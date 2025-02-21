Pokémon UNITE is Reveals Meta-Shaping Reworks, New Content for Pokémon Day and Beyond
Pokémon UNITE just made a set of announcements that will completely change the future of the game, and potentially save it from suffering a slow decline over the next few years.
Ahead of Pokémon Day 2025, the Pokémon UNITE team dropped a list of updates coming to the game and a bit of information about how things will be handled moving forward. This includes finally confirming features from the Chinese version of the game making their way to the global release and a number of huge adjustments for general matchmaking and ranked mode.
Pokémon UNITE Will Get New Content From China Version
Last November, Pokémon UNITE launched in mainland China. It was not the same version as the global game that players have been using since July 2021 on Nintendo Switch and mobile devices though, and featured exclusive content that provided a different experience in specific ways.
That includes a lobby system that lets players walk around freely with Pokémon on the game’s roster, mini-games, and exclusive modes like an auto-battler—which is something Pokémon fans have been clammoring for since Dota Auto Chess and Teamfight Tactics stormed the scene. It was unclear if these features would ever make it to a version of the game outside of China, until now.
According to The Pokémon Company, “several features” from the Chinese version of UNITE will be gradually rolled out to the global version. No specific details were shared about when content will be coming over or if this is a full “merge” of the two versions, but we did get some information on the first update.
This will start with the game’s new battle mode, 500 Point Mode, which reworks the game’s battle system, wild Pokémon, and map mechanics to offer a unique way to play the game outside of the main matchmaking. This was actually announced at the 2024 Pokémon World Championships and is finally making its way over on Pokémon Day, likely along with Suicune as a playable character.
Big Changes to Pokémon UNITE’s Ranked Mode and Matchmaking
The Chinese features will be the most important for casual players, but the Pokémon UNITE team is also acknowledging continued concerns with things like matchmaking and player reporting, while outlining more changes coming to the game.
For matchmaking, the team acknowledges that the updates made in December and on Feb. 13 were not enough to fix UNITE’s problems and has heard the continued concerns. No new update is imminent, but the team is “committed to making improvements based on this feedback in the near future.
“We are carefully balancing the need to reduce rating gaps while ensuring reasonable matchmaking times,” the Pokémon UNITE team said. “As we improve the system, matchmaking times may fluctuate, and we appreciate your understanding. We will continue to improve the matchmaking experience, so please feel free to share your feedback!”
From Feb. 27, Ranked Matches will be played on the original Pokémon UNITE map, Remote Stadium for a limited time. This means everyone can get frustrated in the final fight with Zapdos together until March 13 when the mode returns to normal.
A revamped Remote Stadium is also the map used for 500 Point Mode, so this is likely an easy way to get players new players familiar with the old map too.
The developers also dove deep into enhanced measures being implemented to maintain fair play in UNITE moving forward, starting with significant reductions to Fair-Play Points, restrictions on ranked matches, and even account suspensions based on new behavior penalties for the following:
- Battle Abandonment: Intentionally ceasing control or disrupting the match during battle.
- Acts Benefiting the Opposing Team: Intentionally getting knocked out or engaging in actions that create an advantage for the opposing team.
- Disruptive Behavior Toward Teammates: Hindering teammates’ movements, intentionally blocking goal attempts, or otherwise disrupting team coordination.
- Excessive Use of Quick Chat: Spamming Quick Chat excessively with the intent to annoy or disrupt teammates.
- Offensive or Inappropriate Chat: Sending messages or making statements that other Trainers may find offensive.
“These behaviors not only ruin the experience for Trainers who are serious about enjoying battles but also take away from the overall enjoyment of the game,” the Pokémon UNITE team said. “Continued inappropriate behavior can make it difficult for teams to coordinate and prevent fair battles from taking place.”
Additionally, repeated, intentional false reports may also result in penalties moving forward as the team takes a more serious stance on monitoring fair play and inappropriate behavior.
What Do These Changes Mean for Pokémon UNITE’s Esports Future?
Every single one of these changes mentioned by the Pokémon UNITE developers in these announcements will make a massive difference in how the game is played and perceived moving forward.
Prior to these Pokémon Day updates, UNITE was facing declining player counts and community support because matchmaking was continuously giving players bad games in ranked. At the time, there was no word on whether the improved features of the Chinese version would be released globally.
Not only that, but in September, the game released two different updates that introduced new gacha mechanics and increased the price of the battle pass without adding more content—leading to massive backlash from the UNITE community. The Ice Pop gacha system will cause the game to end service in both the Netherlands and Belgium on Nov. 30, 2025 too.
Perception of the game was nearing an all-time low but these announcements, plus whatever updates the team shares on Pokémon Day and beyond will likely stoke new interest from players both new and old.
On the competitive side, the 500 Point Mode alone will give players more options on how they want to play the game and it could be implemented into a ranked or tournament setting. The fair-play changes will also ensure that, even without matchmaking fixes, bad actors or players who constantly behave in ways detrimental to their team’s success will be punished and potentially removed from the pool.
“I’ve talked about this for so long. Punish AFK players. Punish players who are griefing. Even outside of matchmaking changes if you give me games where five players on my team and five players on the other team that are actually trying to play the game…” UNITE commentator spragels said in a recent video. “Where they’re not spam pinging the whole time, spinning in base because someone hit a piece of farm, [or their] upset because they didn’t get Zeraora or something and now their going to grief the entire game and spam ping ‘Thanks.’ You’re giving real games. That fixes matchmaking so much more than tightening the [rating disparities.]”
Pair that with more new features and the team’s continued approach to improving matchmaking on its own, which signals a healthy competitive future for UNITE without even taking into account the popularity of the UNITE Championships.
Casual players also benefit from those competitive and ranked changes, but this also means more casual features, game modes, and other goodies will be available to enjoy at some point in the future. And, of course, new Pokémon will consistently be added to the game, starting with Suicune soon.