bottle Cap, which allow players to finally increase a Pokémon’s HP, Attack, and Defense after catching it, it feels like the game’s contribution to improving competitive play has already happened.